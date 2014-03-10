Reunited ‘Entourage’ gang to present Mark Wahlberg with MTV Generation Award

Well, if anyone deserves an award from MTV for a career that bridges the channel's generations, it's actor, producer, former underwear model and onetime Funky Bunch leader Mark Wahlberg. The 42-year-old star will be honored at the MTV Movie Awards next month with the MTV Generation Award — the irreverent ceremony's slightly more youthful answer to a career achievement award.

MTV head honcho Stephen Friedman explained the selection: “Mark Wahlberg is the definition of a modern day Renaissance Man: from Dirk Diggler to 'The Departed,' 'The Basketball Diaries' to 'Ted,” ‘Entourage” to 'The Fighter,” in front of the camera and behind – he's done it all and he's always memorable. Mark has captivated the MTV audience for over 20 years, and for this rare feat, we're proud to recognize him with this year's Generation Award.” (No mention of the fact that “Good Vibrations” is still a tune, but I hope that factored into the decision.)

Wahlberg is no stranger to the MTV Awards, of course: his been nominated six times across three decades, winning his first with Seth MacFarlane two years ago as Best Onscreen Duo in “Ted.” On the more prestigious end of the spectrum, he also has two Oscar nods to his name: Best Supporting Actor in 2006 for “The Departed” and Best Picture in 2010 for “The Fighter.”

Previous recipients on the Generation Award include Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Jim Carrey and Jamie Foxx. Wahlberg's will be presented to him at the April 13 ceremony by the reunited “Entourage” ensemble — Adrian Grenier, Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon and Jerry Ferrara — launching the publicity trail for their spinoff movie this summer.

