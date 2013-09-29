‘Revenge’ season premiere recap: Big changes in the Hamptons

We all knew “Revenge” was due for a reboot. After fans grumbled about the more ludicrous story lines that had developed (Ninja warrior training? Really?) and creator Mike Kelley was shown the door, there was definitely talk of the show narrowing focus and getting back to basics — Emma’s plot to destroy the Graysons. It’s a 99 percenter fantasy! While that’s clearly back on the table, there were quite a few other stories in play. Did they all work? That, of course, remains to be seen.
We kick things off with Emily (Emily VanCamp) wearing a wedding dress and getting shot repeatedly, which gives us a rather lovely shot of her falling in slow motion off of a boat (God forbid she slump to the floor in a wad of white tulle). So many possible shooters! But no time to explore that, as we’re soon jumping back in time to see what’s been going on in the Hamptons.
To start, Charlotte isn’t pregnant anymore, so that happened. We’ve flashed forward six months, and apparently losing both Declan and the baby have made her a kind of grumpy that even a long trip to Paris can’t fix. It’s pretty clear that the show’s writers just wanted to pretend Declan never happened, which honestly isn’t the worst idea ever.
One thing we find out about (as does Charlotte) is that the hunky guy Victoria has been stroking out in the country is actually her son. This would be reassuring if Victoria’s version of motherly love didn’t look so much like it was heading to hot sex. Anyway, Patrick seems nice, moral and far too good to be a Grayson, which either means he’s going to disappear forever, change, or he’s just a great liar (since it’s out on the great Interwebs that Patrick Harper is a recurring character this season, I’ll go with options two and three).
Someone who is actually and truly gone is Ashley. Her brief flirtation with blackmail that leads to her hasty exit is pretty disappointing, and even though Ashley (Ashley Madekwe) has Tweeted she’s done with the show, I can’t believe that’s a forever thing. She had become a bit of a plot device, but a plot device with a great pout and an English accent, and that’s never a bad thing.
At the very end of the show we discover that Aiden is back, but I’m not sure what he’s up to. If he’s truly turned on Emily (which I don’t believe), I can’t believe he’s going to make inroads with Victoria. As far as Emily sidekicks, I’m not sure she needs anyone other than Nolan. Even if he’s reluctant to play computer sleuth this season, I’m okay with him parachuting into scenes and generally being Nolan. Given that too many of the characters on this show are far too serious about crazy, sudsy story lines, we can never have too much comic relief.
Alas, the big moment we’ve all been waiting for — Jack kissing Emily — was a bitter disappointment, as he claims he felt nothing, he hates her guts, and even though he understands her desire for revenge, he’s giving her a time limit before he outs her true identity. Wha? I doubt he really didn’t feel anything anymore, but I’d prefer straight mad Jack over “I get you but I hate you” Jack, as this strange middle ground screams “creating a ticking clock for the plot!” as opposed to logical emotion. Emily, it seems, isn’t happy either way, and I’m already missing the sad, mopey scenes of desire derailed we had back in season one.
But the good news is that, as in that first, heady season, we’re no longer worrying about the Initiative or Takeda or any of the other stuff that never made much sense. No, we’re now getting straight-up revenge (the fake Huntington’s diagnosis was TOTALLY illogical, but hey, this is still “Revenge,” after all) and lots of backstabbing and frontstabbing and just… stabbing. That’s good enough for me.
What did you think of the premiere? Who do you think shot Emily? Were you disappointed in Jack and Emily’s kiss?
Victoria clearly mentions that Charlotte lost the baby.
Ugh – the drawbacks of watching an early cut with bad sound.
This episode was a good but disappointing comeback, that got Almost everything right except the character of Emily.
Pilot/S! Emily was a fundamentally good person who had her life destroyed and planned on getting revenge by giving bad people the means to do bad things and then exposing them for the things that they have done. She was always trying to be a bad tough person, but the good always shone through. She was also best friends with Ashley.
S3 Emily comes across as a horrible person bent on revenge and destruction, who will destroy anyone who gets in her way. Unless this changes quickly I’m out on revenge. We’ll always have season 1 but this just isn’t working anymore
I think (though I could be wrong, as statements made in season 1 are all for naught now that Kelley is gone) the goal was for Emily to realize at some point her quest for revenge has ruined her as a person. Whether that was supposed to happen in season 3 or much later, however, is anyone’s guess.
We would contest that she was a fundamentally good person in S1. She clearly uses Faux-manda at every junction and realizes around Sammy’s death that she effed everything up. S3 just seems to be refocusing her on the Graysons instead of a larger (non-existent) conglomerate. She doesn’t seem that different to us
She wasn’t very good friends with Ashley and that friendship drifted off ages ago.
I actually think Emily was a cold hearted bitch by the time the show started–it’s been a long time since she was a good person. Whenever that was, probably when she was still 8 years old.
I actually thought she was very nice to Nolan in this episode, which is quite a change from how she has acted towards him for most of the series. So that’s a change for the better, at least–especially since I guess he’s her only ally left now.
@lianne I’m not sure i never read or heard that at the time. but in my opinion revenge is a much better show when Emily is more batman meets carrie bradshaw and less Walter White
We All obviously see this show differently. that’s part of the fun of TV. The way I saw it S! Emily was a good person. Damaged, but a good person pretending to be a cold hearted Icy revengy Assassin, because that’s who she thought she needed to be to succeed in her mission. yet she would ultimately choose to stay a good person. like at the end of S1 where Emily admitted to Daniel that she had actually loved him. she also spared the white haired man. She had her chance to avenge her fathers death yet she chose to be a good person. Emily was going to tell jack the truth and Walk away from revenging.
Now obviously then S2 happened and its best moments of which there were so few were when Emily was protecting jack and Amanda from the Crazyness.
I loved the return of Nolan and the surprise at the end. I’m not ready to write off Revenge, still enjoy the nastiness between the various characters, particularly Conrad and Victoria.
Agreed