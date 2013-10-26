Review: ‘American Blackout’ will scare you silly, then make you think

I’ll say it right up front. Nat Geo’s new movie, “American Blackout” (Sun. Oct. 27 at 9:00 p.m.) is the scariest movie I’ve seen all year. All. Damn. Year.
In some ways, this basic cable entry may be the scariest movie I’ve ever seen. No, it’s not at all gory (though there is a body count). It’s not even entirely successful as a film (we’ll get into the flaws below). But as a plausible portrayal of how wrong civilization might go after the lights go out (I do not include “Revolution” in the pantheon of plausible portrayals), this movie is going to keep me up late tonight.
While films like “28 Days Later” and “Night of the Living Dead” (I’ve been on a zombie kick) have scared me senseless, I’ve never checked my closet or under the bed for errant zombies. I’ve never worried much about mask-wearing serial killers or possessed children, as scary as they are (and yes, they are terrifying). What I consider truly unnerving are films that seem just one notch away from reality. “Contagion” made me think twice about sitting next to the sick guy on the subway. I’m glad I only saw “Open Water” after I’d tried scuba diving. Now, “American Blackout” has made me think that all of those nutjobs we see on “Doomsday Preppers” (another Nat Geo property) may get the last laugh, if anyone laughs at all.
“American Blackout” is scary, but that doesn’t mean it works completely. Clearly, Steven Soderbergh isn’t at the helm. The structure is largely built around real video footage from recent natural disasters along with pseudo-documentary style storylines. The first element works brilliantly. The part that required a script or an outline? Not so much.
As I’d expect from the largely reality-based Nat Geo, the way the real video footage is built into the movie is remarkable. At first I tried to play a game of “spot the calamity.” Some of the footage might have been post-Katrina, some post-tornadoes, some from standard building fires or post-game looting. But after the first half hour, it didn’t matter. When we see Obama address the nation, asking for calm, I know it’s careful editing but it’s still chillingly effective. The newscasts we see are clearly fake, but the talking heads could pass for mid-market newscasters in any number of cities. All of this worked exceptionally well, as did the real statistics on how much electricity we use, how much milk and bread we consume, how impossible it is to get basics like water to people trapped in tall buildings when the power is out.
What didn’t work, or at least didn’t work as well, was the smorgasbord of storylines focused on “real” people surviving the crisis. We get four college students trapped in an elevator, a married couple trapped in a Manhattan skyrise, a pimply-faced teen whose mom has left for work, a family of doomsday preppers and a small family starring a pregnant mom, among others.
To the movie’s credit, this isn’t necessarily family fare. It isn’t all Disney-esque happy endings here, and not everyone survives. While the violence isn’t necessarily on screen, you may not want to watch this with the kids. Unless, of course, you want to inspire the kids to start hoarding water.
What makes this element less than convincing overall isn’t the plotting, but the characters and the performances. While we need these storylines to flesh out all the many ways our lives will fall apart once the power goes out (note to self: always have a manual can opener), it doesn’t help that so many of the people we see are either annoying or stupid. When you’re tempted to yell, “DON’T OPEN THE DOOR, YOU IDIOT!” at the TV screen, you’d better be watching a lame 1980s horror film, and the bad guy better be wearing a mask. When the point is to deliver verisimilitude, a movie shouldn’t ask us to root for the people most likely to win Darwin Awards.
Opportunities are also missed in the stories threaded through the reality footage. The pregnant woman goes into labor on the way to the hospital — cut to Mommy beaming in the middle of a park, holding the baby she just pooped out already wrapped in a blanket with a little knitted cap. Really? I would have been more interested to see what happens when she gets to a hospital running on generated power and suffers unexpected complications. When a little girl disappears, I’m wondering if we have enough time for a Jodie Foster movie in the midst of the chaos, but the twist is resolved without explanation. Only once does the movie’s decision to walk away from a plot twist work effectively — when one woman meets what we assume to be a grisly fate, I’m happy that her camera gets left behind.
I would have been glad to ax some of the weaker storylines altogether (the pimply teen wandering around his house added little to the plot) to focus on ones that were truly interesting (and scary). The four college students trapped in an elevator demand our attention, but we don’t get as much of their story as we really want. It takes ten days for the power to go back on, and in those ten days, the students never stop fighting to survive — and never stop thinking creatively about how to do it.
The other storyline that I’m still pondering is the one about the prepper family. It turns out that you can prepare for the end of the world, but little problems — variables you didn’t plan on facing, loopholes you didn’t close — can leave you in just as much of a hole as everyone else.
When preppers can’t even count on surviving the apocalypse, we’re all in trouble. That’s the ultimate message of “American Blackout” (beyond, you know, get some canned food and stuff), and though the power in the movie goes back on (and hopefully, it will never go off to the extent we see here, if at all), we all get to go to sleep tonight knowing that no one is safe. Sweet dreams!
Will you watch “American Blackout”? Are you ready for a catastrophic event like this?
People have no problem dropping 600 bucks for an iphone or an XBOX One but can’t be bothered to put away a month’s worth of food and water. Our ancestors had to plan ahead. Sadly it is human nature for every generation to be doomed to have to relearn the same lessons as their forbearers.
The catastrophe is imminent. Don’t say you were not warned.
I think it’s very important to have an emergency food water candle and radio w batteries supply. You never know and the basics are what we’ll all need!
I think “American Blackout” was very effective as a warning — people can see news reports and read statistics all day, but something like this might get people moving. As you mention, @Ash, it’s not a big deal to put away a month’s worth of food and water (and make note of when you need to refresh/replace it, too).
So who was watching the TV broadcasts without any power? Maybe 1% of the population?
Maybe 1 percent, if that — preppers would probably have sufficient power, though may not want to waste it on TV. As a storytelling device, though, it did the trick. There are plenty of cheats in this movie — the people we’re following really had cell phone/video camera power for 10 days? Yes, some had wind-up batteries (the one guy in the elevator) and others had reasons to have reserves (the family with a very pregnant woman), but it did stretch credulity. But without that cheat, no movie! :)
I’ve got 90 days plus non perishable supplies right here & 2 years plus for the whole group out at the place in the country. I’ve got plans to get there with a fraction of my home supplies in the event of EMP (natural or terrorist) & with everything in most other scenarios.It really wasn’t that tough to get prepared. All you’ve got to do is make the descision to do it, then take the time & money & just do it.
I think the movie brings awareness of how helpless most ppl are and how it can be borderline apocalyptic.
Im in my mid thirties and like most my age and older remember their grandparents always having extra food , water and batteries. Most have lost that preparedness. Many in my area after Hurricane Sandy learned a lot of valuable information on what to have in disastrous events. Basically, you should have enough supplies to last a week or 2. There’s no need to build bunkers or what have u. But if most ppl were able to sustain themselves and their families for 1-3 weeks we would be able to recover quicker as a community, state or nation.
It is always interesting when we seedisasters on the news and the question most people ask is ” Why isn’t the government doing more to help?” A better question would be “Why aren’t those people more prepared?”.
It’s fun to look down one’s nose at people who actually spend some time and money getting prepared to be self sufficient in a disaster situation and yes some do go overboard. Remember that when you are begging for a can of beans, a gallon of gas or safe water.
How many times do some have to see how quickly things can go very bad before they make any effort to to put back some essentials? Who is going to come to your aid if it is a national rather than a regionsl emergency
I found it a little hard to believe that it took the college students four days to get out of the elevator!? Really? LOL! Here’s something even a little more scary to think about . . . instead of a deliberate ‘cyber’ attack, we could experience an EMP from our own sun. And everything, EVERYTHING electronic would be fried beyond use! So I have my little crank emergency radio wrapped in bubble wrap and stored in a metal container (a simple faraday cage to protect the electronics.) And the kicker . . . cars, trucks and vehicles might not work. Older vehicles without computer parts–maybe. So have a plan A, B, and C my friends!
College kids are the second dumbest people in the US. Only their professors are dumber
I think it will be a lot less than 10 days before people start “eating each other”, both figuratively and literally.
Not a prepper per se but sufficient for about two months. Need more ammo however, another 10k rounds maybe. What the show did not touch on is fires too much. Candles will cause fires and they will spread to entire neighborhoods. When the power comes back on there will be even more fires
I’d rather be out of the city, but roads will be blocked. Cops have been training to do it under 4 min. My best hope is I live on the edge of town, but I work right in it.
For a lot of people, that’s the scary thing, @WiseFool — even if you have your home prepared, most people work in offices where the PTB aren’t all that eager to have you storing large quantities of water and canned food.
Interesting movie. Scary? Maybe…or maybe, I’ve just become jaded over the years. The one big mistake the prepper family didn’t do was to make allies of their neighbors at the bug-out location BEFORE the SHTF. You cannot go it alone. In my opinion, everyone deserves a Darwin Award! If that’s the caliber of people we’ve got to depend on, may Heaven help us.
Good point.
I watched it too, and I was freaked out buy, and think about this happening all the time. I have seen some Doomsday Preppers, read lots of SHTF sites, and looked at some survival sites. Like others here, some of the scenes were pretty bad. I thought that the girl in the penthouse apt was a pretty good generalization of most of society that will never believe anything bad like that could happen, and if it did, someone would save them.
I live alone in the DC metro area, if something like this happens, if I cannot get back to my parents in rural PA, then I am sure I will be done for unless I decide to go without a conscious and do whatever it takes. Safety and strength in numbers for sure.
The guy with the bugout ranch had good ideas, but like the author said, he had holes. He needed more family members that can and will shot to kill. The barbed wire fence won’t stop anyone desperate. When he went up to stop them from taking the fuel, he needed to go Rambo, and take them out from cover and pick them off one at a time. Also, his neighbors will know everything, once he leaves to go back home, they can just raid everything. His bugout location is done, he needs to relocate.
I guess this would be interesting to urban viewers, as most of the main characters were. Rural people – not preppers, but just regular folk – would likely shrug off a 10-day blackout as nothing more than an inconvenience. For example, I have weeks of food on hand, not because I’m a prepper, but because I go to the grocery store only about once a month. It probably would have made a boring movie, though, to focus on self-sufficient, reasonable people.
In Dec of 2007, 110,000 people lost power, millions were flooded and cut off from traveling in Oregon and Washington for ten days, during the Great Gale of 2007. None of this happened — the movie is total fear mongering crap.
no power, but there cell phones are still working after a week of non stop filming????, people trapped in an elevator for 4 days, what did they eat or drink, where did they go to the bathroom??
Free energy technology should not be suppressed if this could happen, and by the way, it’s impossible to hack an electric grid. If they say it happened, it’s a false flag attack like 9/11, gulf of tonkin, etc. [www.criticalunity.org]
I’ve seen some comment’s that it’s not too much to put away a months worth of food away, well For some maybe not but for many of us we live from check to check we don’t get Ipads or Iphones.I struggle just to feed us for a month now. I would never be able to put a weeks food away never mind a months. Thankfully I live in Canada where fresh water is basically everywhere. I can fish and natural gas usually isn’t effected by power outages, this allows me to use the oven and if not available for whatever reason then a fire or charcoal BBQ will do in a pinch. I raise worms so I have plenty of bait for fishing don’t need gas to fish perhaps people don’t think of these things when stuff shuts down but I don’t fear these things and since I can’t afford to prep learning to live of the land was a big thing for me. What I do need right now because my other one was stolen is a fish hut and a pole digger for Ice fishing the winter would be the worst time for us to lose power heat is vital to us here in Northern Canada but food and water are really of no concern even now if we are struggling I’ll grab my tackle box my inflatable boat and head to the water and I will not come home until I have fish for us to eat.
I watched this movie (“American Blackout”)with the idea of gaining some insights of how to “be smart” and do the right things. What I saw was that the main characters were making it a point to do all of the worst WRONG things! The characters, without exception, began doing the most outrageously foolish things, things that most marginally intelligent people would never do. (SPOILER ALERT!) For example:
– At the outage, the majority of people began screaming and running randomly about (I’ve been in a few blackouts, and never encountered this).
– Other than in some high-rise buildings, water pressure does not stop immediately, but occurs over a few hours, as nearby water towers slowly drain down to empty; filling a bathtub or several other potable-water containers right away would fend off thirst for a few days.
– The nurse left her teenage v-logger son home alone, knowing how serious the situation was (if necessary to leave the house, I would take him with me, keeping him nearby and safe)
– The teen v-logger and the yuppie girl felt that they had to “go outside to check things out” (“laying low” quietly barricaded at home is usually the best policy). In the yuppie’s case, it proved to be her undoing.
– The yuppie guy instigated a riot at a store by barging the queue and demanding goods, and in the ensuing pandemonium stole a can of food, later requiring him to murder a fellow citizen to keep his ill-gotten food.
– Characters began separating from their family groups to “go and get help”, leaving helpless dependents to fend for themselves (see third bullet above).
– Characters began to experience extreme thirst and hunger within 48 hours, despite having full or partially full pantries (canned food in my ordinary pantry would last for 3-5 days, without pushing it).
– Minor wounds were becoming infected to the point of fatal sepsis in one to three days (I’ve camped for a 3-day weekend in primitive conditions without benefit of a first aid kit, and no cuts, gouges or scratches incapacitated me).
– In the “elevator scenario”, the occupants waited over a day before attempting escape (really?). After reaching the rooftop, they began running about randomly, clawing at doors, and screaming off the rooftop (see the third bullet above) (no fire escapes or fire stairs, required for all public buildings?)
– The “doomsday prepper” made several serious errors, such as taking on a stranger (his daughter’s boyfriend) who not only did not share his survivor philosophy, but actively worked to disrupt the established plan and endanger the family; setting a young child on watch to be captured by marauders; leaving valuable and vulnerable resources (gasoline) in plain sight; and exiting the “bunker” to confront a hostile armed group alone… all setting the stage for the imminent murder of the father and family, “saved by the bell” (the restoration of power).
Additionally, the acting was amateurish and badly overdone. It would have more instructive and encouraging a presentation if one was allowed to see at least one sub-story of characters who acted appropriately for the situation, and who did not stumble headlong into total catastrophe.
The purpose is to raise awareness, to be smart. Can goods and water is inexpensive. Stock up.