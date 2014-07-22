Review: ‘Magic In The Moonlight’ makes weak use of Colin Firth and Emma Stone

“Magic In The Moonlight” is one of those Woody Allen films.
You know the kind I mean. At this point, with Allen currently directing his 45th feature film, his pace has become as much a part of his daily life as breathing or dodging uncomfortable questions about his personal proclivities. He writes and directs one feature film after another, and some of them are good and some of them are terrible and occasionally one of them is so great it's ridiculous. Often, what we get are serviceable premises dressed up with recognizable actors who are just happy to get their turn to work with Allen, and the films end up feeling thin, like first drafts of something that might work.
In “Magic In The Moonlight,” Colin Firth plays Stanley, a stage magician who, in the grand tradition of Houdini, hates anyone who deals in spiritualism, and when his old friend Howard (Simon McBurney) shows up and tells him about a mysterious young woman named Sophie (Emma Stone) who is fleecing a wealthy family, Stanley can't resist the challenge. He lives to be able to puncture each new scam artist, and he happily joins Howard in the south of France, where Sophie and her mother (Marcia Gay Harden) are staying with a wealthy family. The mother Grace (Jacki Weaver) needs answers about her dead husband and his fidelity to her. The oldest son Brice (Hamish Linklater) is in love with Sophie and wants to marry her. They both plan to give Sophie and her mother vast sums of money to build and operate a foundation for research into Sophie's gifts. The clock is ticking, the tab is mounting, and Stanley is ready to prove this girl a fraud.
Without going any further into the plot mechanics, such as they are, suffice it to say there are no surprises here. That set-up should tell you everything you need to know about this one plays out, and part of what I found so irritating about the movie is how long it takes to get exactly where it looks like it's going from frame one. Emma Stone is the one who really has to make this thing fly or not, and she seems to be game for it. She tries as hard as she can, and Colin Firth that that exact charming/withering thing that he's perfected, and the two of them bounce off of each other amiably enough. But there's no heat between them at all, which seems like a major problem considering their relationship is the only thing of any importance in the film. The age difference is so drastic here that it feels like it would be creepy if Firth put even an ounce more energy into pursuing Stone, but without that, the film feels like it's on auto-pilot, driven by necessity rather than anything we actually see happen onscreen.
It wouldn't matter if the romance was soft if the film was funnier or if it was sharper about playing with the entire world of phony mediums and seances. There's plenty of potential there for really sharp comedy, but Allen's script just lobs softballs, and there are only a handful of scenes that have to do with Stone's supposed psychic gifts. Anything could have served as the reason to throw these two actors together based on how little they actually pay attention to the material about her being a phony psychic, and that's a huge problem. If you're not going to actually take advantage of this oh-so-specific era and really have fun with the con and the exposing of the con and the people who believed so fervently in these fakes, then why set a movie in that world at all? Why go through all the trouble inherent to making a period piece if you gain nothing at all from setting your story in that period.
Even Darius Khondji, a photographer whose work I admire greatly, seems like he's working at about half his normal capacity here. It looks fine, but there's nothing about the film, technically speaking, that seems any different than any other Allen film. It's certainly not a “bad” film, but it is an inconsequential one, and even people who adore the two movie stars may walk away feeling like they wasted their time. It feels more like an excuse for Allen to dress Emma Stone in a series of adorable outfits than an actual movie.
My advice if you love these actors is to watch every talk show appearance they make to promote the film. You'll have more fun, and at least in an interview, there's a chance that something might surprise you.
“Magic In The Moonlight” opens in theaters on Friday.
I don’t think Woody Allen is especially concerned about drastic age differences.
Given the… particulars of his personal life, it does ick me out that he’s pairing two (great) actors with a ~30 year age difference. I think it says something big about how the industry treats men and women differently that pretty young things are expected to be in onscreen love with men old enough to be their dad.
Usually the age difference isn’t *that* drastic, although I do agree with you about gender politics in Hollywood.
I’m glad I’m not the only one whose mind went to the age difference, because I would have felt kind of bad if I were the first to bring it up. Part of what makes the movie not work might be a fundamental difference of opinion on when a charming courtship becomes creepy. Although whatever his personal proclivities may be, Allen doesn’t tend to have older men courting much younger women in his films. The only other one that immediately springs to mind for me is ‘Scoop,’ which seems like the closest analog to this movie as it is.
‘Manhattan’ is the movie that would spring to mind for most.
However, I don’t get a creepy vibe here; since Emma Stone isn’t a teenager, and Colin Forth is Colin Firth.
In Transcendence Johnny Depp is supposed to be married to Rebecca Hall, he is 50 she is 30. Wide age gaps aren’t a major concern for Hollywood.
And how old was Sinatra when he went out with Mia Farrow?
Drew, why aren’t you at the fantasia fest? Would rather read your thoughts on a film like Patch Town then Woody’s latest crap shoot
I wonder how the director of “Bananas” would react if he’d been told that one day he’d make a movie called “Magic In The Moonlight.”
Not a great title, but he’s had some clunkers before this too. I’m not really sure what you’re getting at.
Go figure. Last night I saw this trailer and thought to myself “that is the first Woody Allen film I have any desire to see.”
That’s what I get.
I’ve seen pieces of Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (when I was a kid and it had the word “sex” in it I just HAD to see it). Vicky, Christina, Barcelona looked interesting enough but I never got around to it.
Maybe I’ll watch Manhattan one of these days just to say I’ve seen one his films in its entirety.
I think Manhattan is the better movie, but Annie Hall is probably the better entry point movie. Honestly, though, you’re missing out if you never watch any of his films. He has some really great movies. Your mileage may vary with these, but I would also recommend Stardust Memories, The Purple Rose of Cairo, Hannah and Her Sisters, and Crimes and Misdemeanors as fairly important films to watch. Although, I’d understand if you couldn’t bring yourself to watch them because of his personal scandals.
Colin Firth should have been paired with the mother (Marcia) rather than the daughter. It would have been better if him and emma played a father/daughter con team. This movie will flop and Colin Firth will be seen as a dirty old creep, along with Woody Allen. This is the second movie that he’s played in with a woman young enough to be his daughter. He should consider his roles better, he has become disgusting after playing in a movie which featured a young man undressing in front of him. He needs to stop doing Hollywood movies. Hollywood is a sick twisted place. Too bad I used to like him.
Wrong!