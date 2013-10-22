Review: ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ face the threat of ‘Girl In A Flower Dress’

One of the things I always find interesting is when a show that is bound by budget and time to one geographic location is written as a globetrotting adventure, requiring them to convince us that they’ve gone around the world despite the evidence of our eyes. “Alias” is a great recent example of this, a show that turned Burbank into every corner of the world.
This week opens in Hong Kong, where Renshu Tseng, a street magician (played by Louis Ozawa Changchien from “Predators”) is doing very basic tricks for a crowd. Only when he sees a particularly striking woman does he create real fire in the palm of his hand, freaking out the crowd. It seems to work, though. She is turned on enough by the trick to go home with him, and he talks to her about the difference between real magic and tricks. He seems nervous to show off the real thing up close, but he ends up giving in.
He tells her about how his gift started to manifest a few years ago, and her response seems like a rational one: she calls in backup to abduct him.
Meanwhile, on the Bus, Skye and Ward are playing “Battleship,” and it seems like Ward is starting to like Skye’s work and how she’s fitting into the team. Watching from a distance, Coulson feels the same way. He talks to May about how he has more energy lately, and he’s having to burn it off through extra work-outs. Could this be part of his return from the dead?
They introduce a major Marvel Universe idea this episode, the S.H.I.E.L.D. Index, a list of things and people who have manifested powers. Agent Quan (Tzi Ma) from Hong Kong conferences in to talk about what happened to Chen, sharing a clue with the team. He talks about how the Rising Tide hacked their datastream in order to learn about Tseng’s abilities. This understandably seems to cause an immediate tension between Skye and the rest of the team.
She explains to the rest of the team than the Rising Tide, like Anonymous, is a collective of hacktivists who are only loosely connected by ideology. She tells Coulson that she will work to track down whoever ran the hack.
Raina (Ruth Negga) is there to greet Tseng when he wakes up, and she explains that she has nothing to do with S.H.I.E.L.D. She wants to help him find a way to increase his power. She offers him a chance at international fame. She suggests the stage name “Scorch,” and explains that no one knows Steve Rogers, but everyone knows Captain America. Tseng resists. He doesn’t want to be a superhero, but she tells him that as Scorch, he can be a star.
There is a Scorch in Marvel continuity, but he’s an incredibly obscure character, and there’s nothing about him aside from control over fire that lines up with his appearance here.
As Skye works to trace the hack, Fitz/Simmons watch, enjoying the show enormously. They trace the hack to Austin, TX, and Skye immediately recognizes the suspect as Miles Lydon (Austin Nichols), who has a major reputation for causing trouble. Sure, he’s driving a Jetta, but it doesn’t matter once he starts using Austin’s traffic lights against Coulson. It’s the same basic idea as the big game mechanic in “Watch Dogs,” the game that Playstation 4 is putting out next year.
Once Miles gets away, he meets up with Skye, who is definitely still in cahoots with Rising Tide. The giveaway would be the spirited make-out session as soon as she calls him a dumbass.
When Skye gets busted by May, it’s a big deal, and I like that they didn’t drag this out for an entire episode. As soon as she betrays them, S.H.I.E.L.D. is on the case. Coulson is righteously angry, and it’s obvious that Ward is the most upset by the betrayal. May is left to interrogate Miles, and watching the way S.H.I.E.L.D. works, civil rights are not high on their list of favorite things. Skye ends up in cuffs as she is led out of his place.
So what did they inject Tseng with? Right away, his powers increase exponentially. He seems high from the injection, not just stronger. Meanwhile, Skye and Miles end up locked in a cell together, and it’s obvious that just in this short period of time, her philosophy has evolved a bit. Coulson talks to May about how he was wrong about Skye, and how he has to second-guess himself since he died in New York.
Miles turns out to be less innocent than he seemed, and Skye is furious when she realizes that he did exactly what they accused him of, selling information to whatever organization is backing Raina. Meanwhile, Raina’s tests of Miles seem to have gone well, and as she reports back to her boss, she mentions how it seems like the Extremis in the serum has finally been stabilized. It seems like Marvel is going to make Extremis a recurrent threat in the movie and TV universe now that “Iron Man 3” introduced it, and someone’s obviously still working to figure out how to make it better.
CENTIPEDE is rapidly emerging as the major opposition for S.H.I.E.L.D. this year, and they’re not interested in making Tseng a hero after all. Instead, they’re just looking to drain him completely. His blood platelets are what prevent him from burning when he uses his powers, and so they are looking to use them in helping stabilize the Extremis serum.
The one big piece of information we get from the Miles and Skye scenes is that she joined S.H.I.E.L.D. for access to their networks because there is something specific she’s looking for. I’m sure we won’t know what that something is for a while, but for now, it’s pretty apparent that while her motives aren’t totally pure, they also aren’t malicious.
Coulson leads a team into the place they’re holding Tseng hostage, and when they go to rescue him, he takes advantage of the moment, shooting himself up with a massive dose of the Extremis serum. He burns a hole through Agent Quan, then turns on Coulson, leading into the last stretch of events in the episode. They seem to be settling into a much looser and more enjoyable rhythm for the episodes. Yes, there’s a formula here, and yes, they’re still somewhat mechanical about the execution of the formula, but we can definitely see the learning curve starting to kick in now.
Tseng didn’t really think through his escape plan. Yes, the Extremis seems to have made him stronger, but it’s also torching him from the inside. May tries to talk him down, but he’s not having any. Ward tells Skye he’ll get her on-site so that they can hack in and rescue Coulson.
Best exchange of the week?
“Tseng may have believed your lies. But not Scorch.”
“Who?”
“Aw, crap. They gave him a name.”
Raina leaves the team leader to face Tseng, and he burns her to death in a startlingly graphic image. May uses the Exremis serum to overload Tseng and turn him into an incendiary device, giving the S.H.I.E.L.D. team just enough time to escape the building.
One of the ways the show feels like an older TV series is the way it names its theme each week explicitly. “You can’t save someone from themselves.” “You can if you get to them early enough.” When Coulson says that, he looks right at Skye, and it’s clear that she will continue to be his pet project. They leave Miles in Hong Kong, monitoring him, telling him that they will continue to watch.
Meanwhile, it seems Skye has burned down anything that existed between her and Ward or her and the rest of the team. When she goes to see Coulson, he lays into her. He is furious, and he demands that she spill the secret that’s driving her. He gives her once chance, or she’s out.
She reveals that the quest she’s on is to learn who she is. She barely exists, and the one piece of information she has ever been able to find on her parents is a single document issued by S.H.I.E.L.D. and heavily redacted. Seeing how honest she’s been, Coulson tells her that he might be able to help. He gives her the same sort of monitoring bracelet that they put on Miles before they turned him loose, an unspoken condition if she’s going to rebuild any trust with the rest of the team.
A solid episode, and once again, they seem to be seeding mysteries but also following up on them much faster than I would have expected. I thought they’d milk this Skye secret for a while, and here we are, all the cards already on the table. At this point, CENTIPEDE remains the largest unresolved ongoing issue, and we’ll see how long it takes S.H.I.E.L.D. to crack that one.
As always, “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airs Tuesday nights on ABC.
“… and explains that no one knows Steve Rogers, but everyone knows Captain America.”
And, yet, SHE knows who Steve Rogers is. Huh.
Anyhow, SHIELD, in spite of a fairly decent episode this week, seems back to its usual lousy, cliched scripting and formulaic storytelling. Of course the lady who goes home with “Scorch” (good lord) was up to no good. Of course Skye was going to strip down to her undies eventually, and of course her hacker beau was going to be as inexplicably pretty (also muscular) as Skye is, and of course we were going to some sort of reference to one or more Avenger just to remind us that this is supposed to be the Marvel universe. Not to mention Skye was going to be found out but still brought back to the team anyhow.
But none of that was really the problem here. As usual, the entire cast apart from Coulson and May are either painfully dull or really obnoxious. Fitz and Simmons continue to babble incoherently (I’m just ignoring them now because the show seems slightly better without them), and Agent Beefy McSlab remains as bland as ever.
If this saga is actually going somewhere, it’s sure taking its time but not in a way that has me wanting to continue. I don’t even really care anymore what the big reveal about Coulson’s going to be. If anything, the show has made him seem less competent than I thought he was from watching the movies.
Anyhow, I’m done bitching. I think I’m done with the show too. Five weeks, and I’m still not hooked. Maybe I’ll give Arrow another shot instead (I hear it’s gotten a lot better). If SHIELD ever gets better, or if they bring in an Avenger for a sweeps-week stunt, maybe I’ll tune in again.
Yeah, I thought it was canon that the public knew Captain America’s real name. Is it not? I mean, everybody knows that Tony Stark is Iron Man.
I just don’t know what to think about Coulson. He wasn’t developed in the movies all that much, so they needed to flesh the character out in SHIELD, but they’re dancing around what his deal is, so I can’t form an opinion on him here either. Is he a Life Model Decoy? A clone? Is it a magic spell? Did Nick Fury sell his soul to the devil? They should just get it over with and start building this version of Coulson already.
I figure it’s more like people knowing a famous character, but not everyone knows the name of the person who played the character. Like, everyone knows who Big Bird is, but not many people know who Caroll Spinney is.
Agreed, Guy Smiley. I would have to think that every man, woman and child alive in the movie/tv Marvel U would have to know the name Steve Rogers. I mean, he was the FIRST superhero going back to WWII and was presumed dead until he came back lead a team of heroes to stop AN ALIEN invasion. If he were to really exist in our world, people would worship him as if he were the second coming of Jesus.
Ditto. For the fourth out of five weeks, I leave an episode wishing one of the guest stars was a main character on the show rather than the ones we have. Until Scorch went all cliche power-hungry, I thought he was a really interesting potential character. A pyrotechnic guy who idolizes Houdini and is a street performer? Haven’t seen THAT character before. I would have loved for him to have joined the team on a semi-regular basis. As I would Akela, and Not-Power Man from the pilot. And even pre-Gravitron scientist guy.
Every time we come back to any of the main characters, the show’s energy just dies. Totally agree about Fitz and Simmons. I just don’t even listen to anything they say until one of the other characters asks them to say it in non-techspeak.
And I’m totally bored with whatever Coulson’s secret is.
While all my complaints from the first four episodes are still in full force (and nicely summed up here by Mr. Smiley), this was the episode I hated the least so far. The cutesy Whedon-speak was at it’s least ubiquitous, and the show looked the least cheap this week. It still looks so small and cramped and afraid to be really widescreen.
In my rough estimation, we’re probably fixin’ to get to the first batch of course-correction episodes, where if they know what they are doing, they’ll figure out what has been working and what needs to change.
I think we’re also ready for some multi-part arcs. This week’s story in particular I think could have been spread out over two episodes, and gave us a better chance to like Scorch before seeing him go boom, and gave us a better introduction to Centipede. They come and go so quickly in each episode it’s hard to develop any sort of sense of their scope or threat.
Here-here to all complaints listed. My favorite part: with all the “special people” assembled for this team, they still had to unchain the runway-model-computer-nerd so he could use a totally unfamiliar system to reroute the explosion out of the building… (!) That’s right up there with Jeff Goldblum writing computer viruses in an alien language he couldn’t know. Silly.
Generally, I like this show, and think it’ll make the typical Whedon uptick in quality later this season.
But man, that was the most expositional dialog I’ve ever heard in an hour. They didn’t even once assume that the viewers could figure something out on their own or keep up, even if we just saw it on screen.
I feel as though, for the time being, they are taking the same approach comic books used to do back in the day, which is treat it like it’s somebody’s first. That being said, I imagine after a couple more episodes, it’ll start to get less “stand alone” and more into the mythology.
I have a lot of goodwill for this show, but between the ridiculously expositional/on-the-nose dialogue, the shallow storytelling, and the wooden acting, I’m about at my limit.
I’m starting to think that the fundamental building blocks of a good show are just missing. The question is whether the folks in charge are OK doing a mediocre show with solid ratings, or if they’re willing to tear this thing apart (in front of and behind the camera) and rebuild.
Skye really needed to be more of a Tony Stark type of character: brilliant, arrogant, abrasive, cynical, aggressively skeptical of SHIELD and its tactics. Instead, she bought in almost immediately and Chloe Bennett doesn’t have the right take on the character anyway, so episodes like this, where they want to use her to validate SHIELD’s mission, don’t work. Plus, they really needed me to feel the team’s sense of betrayal by Skye continuing to work with the Rising Tide and I just didn’t. None of them are characters yet, so I can’t care about the relationships between the characters.
I still don’t get what the market is they think they’re selling to. If it’s families, it’s a little problematic to get a fairly long bit of pretty people in their underwear, post-afternoon delight. If it’s adults, it’s all too simplistic. They don’t seem to have a handle on either a family tone or an adult tone.
I think the thing about Skye is that Chloe Bennett is too upbeat to play a cynical person. If we’re talking Whedon girls, she’s more of a Kaylee from Firefly than a Buffy. That’s not bad, IMO, the writers just need to learn to write for her.
No, I get that. I’m talking about what I think this show needed. I think it needed someone more oppositional in that role, particularly since they want to use her to excuse SHIELD’s dodgy activities. Her opinion that SHIELD’s good folks doesn’t count if she’s an amiable little joiner who just wants to find mommy and daddy.
This is a thing they keep talking about on the F&I podcast, that Whedon’s shown he can make characters work eventually, but, I don’t know. I kinda feel like he and his crew should be better at putting a cast together up top. I don’t get assembling a bunch of bland actors in only vaguely defined roles and then sorting it out later. Make more distinctive choices at the outset. Commit to something, for crying out loud. I don’t see how you can ask an audience to just take it on faith indefinitely that these people are going to be interesting some day.
Yeah, I’ve been optimistic regarding the characters, but that’s starting to wane. I haven’t seen “Dollhouse” but none of the other Whedon shows started out with characters this bland. In fact, they always seemed to focus primarily on character and then build the world from there. SHIELD seems to be doing the opposite, going Macro- to Micro- but it’s really losing steam along the way.
It seems to me that using the excuse that Whedon can “eventually” make things work is kind of sad at this point. He’s been showrunner/written how many TV series now? 4, not counting SHIELD. He’s written 2 major motion pictures, one of which was an undisputed blockbuster.
So why is the writing so lame and the characters so boring 5 episodes in?
Best one yet. “Scorch” was a tool, and they got some actual humor out of it. Raina was legitimately sexy and evil without being silly or trying too hard. And I thought the stuff with Skye and Coulson played better than most (if not all) of the character stuff so far.
I didn’t much like the first 3 eps, fourth was OK, this is the first one where I came away excited about the next ep (so of course they’re taking a week off).
If you’re pissed about exposition-laden dialog and unrealistically attractive people in their underwear, don’t watch network television. You know what you signed up for.
Drew, you didn’t mention the tag at the end. Any guesses as to the identity of the man behind bars or the clairvoyant they talked about?
I’ve been disappointed with the past two tags. The last one was a basic comedy stinger with sexual harassment and this one was just two people we don’t know talking around something we don’t know.
The flower girl could be Deadly Nightshade ( Cap America and Black Panther villain)
PRETTOK is right. She’s Dr. Nightshade. The “clairvoyant” they’re apparently talking about is MODOK, whom she worked for as part of his 11.
My guess for the man behind bars is Skye’s dad. I have no basis for this whatsoever…but if They have him, I guess that could explain why Skye can’t find him.
So I guess it’s too bad they couldn’t call this guy a “mutant” (you know, rights and all…pfffft!) since they indicated that his powers came from close proximity to a nuclear meltdown or something. I remember a discussion about this before the pilot aired (the whole mutant thing). What can they call them?
Freaks?
They trademarked the term “Registered Gifted” which they used in an earlier episode. I thought it was strange that they didn’t use it again here, since they seemed to want to make it a thing.
Drew-
Also worth noting that the doctor, or “team leader” that you refer to, is the same doctor from the pilot episode. And the serum they’re testing isn’t just Extremis, it’s a cocktail of Extremis, super-soldier serum, and gamma radiation, etc.
Yeah, I’m wondering how long it will take to get to the ‘man behind the curtain’ so to speak. Isn’t it just so clever that SHIELD sprinkles the audience with seemingly unrelated bits here and there that will inevitably amalgamate into a greater whole? No. Since momentum should be clear and present, not an after thought with a wink-wink to and fro. Battleship or impending doom – which makes SHIELD seem even remotely relevant? Biding time is just so exciting, what is next? Primetime Pictionary?
Raina is smoking hot…
I was on the fence about the show, but if she’s going to be a regular, coupled with the fact they had Skye running around in her unmentionables last night, I might stick around.
I know they have to assume everyone has seen all the movies, but if Extremis is going to play such a major part in this, I would have thought they would have at least spent at least little bit more screen time explaining it a bit better, even just a minute. Heck, it’d give them another reason to drop Stark’s name, explaining how he “cured” or removed it from Pepper’s system.
Even if people have seen the movies, there are a lot of casual filmgoers who don’t remember stuff. I watched THE AVENGERS with my mom and I know she saw all of the lead-up films, except for the Hulk movies, but she’s not unfamiliar with the Hulk character from the Bixby version. And she was so confused about things. I had to explain who characters were and whatnot. So all this dropping hints around MCU stuff as if everybody’s up on all the lore and you can just obliquely reference things and that fills in for exposition seems misguided.
