Report: Johnny Depp’s Whitey Bulger movie moving forward

Johnny Depp's latest mafia movie seems to be set to go with Warner Bros helping on the money side of things. According to a report from Deadline, Depp-as-Whitey-Bulger is moving forward in the Scott Cooper-directed film, “Black Mass.”

Depp previously starred in the based-on-a-true-story mafia film “Donnie Brasco” back in 1997, a movie directed by Mike Newell and also featuring Al Pacino. “Black Mass” looks to have Depp potentially star opposite Joel Edgerton as FBI agent John Connolly. At one point, this movie was in the works with Barry Levinson attached to direct, but the deal fell through.

Whitey Bulger was a Boston mob boss who worked as an informant for the FBI, but used information from the government to remove his competition. He ended up on the run for a number of years before being caught in 2011 and sentenced to life in prison.

Warner Bros. is co-financing the movie and is set to release it worldwide, apparently with an eye towards getting it on the screen in 2015.

