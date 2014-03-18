Reports: Eminem, Skrillex headlining 2014 Lollapalooza

Eminem, Kings of Leon, Skrillex and Arctic Monkeys will headline Lollapalooza, according to The Chicago Tribune.

The paper”s music critic, Greg Kot, relying on sources, revealed the line-up a week before Lollapalooza will officially announce next week.

All four acts have played the Chicago festival before: Eminem, Skrillex, and Arctic Monkeys most recently in 2011, and Kings of Leon in 2009 (Skrillex also played in 2013 with a side project). There are six total headlining slots.

Lollapalooza, which takes place Aug. 1-3 in Chicago”s Grant Park, celebrates its 10th anniversary as a static festival this years. It previously served as a touring festival before eventually anchoring itself in Chicago in 2005.

The festival, which attracted 300,000 people last year, will feature around 100 acts during the weekend.

Last year”s headliners included Mumford & Sons, The Killers, and The Cure.

Tickets go on sale May 25. For more information, go to lollpalooza.com