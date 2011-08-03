Review: ‘Change-Up’ wastes talented cast, makes Reynolds and Bateman too slimy

There was an episode of “The Sarah Silverman Program” in their final season where the large gay couple played by Brian Posehn and Steve Agee switched bodies when they both touched a Chinese dragon phone at the same time. It was exactly as ludicrous as that sounds, and the entire episode was a very knowing riff on this entire weird subgenere of comedy. There have been countless variations on this basic formula, so doing it today requires something different, some new perspective or insight or metaphorical journey that the body switch can illustrate. The good news is that finally, date rapists and people who think Tucker Max is too “old-fashioned” have their very own “Freaky Friday.”
It’s a shame because the bare bones of the premise is fine, exploring the perceptions of married and single life from the other side of the fence. You can absolutely do the smart version of this, but instead, this is the urgently dirty version, and it’s too focused on shocking to do much else. Here, when the film reaches for heart, it feels false. It makes for a really uneven experience, a misfire of tone, and it commits the cardinal sin for me of being frantic instead of funny.
Both Dave Lockwood (Jason Bateman) and Mitch Planko (Ryan Reynolds) are awful people in the film, and neither one of them seems to genuine change for the better as a result of the events in the film. They’re still sort of awful at the end, and they’re awful in the middle, and they certainly start awful. They’re just no fun to root for or invest in, and I feel bad for the people in their lives. I don’t really see redemption as something either of these guys is interested in or even capable of. Everything’s written at this aggressive pitch, and I don’t feel like it ever settles into anything like actual human behavior or even an exaggerated version of it. People do things for plot reasons and things happen because it’s time for them to happen, not because anybody earns anything.
The one performer who I think really comes off well here is Leslie Mann as Jamie Lockwood, Jason Bateman’s wife. She’s carving out her own territory playing these women who have been worn thin and who speak some deep and awkward truths, and she’s very good at it. Most of the early work she did in film didn’t really show off this raw nerve side of her personality, but her husband Judd Apatow has written some great stuff for her in films like “Knocked Up” and “Funny People” and his upcoming untitled comedy with Mann and Paul Rudd married again. As with “Hall Pass,” the only sanity in the film is courtesy the women in the lives of these awful man-babies. Mann’s character is in a different movie, and she’s working at a very different pitch than the rest of the thing’s being played. It makes real something that depends on its unreality to be funny, and it just makes the film uncomfortable.
Even the way the thing happens is just perfunctory. I can imagine the meeting where they thought, “What if we just make it completely absurd?” but as story mechanics go, it’s woefully thin. They look for a fountain that gets moved around by the city, then finally find it. That’s all the dramatic tension they wring out of the mechanics of body switching. It’s so matter-of-fact that it feels indifferent. If the film doesn’t even care, why should I? The fact that the film builds to two guys peeing into a fountain in the middle of a crowded mall as the way to put things right will either make you guffaw or it’ll just leave you cold. I thought the film was so ridiculous, so thrown away in that home stretch, that I didn’t care what happened or why. Nothing in the film felt urgent enough for me to believe that it’s really affecting anything or anyone. There’s also a visual gross-out level that the film engages for me, particularly with the CGI babies and the CGI nudity and the overall plastic reality of it.
This is a case where my sense of humor really, really does not synch up with that of director David Dobkin and writers Jon Lucas & Scott Moore. I’ve spoken to people who found it all hilarious, but it just annoyed me after a certain point. Even the presence of the great Alan Arkin as the disappointed father of Ryan Reynolds doesn’t really salvage things for me. Olivia Wilde is fine with what she’s given, but she’s in one of the several different movies this seems to turn into along the way, and it never really feels of a piece with the rest of the movie. I like Eric Edwards, and his work here has the same contemporary snap and feel of his other work, like “Knocked Up” or “The Break-Up,” but so much of what he’s shooting bugs me that it’s hard to admire what he does. John Debney’s score is fine, considering what there is to work with. It’s possible this sub-“Three’s Company” level farce will hit you harder in the funny bone than it did me, but I think as a film, it’s just sort of a grand mess, regardless of if it’s funny or not.
“The Change-Up” opens in theaters everywhere this Friday.
I think Bateman is being so terribly wasted in films now I’d actually like to see them make that Arrested Development movie.
I haven’t seen the film, but I feel like you need to elaborate a bit on why exactly these characters are “slimy”. It seems like you’re basing your opinion of the movie based on your judgment of the characters’ behavior, and you need to back that up with some examples if people are going to take that opinion seriously. We’re not seeing anything “slimy” in the ads. It looks like Bateman is an average married guy and Reynolds is, well, a single guy who gets laid a lot. There’s nothing slimy about either of those things. Not that you’re wrong, but maybe your definition of “slimy” is different than most guys (I remember you once criticizing James Bond for having sex with women, as if that’s inherently a bad thing). I’ll probably see Apes this weekend anyway – I just think your argument is incomplete.
I saw this at a screening last week and I’m glad it wasn’t just me who thought it was tonally crazy and hard to get into step with. It’s like Hall Pass right down to aping the Farrellys fascination with scatological “humor”, but to an even larger degree.
I never bought Reynolds and Bateman as each other and the situations were so stock and obvious, it was only the cheap shock elements involving Reynold’s film career and weekly booty call that changed things up (ha!), though not for the better.
Olivia Wilde is crazy hot and Leslie Mann is her usual brittle funny (though what’s with the CGI boobs?), but the script doesn’t even bother to remember what it’s been doing. The usual “tell me something only my husband would know” scene plays out exactly as you’d expect, BUT what makes it so lame is that later on, Mann cries about how weird Bateman is acting without ever thinking, “Hey, wasn’t he telling me that he and his stoner pal switched bodies? That explains his odd behavior.”
I’m just glad I didn’t pay to see this and that afterwards my g/f and I rolled into another screen and caught the surprisingly good Friends with Benefits.
If you found KNOCKED UP and THE BREAK UP funny, THE CHANGE UP must be really awful. The whole canonization of Judd Apatow as a comic genius totally mystyifies me. I haven’t laughed once at any of his films that I’ve seen. They all seem totally contrived, forced and unnecessarily gross using stupidity instead of wit. We stopped going to see any Apatow written or produced films after the turd pile of KNOCKED UP. From the previews and because of Jason Bateman, we had thought we would see THE CHANGE UP. Reading this review, I know we’ll skip it. Thanks for the warning and the first honest assessment of Apatow’s work since THE 40 YEAR OLD VIRGIN started this ridiculous roll of his.
I can’t really think of any jokes from Knocked Up that were particularly gross. Anyways, I think you’re totally misreading the review. There aren’t really any digs at Apatow’s work in there. If anything he is saying that this didn’t measure up to Apatow’s comedy.
Apatow wasn’t involved in this movie, smarty pants.
My point is that there were no jokes in KNOCKED UP. We didn’t laugh once. The same goes for THE 40 YEAR OLD VIRGIN. THE HANGOVER was also a totally unfunny bore. THE WEDDING CRASHERS is a good film. The comedy totally came out of the characters. Because of Leslie Mann, I thought Apatow had produced. It certainly seems to be in emulation of Apatow’s work. From the review and the preview I saw, it looked like Apatow’s work. Although the director worked on THE WEDDING CRASHERS, it was written by the people who wrote THE HANGOVER. Ultimately, it would seem to be another supposed comedy that doesn’t have one real laugh in it.
The commercials and trailers for this movie irrationally make me angry because at one point, Ryan Reynolds says to Jason Bateman after they have switched bodies something along the lines of “You are attractive for the first time in your life!” I, for one, think that Bateman is attractive already, so this line rings completely false for me.
The whole body switch is confusing when you talk about them with their real names, lol. You must mean Jason Bateman says it to Ryan Reynolds.
“From the director of Wedding Crashers and the writers of The Hangover!”
Um, was that supposed to make me WANT to see this movie…?
Does anybody besides me feel bad for Leslie Mann? The entire marketing plan for this movie seems to revolve around her taking a shit. Which, by the way, makes me completely uninterested in seeing it.
The gag is that before the toilet bit Ryan sees her all sexy and slow-mo with her CGI boobs of a girl half her age* exposed walking into the bedroom and he thinks he’s going to get to bag Jason’s wife and then she drops the deuce. Wackiness!
* I think Leslie Mann is cute and funny, but there is no effing way that the cans we’re shown in the movie are hers. She’s never don’t nudity like that before and unless she got some bolted on, the boobs we’re seeing aren’t what she’s had before.
Needs more Kirk Cameron, or perhaps Barbara Harris.
I don’t know, you really can’t wrong with Judge Reinhold.
It’s a shame, because we’ve all been waiting for that one really good movie about the widely held belief that if two guys accidentally make a wish at the same time while peeing in a fountain and lightning strikes then they will switch bodies. Oh well, it’s like grandma always used to say: if a movie trailer opens with a baby shitting on the face of a guy from Silver Spoons and then gets way worse after that and also it’s from the director of Wedding Crashers, then there is an offhand possibility that the movie will not be particularly good. There is some wisdom in that, I think.
OK, so can someone who’s seen the film back up Drew’s claim that the characters are “slimy”? Do they act like assholes or what? Since Drew doesn’t seem interested in answering this question… is he on target on this or not? I’m not trying to say that I’m a fan of douchebag behavior, because I’m definitely not. But Drew seems to have a history of overreacting to this stuff. Are the trailers covering up this element? I mean, it is from the writers of The Hangover and the director of Wedding Crashers… you have to expect a certain amount of raunchiness. I’d just like an example or even a hint of what he’s talking about here.
The CGI nudity is incredibly bizarre, because it’s so clearly fake… and equally as pointless — and is symptomatic of everything in this pretty not funny movie. “Oh my God, he’s getting pooped on!” -except he’s obviously not… “Oh my God, they’ve pulled their wangs out in public” — except they obviously haven’t. The Exorcist had better gags than thÃ©s flick.
Are you kidding? You haven’t seen the movie but you know more about it’s characters than the reviewer because you’ve seen the trailer? Your saying the reviewer needs to cite evidence to support his opinion that the characters are slimy? Any comment to a film review, anywhere on the Internet, that contains the phrase “I haven’t seen the film, but…” should be magically, automatically deleted and, in an ideal world, its writer would be arrested for stupidity. Don’t get me started on phrases using “I feel like…” You don’t feel it, you think it, for Pete’s sake.
youre wrong..the raunchiness and sex make it great