Album Review: Dave Matthews Band, ‘Away From the World’

Dave Matthews Band”s latest “Away from the World” shouldn”t be judged alone by its single “Mercy,” a rock lite Good-Feeling Word Salad that clings hard to the teeth. It means well, a sentiment that could describe just a couple of songs off of this Steve Lillywhite-produced set, but bombs compared to one of its “Worldly” companions like “Gaucho,” another and more refined expression of the disappointment and dealings with the “World”s” inequity.
It”s all about taming those flourishes, and it”s Lillywhite whose gift is to parse the excessive elements of an instrumentally gifted band. After more than 20 years, they ought to be capable of doing it themselves, yet they end up with tracks like “Snow Outside” which sounds like 30 tracks when five or six could do. Be forewarned, too, that despite its epic buildup and release, “Drunken Soldier” ambles on eternally like a… well, you know.
However, there”s at least a pair of tracks that (thankfully) strip down to skivvies: ukulele-led “Sweet” is an appropriate title for a tender exercise in happy accidents while “Belly Full” is only one guitar and one vocal.
Carter Beauford has always been and remains the metronomic glue for the band, despite the gentle caw of its namesake”s voice or the stable of backing players. He”s especially poignant on creeper “The Riff,” Matthews” bedroom-eyed break with reality. “[I] take another drink / so I can lose control,” Matthews growls from the “Rooftop,” the sort of uninhibited “sweet spot” that attracted listeners to begin with. “I want / you to / tell me that you want me.” You can tell he means it, ’cause of all of the blaring instruments.
“Away From the World” is out today (Sept. 11).
Let me guess, you must love “call me maybe” its sad that with all the corporate trash driven music today that u have been brained washed with u cant hear a masterpiece when u play it. This is by far the best work from this band in a decade and no other bands out there can think of making an album as great as this!!!! Hope this is not your full time job
Korey, quit going to different web sites and trashing people who don’t think this is their best work in a decade. It’s not, but my point of view should not impact on your listening. It is still fantastic. And before u go off on a rant, I’ve listened since remember two things. You should probably try to not invest so much of your self worth in something that is completely outside yourself. Your assumptions of the reviewers tastes are completely baseless and immature. Time to grow up dude.
Korey I want to give u a standing ovation.. U don’t need to grow up at all..so dont listen to gat..I am a life long Dave fan..Dave takes up a lot of my life..And I’m not one of those DMB fans that hates on anything that’s not the big 3 or lillywhite sessions..one of my favorite albums of all time is everyday and a lot of Dave fans hate the hell outa it cause it followed Dave’s greatest album..BUT my point of this (cause gat pissed me off lol no hard feelings gat) is that not only is this they’re best album this decade it could be they’re best album (with BTCS) PERIOD… The Highs and lows are intracate, Dave’s writing is back to the 90s, and his voice has never been better..it has the best beginning and ending I’ve ever seen..This should win them muliple Grammys…SO cheers! It’s great to be a DMB FAN in 2012
I’m really impressed with Away From The World so far! Not to mention the insanely cool music video for “Mercy” [bit.ly] I can’t think of any other band that has done a music video like this one
I love this record! I think it’s DMB at their best form. so good!
GAT is so wrong it’s not even funny..u will not meet a bigger Dave fan then I..since the 90s I absolutely love everything he’s came out with.. Everyday is one of my fav albums of all time, so I ain’t a big 3/lillywhite only guy.. I appreciate everything the man has mad.. Even stand up, being theyre worst, was a necessary album to show the diversity of the band.. BUT this album hits new heights.. It’s BTCS in 2012.. The best opening and the best ending to any Dave album theyre is… Not only is this they’re best album of the decade.. It’s close to they’re best album period, very close to BTCS and UTTAD.. All my life I’ve been waiting for an album like this..And I do have a base.. I’ve studied this band since I was 14 (and I grew up then during everyday era) where all people did was hate on Dave..the musicianship is flawless, Dave singing is the best it’s ever been. Fucking beautiful on broken things sweet snow outside belly full.. Rooftop and drunken solider could evolve live to top 10 songs.. Rooftop blows my mind.. SO CHEERS.. U don’t need to grow up.. Ur ears are open. I’d like to know Gats base on y he ain’t jumping on this album
Yikes! You must have some awful taste in music.
Also a fan since “Remember Two Thigs” and I would rate this much much closer to their worst album than anywhere near their best.
Just very little impact in most of their song lyrics compared to the masterpieces of Under the Table, Crash, and Before These Crowded Streets.
His voice on Sweet…ouch. Compared to “And Another Thing” (similar falsetto), just sad to hear the decline.
Huge DMB fan….I am with you, this is their worst album….too slow they need to kick it up a bit!
Can’t blame them, it’s been almost 20 years, and they’ve put forth some absolutely stunning lyrics and music compositions. But from a fan who’s heard them for two decades, it’s easy to hear the lack of creativity in both their sound and lyrics in this album.
If you’re one of those long-time fans, you’ll likely be disappointed by the repetitive wailing on the saxophone, the shallower popish lyrics, and the lack of memorable songs that could be stretched out for 20 minutes due to the music.
Compare this album with songs like Two-step, #41, Lie in Our Graves, Crush, Crash, Halloween, The Song That Jane likes…and there’s just nothing (outside of Mercy) that has any lasting wow factor.
They certainly deserve your $13 for all they’ve done, but it’s a sad reminder of how it’ll never be the way it was.
As a DMB junkie for many years, I am bitterly disappointed I bought their new album. Listening to every track I found myself wishing for something “signature” or iconic. As each track finished I felt myself losing hope and starting to believe DMB have lost their way. Very sad given the lillywhite sessions were such a deep revelation. This latest offering seems like they threw it together for the sake of numbers. Remarkable given the broad array of impressive tunes they have created to date.
I know I’ll get screwed for this. But DMB has fallen into a convenient open slot left by The Grateful Dead. That slot where music, meets happiness, meets a great adventure. I followed The Dead one summer along the east coast. I really got a vibe for “Dead Heads” and mourned the death of Garcia. With him went not just a great talent but a unique live performance experience. It’s only a trip now to a DMB performance that gives me personally that same feeling. I’ve seen DMB quite a few times at a place called Cricket Pavilion, now believe it or not Ashley Furniture Home Store Pavilion, it’s an open air pavilion in Phoenix, AZ. That has its “cheap seats” literally fill a grassy hill at the back of the arena. The stars are out in full force, a blanket spread on the warm ground, and DMB filling the crisp night air, not as a fully involved concert but the music serves as a background to the entire enlightening experience. So DMB fans be happy. You’re the new “Dead Heads” maybe “Dave Heads”?