Review: Beautiful and badass, ‘Godzilla’ puts the awe back in awesome

I can't imagine sitting in a theater in 1954 in Japan and watching “Gojira” play for the first time. Ten years earlier, your country faces a nuclear nightmare, and for the first time in human history, the atom was used to wipe a city full of people off the planet in an instant. War reached its most horrifying manifestation, and it completely changed the world. But for Japan, it was not an abstract. It was a redefining moment, part of their identity from that moment, an actual scar they were going to have to live with. Looking at “Gojira” now, it feels like an attempt to come to terms with the hopelessness of that event in a way that people could watch together, a fantasy catharsis that the country needed.
The stark black-and-white images of a giant monster smashing and burning Tokyo must have felt terrifying. Godzilla is barely a character in that first film. He's a rampaging force of nature, and the solution they find to finally stop him is pretty much an equal horror, a worst-case-scenario sort of ending. They know that if they use it, they're turning Tokyo Bay into an aquatic graveyard. To kill Godzilla, they're going to have to kill everything, and that seems like an acceptable trade.
That original film is also fairly thick with melodrama, setting a tone that the enduring franchise that has often followed, and while the films have been in almost constant production for the past 60 years, it's become almost completely accepted that the dramatic stuff in these movies is going to be less interesting than the monsters. The moment they made the decision to bring Godzilla back for more movies, they began figuring new roles for the monster. He went from threat to protector, and more monsters were invented to give Godzilla someone to fight.
It's fair to say that they've never made a more effective use of Godzilla as a metaphor than they did in the original film, and after a certain point, they didn't really try. It became more like watching WWE matches with elaborate costumes than movies that had something specific to say about the world. When Roland Emmerich decided to make a new American Godzilla movie, he had absolutely nothing to say, and it became just another disaster movie from a guy whose success has been predicated almost entirely on his ability to blow shit up.
As I've recently discussed, we've reached a point where audiences have seen certain things so many times that I ca't imagine it's enough simply to watch a monster smash things. Scripted by Max Borenstein, working from a story by Dave Callaham, this new film is the first time since arguably “Godzilla Vs. The Smog Monster” that they've tried to actually deal with something on a subtextual level in addition to also creating a large-scale monster mayhem movie, and while I don't think the film is completely successful, there is so much that's interesting and exciting about it that it feels like a brand new day for Toho's greatest icon.
The film opens in the past, as Joe Brody (Bryan Cranston) and his wife Sandra (Juliette Binoche) head in for a day at work at the nuclear power plant in Japan where they are part of the team that maintains safety. Joe's concerned about a recurrent electrical pulse that seems to be building to some sort of event, and on this particular morning, things finally reach a crisis point. Instead of validating Joe, though, the events destroy him and his family, and the plant goes into meltdown.
Picking up in the present day, Joe's son Ford (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) is now a military bomb disarming specialist, and Joe is still grappling to make sense out of what happened in that Japanese plant, sure that it was not his fault, and sure that it's going to happen again. When Joe is arrested trying to get back to their family's house inside what has been a quarantined zone since the incident, Ford flies to Japan to bail him out. He's embarrassed by his father, still angry over everything that happened, and he's convinced that Joe is crazy, broken by the grief over his own role in things.
The way the film is structured, and the way Gareth Edwards chooses to shoot things, it's all about giving us an eye-level view of these events. There are big things happening, and the Brodys intersect those events in a way that makes them suitable entry points for us as an audience. There is a larger event unfolding, and it takes some time before things start to make sense. The film is structured like a mystery up until a certain point, and even then, don't expect to see Godzilla for a while.
The “Transformers” model for this film would open with Godzilla killing some other monsters, and then every ten minutes, there'd be another scene where Godzilla knocks a few buildings down and kills something, punctuated with expository scenes that don't remotely bother to make sense. This is pretty much the exact opposite of that. There are creatures besides Godzilla in the film, and they are tied to him in a very direct way. This isn't so much about us dropping bombs on one another, but instead uses the giant monsters as a stand-in for nature itself. I've said for years that we will not destroy this planet, no matter what we do, because before it reaches that point, the planet will do whatever it takes to wipe us off of it. We are arrogant to think that we are going to be able to destroy the Earth. When it comes down to it, the Earth will find it far easier to destroy us, and in “Godzilla,” we see a natural cycle start to play out in a way that has little or no regard for mankind or our place in things.
People may be surprised to see how brief Bryan Cranston's screen time is, considering how he's the center of the ad campaign so far. The film is told mostly from the POV of Ford, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson is almost treated as a gaming avatar in the film. There's not a lot of time spent trying to learn anything about this kid's inner life. Instead, he is who we follow from encounter to encounter, from setting to setting. There are a few other recurring characters, like Dr. Serizawa (Ken Watanabe) and his colleague Vivienne Graham (Sally Hawkins), and the military decision making body is represented by Admiral Stenz (David Strathairn), but for the most part, the people are not the point. They are simply the perspective.
It may seem like an easy thing to bring Godzilla to life using modern visual effects, but I cannot say enough good things about the way the character has been imagined here. There is a very real and organic quality to Godzila. He feels like a real creature, something that could exist. The other giant-scale animals in the film are interesting in terms of how they work, what they do, and what their ultimate goal is, and I like that they seem resolutely uninterested in people. We happen to be in the way sometimes, but these are not evil creatures. They simply exist at a scale that renders us unimportant.
By the time Edwards finally stops playing peek-a-boo, the film has brought its remaining characters together in one location, and the way the final act is staged is both stunningly beautiful and genuinely scary on a primal level. By the time the film wraps up, I think the thing that surprised me most is just how little this feels like the cookie cutter “event film” template that everyone seems to follow these days. For better or for worse, depending on how you like the end result, Edwards has made a film that stands apart from how pretty much anyone else would have handled this, and I like that he remembered how important “awe” is to something that hopes to be “awesome.”
There are some missteps along the way. I think the film has a disconcertingly narrow view at times, and oddly, Alexandre Desplat's score seems to me to be heavy-handed and obvious in a way that really doesn't seem like him. Seamus McGarvey's photography is striking, and Edwards leans heavily on him to help create a sense of atmosphere. This Godzilla lives up to the first half of its name, and there is a great deal of character to it in every moment we see it onscreen. There are some images during that final stretch of the film that any fan of Godzilla will be amazed by, images that feel like they were pulled out of the collective dreams of all of us who have been fans of the big guy over the past 60 years. This could easily be ground zero for a whole new series of films, but if it remains a stand-alone single movie, Edwards told an entire story, and for the first time in as long as I can remember, it feels like Godzilla actually matters.
“Godzilla” stomps the competition flat starting on May 16th.
hell yeah.
I get a very, vary vague whiff of the Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio aborted Godzilla material in the way they’ve approached the story for this film… I could be wrong. I probably am, because I haven’t seen it yet. But that would be a mostly good thing, because that script is a great read.
Gawdddd, can’t wait to see this. It’s shaping up to be exactly what I didn’t dare hope it would be.
There are no words to describe how much I want to see this film.
Thank you for keeping your review spoiler free. I know who to avoid now, in the “review game.” Variety and The Hollywood Reporter pretty much think it’s in their best interest to ruin every film weeks before people can see them.
It’s always nice to know that there are critics out there on our side, because they haven’t lost perspective that they are like us… lovers of films and movies (I know that sounds haughty, but there is a difference in films and movies, like TV and television).
Especially genre fare. If it has an explosion, no one can ever be possibly invested in the story.
Other monsters? Please be Mothra, please be Mothra, please be Mothra…
Have you not seen any of the trailers or promotional material for this movie? They are two new creatures called the MUTO
OMG mothra is sexy. they make mothra way too WEAK compared to when it was first introduced as well as the mothra trilogy. and i cried in the first movie.
What an excellent review. I am so pumped for the new Godzilla movie, and after reading this review, I can’t help but feel my excitement is actually justified! AND THAT JUST MAKES ME EVEN MORE EXCITED!
I remember the old Godzilla marathons on TNT back in the early 90’s. I was just a little kid, no older than 4 or 5, 6 at the absolute oldest, and maaaan I would watch and tape over VHS’ we had just so I could watch and have every Godzilla movie that ever graced the silver screen. I actually got a fair amount of’em that way, too. P’raps it might be time to dust off the VCR and watch the King of All Monsters wreak havoc like the force of nature that he is! Aww yeaaah!
I hope Drew isn’t over selling this like he did Pacific Rim. The internet fanboys all told us it was the “new Star Wars” and it bombed (no suprise). Everything I see about Godzilla looks like it will deliever…but Pacific Rim has made me cautious.
Will be there opening night, and hope for the best.
Over-selling? He rated it B+
In other words, three levels below an A+
Pacific Rim ended up being exactly what the trailers promised though. So I wonder what you were expecting?
Personally, I thought that movie was pretty horrible…but it’s not like I was expecting greatness either.
dave, if you’re not a fan of drew, then what exactly compels you to read, judge his reviews and caution the rest of us who trust him/give him the benefit of the doubt as to the legitimacy of his opinion? that’s some seriously petty, bitter bullshit. shut up dave.
Disappointed to see that comments have been deleted here. Not mine, but still.
Might as well delete your replies to Defref as well since the conversation doesn’t make sense and makes Sean the sheep think you’re talking to poor old Dave.
sorry for insulting you, dave. i jumped to conclusions and that’s not fair. my bad.
Meh… speak for yourself. I love Gareth Edwards’ low budget 2010 Monsters flick. I’m sure he and Tull from Legendary will keep up the revitalized giant mecha/kaiju genre with Godzilla 2014.
Del Toro’s Pacific Rim came out and did EXACTLY what it was supposed to do, put a big smile on the face of any movie goer (or mecha/kaiju canon geek) that still has the 12 year old kid in them alive. Saw it multiple times, own the blu-ray and as far as 2013 summer popcorn fare ranked, Pac Rim was the simplistic antidote to the annoying Bayformers franchise and other solemn blockbuster fare like the disappointing Man Of Steel.
Pacific Rim didn’t “bomb” BTW (that title goes to The Lone Ranger for 2013), North America (who decided to eat more Adam Sandler poop sandwiches the weekend Pac Rim was released) is not the holy grail of a tent pole film’s success anymore, it fared quite well overseas and went gangbusters in China. It has a big fan base IMO.
Besides, why does “nuanced adult drama” have to be shoehorned into flicks featuring giant monsters and/or robots wrestling in populated city’s anyway? If I want that, I’ll go and see Linklater’s Before Sunrise/Sunset/Midnight series.
Couldn`t be that much of a bomb,Legendary pictures CEO announced he is in talks with Guillermo for a possible Pacific Rim 2(no,it`s not a rumor)
Really stoked for this! The only downside from reading the review, is noting that Elizabeth Olsen isn’t mentioned once, which seems probably indicative of how little she is actually in the film.
I cannot wait for this film, sadly because I live in japan I will have to wait until July (kind or ironic) but anways, this is a great review as usual Mr. McWeeny.
AHHHHHH! SOOOO EXCITED!
Gojilla,gudjidda,godzirra,gojeeya,goozirra,gojiro…all acceptable pronunciations…..
Damn. I came for a review, and left early because all it is is a plot summary.
“I’ve said for years that we will not destroy this planet, no matter what we do, because before it reaches that point, the planet will do whatever it takes to wipe us off of it.”
OMG. So true! LOL
Curious that the studio is letting you all release your reviews so early. I guess they must be aware that the incredible marketing effort on this still hasn’t really captured the general public yet. Hopefully this gets its opportunity to succeed, if its as good as you say.
Drew
You missed the boat on this one. While trying to keep this comment spoiler-free, how about the CONSTANT anti-climatic battles in this film? Every single time, except for the last 15 minutes of the film, you think you are going to get this big battle or a scene of a big city getting destroyed and they cut away to either an aftermath shot or a 2.5 min scene of a paratroopers dropping from the sky with the Monolith underscore from 2001. The film has a great opening 20 minutes where you are actually getting into character and it completely abandons it. If anyone can explain why Binoche did the role, I would love to try and figure it out. The marketing is horribly misleading thinking that Godzilla is coming to the US to rampage. When the mass audience realize they have been conned, they will start to flee. Del Toro actually got the feel a lot better with Pacific Rim then this did. If you are going to name a film Godzilla, center the film around the character. Not the Mutos. For the guy who mentioned Olsen earlier, she wins the STAR TREK:THE MOTION PICTURE “Stare At The Effects Award”. She contributes nothing to the film. Sally Hawkins & Straithairn are wasted too. What a disappointment.
Drew, excited to see this film, it looks surprisingly excellent and your review has me optomistic. I am a bit suprised to hear how little Cranston does, though I guess it makes good sense from an advertisering point of view. I’m not sure any actor in Hollywood has more goodwill stored up than him right now.
Quick mostly on point question, a local theater me is showing the original film Wednesday night. Is it worth seeing on the big screen or is it just terribly dated? Thanks!
Drew, you taking the boys to see this on the big screen, or is it too intense? My kids are of a comparable age and maturity as you write yours are, so I often use you as a barometer to make my decisions on unknown quantities for my kids.
What age group are we talking about. My son is 10 so am curious as to whether to take him?
Godzilla is female why do they keep making her male in the USA….
Right!
I saw the first Godzilla movie when it came out in 1954, I was 5yrs old and been a fan ever since and own every Godzilla movie ever made on disc, especially the origional subtitled version with and without Raymond Burr. they missed the whole point with this movie!! it should have been called finding lost kids (who cares!!) and waaaaaay to much character development to the point where I am surprised they didn’t start advertising what laundry soap they use! What we got to see of Godzilla was the politically correct Hollywood version! YUCK!! i am surprised they didn’t have him wearing a pink tu tu and holding a vote for Hillary sign!! Not the Bad assed Godzilla as advertized!! very very disappointed, less Hollywood correctness BS,Less kiddy crap, less character crap and hey!! you might actually call the movie Godzilla!! that’s whom it is actually about Hollywierd dickheads!!! Bring back TOHO PLEASE!!!!!!
I’m Disappointed.
Why can’t the Americans get a Godzilla movie right, they made a bad ass Godzilla in this one, but where’s all the Monster mayhem, there was hardly any fight scenes, What?, was there no money in the movie budget for Godzilla’s fight scenes? They focused to much on a bullshit love story with no real love story and right when Godzilla’s getting to the big fight they cut away to bullshit! Way to much smoke & mirrors and not enough Godzilla whooping Monster ASS!… Please Toho help American’s get Godzilla right with a part 2, if they make a #2. They did come closer this time, did Matthew Broderick Direct this one….lol
Loved the movie, good job Gareth Edwards. Just like last summer’s Pacific Rim, I shall embark on multiple viewings and a blu-ray purchase to follow as well *natch! With the Saturday Morning Cartoon experience of Pac Rim, and the Saturday Night Drive-In experience of Godzilla, for me, Legendary is two for two regarding their giant Kaiju/Mecha revival…this born in Japan fanboy of the genre can’t get enough.
Spot on!
I think you, first, need to take into account that we are talking about a Godzilla movie. Basically, after the first Godzilla film, they got pretty silly and were just kaiju films; big rubber suit monsters pounding on each other. Second, you have to remember that nearly all Godzilla films ran like disaster movies, with some lame character plot that bored us in between shots of Godzilla finally arriving to kick some butt. Based on THAT, this was an EXCELLENT Godzilla film. The background story was enjoyable. The build up to the reveal of Godzilla was expertly frustrating. The rendering of Godzilla as a massive heavyweight ass-kicker to end all ass-kickers was what I’d been waiting to see my whole life!
I’m a major Godzilla fan. I love the movies that mostly center around him, even the goofy ones where he fights like an American pro wrestler, or uses his nuclear breath to fly. I grew up on that stuff. This wasn’t that movie. It didn’t have the Monster Island with Mothra and Rodan. No, this was a reintroduction to the kaiju franchise; a reintroduction and new history to the King of Monsters. Ladies and gentleman… this was Mutha-f@3king Godzilla!!!
loved it.
Loved it. Loved the easter eggs (e.g., “Mothra”, Japanese kid in a baseball cap). MUTOs were well down and scary. Loved the CNN animated MUTO tracker. So much fun detail, great action, good story.
I am in agreement, but bring back the “WWE” :) , I was a little frustrated every time I thought I was going to see him fight and then they went to some other scene. but I did enjoy it that was my only gripe with the movie, i wanted to see Godzilla fight more. But it’s another one for my Godzilla collection when it hits DVD
Beautiful visuals and a lame overlong script. Literally hundreds of VFX technicians and nothing here that I’ll ever revisit but I’ll be watching Honda films forever.
Just got back from a matinee showing. I would have liked for Cranston and Olsen to have more material, and a few more scenes of Godzilla fighting (they cut away a LOT from that, clearly they wanted to save it for the climatic showdown, which didn’t disappoint, but still, would have been nice to see a bit more of it). I also wish some more work had been put in to giving the human characters a more satisfying story. They was certainly a case of the actors carrying the scenes. I think with players of a lower caliber this wouldn’t have been nearly as good.
I’m happy I went to see it, loved the final battle and Cranston’s performance (Olsen really didn’t get much to do, which is a shame), but I don’t think I’ll be rewatching it. I would give a sequel a fair shot, though.