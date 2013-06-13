Return of ‘Honey Boo Boo’ will be a ‘watch and sniff’ event

Remember scratch ‘n’ sniff cards? Well, I can’t think of a better (or worse) show than “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” to turn to them as a promotional item, can you? Believe it or not, neither can TLC. The season premiere of the show (which airs on TLC Wed. July 17 at 9 p.m.) will be a Watch ‘n Sniff event that will treat viewers” senses to “the diverse and fragrant smells found in rural McIntyre, GA.” Yeah, that’s happening.

With a numbered scent card that correlates to scenes in the double-stacked premiere episodes, viewers will be able to watch the show, scratch their cards and redneckognize the aromas associated with the Boo Boo gang as they welcome the sights, sounds and smells of summer.

Nearly ten million Watch ‘n Sniff cards, featuring six scents, will be distributed across the country. Inserts will break exclusively in People“s 7/15/13 issue, hitting newsstands on July 5. Inserts will also run in Us Weekly, hitting newsstands on Friday, July 12. In partnership with Time Warner Cable, the Watch n” Sniff cards will also be available at select Time Warner Cable retail stores across the country. Additional cards will be handed out by street teams in major markets.

Fans can also enjoy a virtual watch ‘n sniff experience at TLC.com/HoneyBooBoo, where they can mix and match the smells featured in the show to enter to win $5,000.

Let’s just hope none of the scents are vajiggle-jaggle.

In case you didn’t remember or had purposely blotted it from your mind, “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” follows Alana “Honey Boo Boo,” her stay-at-home mom June “Mama,” chalk-mining dad Mike “Sugar Bear,” sisters Lauryn “Pumpkin,” Jessica “Chubbs,” Anna “Chickadee” and baby niece, Kaitlyn. The series, which averaged 2.3 million viewers last fall, provides a candid look inside their unapologetically loud and unique lives in McIntyre, GA.

Will you be watching the season premiere of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”? If so, will you be sniffing?