Review: ‘Dark Shadows’ benefits from Burton and Depp in a playful mood

I have a weird relationship with Tim Burton’s movies.
Fitting, I guess, since he’s such a particular filmmaker. And this is going to be one of those reviews where you read it and you look at the letter grade and you say, “Are you sure those match?”
When “Alice In Wonderland” came out a few years ago, I found myself getting actively angry at almost everything about the film. I hated the script. I hated the way they bent Lewis Carroll’s work. I hated the performance choices. Nothing about it worked for me, and beyond that, it irritated me. That film, of course, made well over a billion dollars around the world.
When “Mars Attacks!” came out, I thought it was wildly flawed, but also entertaining and ridiculous and packed with details that made me sort of fall for it, flaws and all. If I had to give “Mars Attacks!” a letter grade, it might not be a good one, but I own the film and I’ve seen it many times since that initial screening.
Often, I’ve noticed that when I really enjoy something that Tim Burton does, it makes other people mental and vice versa. Knowing this, I am probably not the best barometer for most people on Burton’s work. All I can do is be honest and admit that, yes, “Dark Shadows” is one of those films where I see a lot of problems with it, and they pretty much don’t matter to me because of what I enjoyed about it. I think the overall effort is endearingly ridiculous, and here’s a way to gauge your own expectations for the film: how do you feel about “Death Becomes Her”?
While the ad campaign has focused on the film’s sense of humor, the movie is not a pure comedy. The opening of the film, establishing the history of the Collins family and Barnabas Collins (Johnny Depp) in particular, is played fairly straight, with a heightened, stylized version of the world a pretty fair match for the outsized way that Depp attacks his role. I am not a fan of every single “quirky” Depp performance, and I’ve certainly disliked a number of his films with Burton, but here, I think he finds the right tone for Barnabas. He’s playing a sort of overheated soap opera hero, a former rogue laid low by a curse, tortured for 200 years, and uncertain how to fit into a new world when he finds himself in the ’70s suddenly.
The film certainly plays the fish-out-of-water side of Barnabas and his dislocation for laughs, but the film plays a lot of different tones from moment to moment. The film feels like they’ve taken a couple of years worth of storylines from the series and shoehorned them all into a two hour span, and while that may sound frantic, I like the way the film manages to suggest the rhythms and wackadoo invention that is part of the source material. I think the truth is fairly evident at this point that Burton is less interesting in story than mood and incident. The script by Seth Grahame-Smith and John August is busy to the point of being a blur at times, but honestly, not much happens. Sounds strange, but the film sets up a number of things that either don’t pay off completely or they pay off suddenly in an abrupt fashion or they just plain get abandoned. The main throughline has to do with the relationship between Barnabas and Angelique Bouchard (Eva Green), the witch who cursed him to become a vampire when he spurned her advances, and any time the two of them are onscreen together, I had a great time.
But as an example of how the film misses its mark, look at the relationship between Barnabas and Victoria Winters (Bella Heathcoate), a nanny hired to take care of David Collins (Gulliver McGrath), the damaged, withdrawn son of Roger Collins (Jonny Lee Miller). The film makes it very clear early on that Victoria has secrets, and she looks exactly like Josette, the woman who Barnabas loved 200 years earlier, the same one that Angelique killed when she cursed Barnabas. Instead of creating a tension between the way Barnabas reacts to both Angelique and Victoria, it seems like they forget Victoria every time she’s not onscreen. Even worse, they can’t seem to quite figure out if she’s the reincarnation of Josette or if she’s being guided by the ghost of David’s mother or quite what the rules are. And as shortchanged as Josette’s story is, it feels like they really didn’t know what to do with Roger Collins at all. Miller’s an interesting actor who has nothing to do, and just as they start to try to make him interesting, the film just shoves him out the door. Gone.
The thing is, even acknowledging the ways that the film fails, I still found myself enjoying a good deal of it. I think Michelle Pfeiffer has a real handle on what sort of film Burton was trying to make, and she and Depp have some nice moments together. Chloe Grace Moretz is practically in her own movie, and while her nearly-feral teenage angst may seem amped up to a bizarre degree, as with any good soap opera, she’s got her secrets that explain everything. Jackie Earle Haley shows up to drop a little Renfield on the proceedings as Willie Loomis, one of the last servants working at the Collins estate, while Helena Bonham Carter seems to beam in from deep space to play the aggressively wiggy Dr. Julia Hoffman, a psychiatrist who has been working with David since his mother’s death.
When the film does finally bring together for a climactic showdown at the Collins estate, that’s when I couldn’t help but think of “Death Becomes Her.” Burton and his cast go completely bonkers, quite literally bouncing off the walls. And in the end, maybe it’s just the crazy energy between Green and Depp that I find myself drawn to, because they really are nuts together. There’s a “love” scene of sorts in the middle of the film that gets loopy, and Green prowls through the film, deranged and degenerate, sexually carnivorous and completely without a moral compass. It feels like the gravity of just how big her performance is pulled the entire film out of whack. While that may mean there are things that just don’t work, I can’t deny that Green and Depp and Moretz and Pfeiffer make it feel like it’s working from moment to moment.
So… like I said. The letter grade isn’t great, but I did enjoy myself. I prefer this to anything Burton’s made since “Sleepy Hollow,” and I think I’d put it side by side with the equally-flawed “Sweeney Todd.” Maybe we won’t ever get another film from Burton as complete and satisfying as “Ed Wood” or “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure,” but I’ve come to a sort of peace with the idea that the bits and pieces I do enjoy can be enough sometimes.
“Dark Shadows” opens everywhere on Friday.
I saw this last night, and it’s safe to say I enjoyed it significantly less than you did. And even less today when I wrote up my notes and reflected on what I felt was a pretty impenetrable mess.
But having heard your case against the statement made by the ending of Fatal Attraction, I have to ask if the same thing bothered you here? Although the tone of the two films is significantly different, they do have very similar structures in terms of the love triangle/vengeful woman. Am I drawing too long a bow?
I know it’s a stretch, but I think it’s still emblematic of the way Hollywood thinks of the spurned female lover. I’m not sure blatantly ridiculous does excuse things, but the gleeful silliness with which they all approach one another does soften the blow a bit.
Not a drum I’m beating heavily, just a vague connection I’m throwing out there.
so if it was made by anyone but burton…would you like it?
if the answer is no…throw away your computer, you are as worthless a hack as a reviewer, as smith is as a screenwriter
If it was made by anyone but Burton… it wouldn’t be the same movie.
if this were done by anyone but burton…would you still like it?
seth grahame smith is a hack
as a reviewer, you are too
At least Drew can use proper grammar.
sorry for the almost same response…didnt see that my post went through
doesnt change my feelings…this was a very lazily made film
and if you really watched the trailers, you would have seen that the opening was always portrayed as straight…its when it gets to the 70s that it all falls apart, with fish out of water gags and bad site gags
tell me, how did you like the masturbation joke about moretz?
I honestly don’t know how anyone can give this tepid, sluggish, pointless nonsense anything within spitting distance of a pass. Pretty much every cast member seemed sedated (including the uninspired Depp), with the exception of the occasionally amusing Moretz and the energetic but terribly unfocused Green. And while I don’t know about the script as written by August and Grahame-Smith, I will say that what made it to the screen was far from compelling in terms of characterisation and story. With the exception of Sweeney Tood (which I’m inclined to revisit to see if it still stands up), Burton’s recent output has revealed him to be a one-trick pony, one that should be put down. Still, we’ll always have Ed Wood.
one more thing. they only used two and a half story lines. the first, the barnabas return and falls in love with vicky. the second, angelique tries to destroy barnabas. the half…the doc tries to cure barnabas (with a twist) the script is a mess, because smith isnt very good and didnt bother watching more than a few epis of the original series
next time, why dont you ask someone who is familiar with the show…
Wow, Walt Kovacs, chill. You must chill. I have hidden your keys. Chill.
I think if you any soap opera on the big screen and put three years worth of it’s plots in two hours it’s going to be silly regardless of tone. Soap operas have the benefit of stretching out improbable storylines for weeks or months at a time so when they get to the payoff, instead of it being ridiculous, they become inevitable.
the show was so rediculous that it influences writers of horror fiction, until the present day
but of course, you know that
and i have been going through the aicn archives to find a single film where you found just as much wrong and still enjoyed it….no luck yet
And when I say Sweeney Tood, I of course mean Swenney Todd.
Oh God damn it!
I’m pretty sure Victoria was seeing visions of Josette throughout the film, which would make sense if she’s Josette reincarnated or a descendant. That the ghost of David’s mother shows up only goes to show the everything but the kitchen sink nature of the ending.
While I did enjoy the film, I did think it was pretty talky early on. I did enjoy the fish out of water material and would have liked to have seen more of it. But Depp’s performance and the wacky humor was enough for me to like it, although it certainly isn’t great. I bet people that were fans of the show will like it less than people coming to the movie cold!
I’m okay with silly. That’s pretty much what I expected from this movie. That and Eva Green. And I’ll be honest, she probably accounts for about 90% of my desire to see it.
No interest in seeing this one theatrically. I lost most of my faith in Burton after Alice, and movie tickets are too expensive.
Tim Burton reminds me a lot of Ridley Scott, in that there’s a real hit or miss quality to their movies.
But just like Scott, I’ll see pretty much anything Burton directs because there is such a unique style and artistry to his films.
Most filmmakers don’t have their own voice, their aesthetics are just homogenized bits of other peoples movies, but if you watch five minutes of a Tim Burton movie you can recognize he directed it just from the visuals.
That’s pretty cool.
You guys are ROUGH, haha. Tim Burton has nevvvvvvvver had great scripts; even good ones. My favorite Burton film is ‘Sleepy Hollow’. But I sure didn’t love it for it’s script. With Burton, it’s all about a macabre/silly tone, performance, and unique visuals. Is the script for this SO bad that it pales in all other Burton films? I recently re-watched Edward Scissorhand (a film I ADORED as a child and is revered as a sort of Burton Classic, if not Classic, in genreral). I found myself completely bored. I couldn’t believe it. I really think that Burton has not gotten worse over time (I even mildly enjoyed Alice), I think that the collective we have just gotten used to Burton’s antics/style. I’ll be fascinated to see just how horrid the script supposedly is when I see the movie this weekend.
really Ed Wood had a terrible script. Thats silly and makes no sense.
OK, I take back “nevvvvvvvver” haha. Ed Wood is an exception. But on the whole, I do feel like the scripts have been the weakest aspect of nearly all of Burton’s films.
Spoilers….
I thought it was always Josette’s ghost that was guiding Victoria, acting out her death and pretty much goading her to jump so that her reincarnation could be complete (with a little help from Barnabus’ undead bite). We don’t really get any prior glimpse of the kid’s mama till the bloated finale. That’s my 2 cents.
Might as well offer a few more cents…
Saw DARK SHADOWS last night. So I guess, um, Spoilers….
People really seemed to be into it. I liked it. Definitely the kind of dark humor that harkens back to Burton’s BEETLEJUICE days.
What I liked was the fact that the filmmakers weren’t afraid to allow Barnabus Collins to be a straight up creature of the night, meaning — he kills innocent people for blood but still maintains the status of protagonist we empathize with. Totally had the Lovable but Deadly Monster motif of Burton’s best work, and really the only way I think you can approach classic Movie Monsters humorously. If you defang them, they cease having that intangible thing that inexplicably draws us in.
It kinda lost me in the bloated finale, though. Everything leading up to it was funny and entertaining. I also really dug that 70s soundtrack.
Oh, and Eva Green was distractingly RAVISHING!
You say that you “prefer this to anything Burton’s made since “Sleepy Hollow,” “…I get the sense you didn’t care very much for “Big Fish” then. I mean, if this is only worth a C+ and you liked it more…I’m just surprised. I liked it very much of course, but I liked it even more when watching it with my stepdaughter. Maybe in a few years when your boys are a little older, you’ll have a second viewing and see it differently. That’s the beauty of reading your blogs about your adventures in viewing with your sons. Not only do we see the movies through their eyes for the first time, but we experience how you see those same movies in a different light.
Personally I’m holding out hope that Frankenweenie startles and delights, because the preview just kills me. It capture the ennui of losing your best four legged friend perfectly.
I’m still considering seeing the movie, but I’m wondering how does being in IMAX benefit it. Is it worth it?
I still don’t know how I feel about Burton. He’s so hit-and-miss for me personally that I’ve never been able to get a good grasp on him.
I will always give him kudos for “Big Fish,” though. That is one of those “just can’t explain it” movies, for me. That movie cuts me deep. Every single time Crudup says that last line and Pearl Jam’s “Man of the Hour” kicks in, I fuckin’ lose it.
I didn’t hat Alice the way you did, but every time Depp was on screen, he dragged down the entire film. The fact that his Mad Hatter got raves was beyond ridiculous on account of it being an awful design coupled with one of his worst performances. It was “crazy Nic Cage” bad. This looks like it’s more in the Mars Attacks/Beetlejuice mode which I usually enjoy from Burton and yes, I would also say I haven’t truly enjoyed one of his films in which he’s been the director since Sleepy Hollow.
OK, I forgot about Big Fish. I did enjoy that one.
One thing to like about Alice (perhaps the only thing): Danny Elfman’s score, his best work in quite a while.
I know I’m late to this party, but I never find enough places to say it… I LOVE Death Becomes Her!
Might letter grade it lower than you (whatever 2 outta 5 translates to) and honestly it’s all over the place in it’s plots that it kinda irritated me (you can be a soap opera but putting series worth of the soap-opera twists into a two hour movie gets numbing) and coming off how elegantly Avengers handled multiple characters this looked downright terrible in comparison.
But I do agree with some parts being fun, basically any time Eva Green did absolutely anything I thought she rocked. The broken porcelain doll effect when she started cracking was amazing. And while I thought some (okay, most) of Depp’s vampire-outta-time bits were clunkers there is some gold here and there. Like when he admits to killing those “nice harry young people”. Tee hee.