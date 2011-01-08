Reports: Networks all reject David E. Kelley’s ‘Wonder Woman’

#Wonder Woman
01.08.11 8 years ago 9 Comments
Not even an Amazon warrior can break David E. Kelley’s recent cold streak.
According to several media reports, Kelley’s take on DC Comics’ favorite “Wonder Woman” was pitched to networks earlier this week and was summarily rejected, with the consensus being that the project is dead for now, but may be revisited.
According to Deadline.com, there were all manner of reasons why the individual networks turned “Wonder Woman” down. It’s almost a Goldilocks situation: The Warner Brothers TV project was too expensive for The CW, a poor fit for FOX, split the team at CBS and fell victim to ABC-Disney-Marvel politics at ABC. That left NBC, last seen disastrously rebooting “Bionic Woman,” but not in position to make a big acquisition before a new creative and executive crew is in place.
The site goes so far as to say that the script may get passed around to networks again in the future.
Meanwhile, Kelley’s next project is NBC’s “Harry’s Law,” which premieres in two weeks and is generating fairly negative critical buzz. Kelley’s last successful show was “Practice” spin-off “Boston Legal,” while his last successful original series was “Boston Public,” which premiered back in 2000.

TOPICS#Wonder Woman
TAGSDAVID E KELLEYWonder Woman

