Reports: Networks all reject David E. Kelley’s ‘Wonder Woman’

Not even an Amazon warrior can break David E. Kelley’s recent cold streak.
According to several media reports, Kelley’s take on DC Comics’ favorite “Wonder Woman” was pitched to networks earlier this week and was summarily rejected, with the consensus being that the project is dead for now, but may be revisited.
According to Deadline.com, there were all manner of reasons why the individual networks turned “Wonder Woman” down. It’s almost a Goldilocks situation: The Warner Brothers TV project was too expensive for The CW, a poor fit for FOX, split the team at CBS and fell victim to ABC-Disney-Marvel politics at ABC. That left NBC, last seen disastrously rebooting “Bionic Woman,” but not in position to make a big acquisition before a new creative and executive crew is in place.
The site goes so far as to say that the script may get passed around to networks again in the future.
Meanwhile, Kelley’s next project is NBC’s “Harry’s Law,” which premieres in two weeks and is generating fairly negative critical buzz. Kelley’s last successful show was “Practice” spin-off “Boston Legal,” while his last successful original series was “Boston Public,” which premiered back in 2000.
Does anyone care about Wonder Woman coming back to TV?
Maybe if Kelley had stopped with all the lawyer/cops/doctor shows, he would have been taken seriously. The superhero market is booming. The network rejected this because of him, not the property. Nobody needs the story of an Amazonian Princess Lawyer.
LOL Type casting a Director…. Now that’s history….it’s safe to say that showing range during the height of careers would bring longevity and staying power. Audiences gets bored.
No WW show might be better than a David Kelley WW show.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see WB give a chance to pitch to one of their DC staff, like Geoff Johns.
Surprised to hear of this story….Guess the saying is true you are always as good as your last work.
I would love to see Wonder Woman back on TV, but only if its done right. Charisma Carpenter would be great as Wonder Woman!!
“No” from the networks that bring you duds – too many to list here. The problem isn’t with Kelley, it’s about pitching it to young executives who’d rather see “The Cape” or some young female bimbo running around in shorts and showing her ta-tas rather than the intelligence this female superhero needs (ala ‘Buffy’ for TV). Here’s a suggestion: leave the networks alone and pitch to TNT, TBS, AMC, HBO, Showtime or STARS. I’d love to see it as it will probably be intelligent drama, and we all know intelligent TV on networks are hard to find these days, except on: TNT, TBS, HBO, Showtime, Stars, AMC, etc. Go Westward, young man!