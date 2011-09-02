Review: Clooney is superb in moving Oscar contender “The Descendants”

TELLURIDE, CO – By his own account it’s been a little over six years since Alexander Payne finished his duties on the acclaimed dramedy “Sideways.” In the years since he wrote a few screenplays, shot a pilot, had surgery and, candidly admits, went through a divorce. Today’s premiere at the 2011 Telluride Film Festival of his latest endeavor, “The Descendants,” proves that it was worth the wait.
An adaption of Kaui Hart Hemming’s novel of the same name, “Descendants” begins with Matt King (George Clooney) at the Honolulu hospital bed of his comatose wife who has been unresponsive since a high-speed boating accident a few weeks later. The tragedy has come at a rough moment in King’s life. The native Hawaiian is the trustee in charge of a large amount of pristine land that has been in his family’s hands for 150 years. Numerous cousins (some richer than others) have a stake in what happens to the valuable property and a vote – that the whole state is watching – will soon occur on who to sell it too. King is juggling that duty with his law practice and his newfound responsibilities for raising his two daughters in his wife’s absence; 17-year-old daughter Alexandria (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager’s” Shailene Woodley) and 10-year-old Scottie (Amara Miller). The weight on his shoulders becomes significantly tougher when he’s told his wife will have to be taken off life support. It’s when informing Alexandria of this news that he discovers his wife had been cheating on him and was planning on asking for a divorce. Shocked, King decides to find out who his wife was cheating with and, surprisingly, to let the guy know she only has a few days left if he’d like to visit her. That being said, it’s clear he also wants to find out what kind of man she’d betray him for.
This is obviously material that could easily swing to an over-the-top melodrama or even flat out comedy if in the wrong hands. Luckily, Payne’s straightforward direction along with his witty, but credible dialogue (he is one of three screenwriters on the film) makes the whole scenario believable and unexpectedly moving (and not to mention funny). It’s no secret where a number of the plot points will end up from the first act forward, but how Payne navigates the journey keeps the audience entranced in the familial proceedings.
Clooney, who was onhand for a tribute at the festival over the weekend, has delivered a number of impressive performances in his career, but is rarely thought of as a true thespian. Oscar win for “Syriana” aside, he’s mostly beloved for his personal and onscreen charm, wit and class. Most critics and movie lovers forget his impressive and underrated turns in films such as “Solaris,” “O, Brother Where Art Thou?” and “Three Kings.” Many may have thought Clooney had a role of a lifetime in “Up in the Air” (a role very similar to his own persona), but he easily tops that in “Descendants.” Clooney wears King’s pain over his wife’s affair and his uneasiness on being a parent on his sleeve in subtle ways through almost every scene. Many might have questioned if Clooney was worthy of being a two-time Academy Award winner for acting, but they won’t after seeing “Descendants.”
Finally finding some good material to show her wares, Woodley is the third piece of the puzzle in making “Descendants” as strong a film as it turns out to be. She has a fantastic rapport with Clooney and she transforms Alexandria from a rebellious and angry teen into a young woman slowly realizing her maturity needs to step up after her mother’s passing. Robert Forester, Matthew Lillard and Judy Greer are also effective in their limited screen time. The only disappointment is Beau Bridges’ few scenes as an influential cousin of King’s. Payne may have thought it would be appropriate for Bridges channel his brother’s laid back persona, but it’s a little too self-aware for these proceedings.
Word of mouth, awards season attention and Clooney’s starpower should help the Fox Searchlight film at the box office where it will have no problem surpassing Payne’s “Sideways” domestically. The picture should also be a key component in the upcoming Oscar race contending for all the major awards including picture, actor, director and screenplay. Woodley has an outside chance at snagging a supporting actress nomination.
Needless to say, “The Descendants” is one film moviegoers and the industry will be discussing for a long time to come.
“The Descendants” opens in limited release on Nov. 23.
You can get the latest on awards season and the fall festivals by following Gregory Ellwood on Twitter @HitFixGregory.
Left off the lists of overlooked Clooney performances is Michael Clayton. It’s a pity that he won for Syriana because it wasn’t that great a performance*, but they treated him like the ladies and rewarded him willing to get fat for a part. He has also (so far) been able to avoid the self-satisfied smugness that swallowed up Tom Hanks.
Clooney is like Brad Pitt, Mel Gibson, and (occasionally) Tom Cruise – actors who are underrated as talents because of their handsome looks. (Gibson has to deal with all his personal garbage thrown at his work while Sean Penn doesn’t have to suffer for being pals with Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez.) Someone once observed that Brad Pitt was a oddball character actor trapped in a leading man’s body and I’m pretty sure that if he looked like Paul Giamatti (hey, Sideways connection) he wouldn’t have been selected to father Angelina Jolie’s children.
* Sean Penn should’ve won for 21 Grams instead of his melodramatic, overwrought work in Mystic River. While he was excellent in Milk, he only beat Mickey Rourke because the liberal Academy wanted to punish the majority who’d supported Prop 8. I watched Milk one night and thought Penn was worthy, but then I watched The Wrestler the next and thought, “Sorry, Sean, but this year Mickey deserves it.” Fortunately for Penn, politics won out.
I prefered Sean Penn’s and Frank Langella’s performances to Micky Rourke’s.
Good point about Clooney and Pitt.
Oh my god @DEFREF it’s like you spoke my mind. I’ve always thought that way about Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Mel Gibson and more like Joaquin Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp. And I almost agree on Mickey Rourke. I always watch The Wrestler and it breaks my heart everytime and my heart always says “Hey Royrke shoulda won” but then I see Milk and my mind says “he deserved the win.” I don’t know whose side I’m rooting for there but but are great performances. And for Brad Pitt I think he’s played so many great characters and whatyou said is true. People love bitching about him because he looks like a god haha I love him. Anyways I think Tree of life should be the best bet for him right now (in the best actor in a supporting role). For Leo I think the academy has f*cked up sooo many times he should steal an Oscar. The Aviator, Who’s Eating Gilbert Grape, The Departed (which he should’ve pushed for not Blood Diamond which was also great but couldnt stand up against Phillip Seymour Hoffman), Inception, Gangs of New York and that drug movie I can’t remember the name of right now haha. I really hope he finally gets one with J. Edgar coming out soon. Then finally what I think are the three biggest snubs of all time: Joaquin Phoenix for Walk the Line, Tom Cruise for Magnolia and Mark Wahlberg for The Departed. I know marky mark is never really liked but this should’ve won the f*cking Oscar. Tom Cruise in Magnolia: what the hell? Michael Caine won for the cider house rules? If anyone besides Tom Cruise won it should’ve been Michael Clark Duncan from the Green Mile! Anyways Tom under the direction by the great Paul Thomas Anderson made a character and played a performance so powerful it by itself made the already excellent Magnolia even more enjoyable. And finally Joaquin Phoenix for Walk The Line. All I can argue for is that you should watch the movie. Johnny Depp shouldve won for either Ed Wood or Sweeney Todd and thats all im going to say about him. He’s a wonderfully eccentric actor and he deserves to be acknowledged. Now here is where I’m going to make two very radical statements: Adam Sandler should’ve been nominated for Punch Drunk Love for Best Lead Actor (idk about a win haha he’s got a little more to prove) and Jim Carrey should’ve been nominated for the Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine but a definite win for Man on Moon. That last movie is where Carrey plays the real life oddball comedian Andy Kaufman. And he plays with such perfection that he disappears into the role unlike his other comic performances where you go “haha look at Carrey dancing with penguins!” The same goes for Adam Sandler in Punch Drunk Love where PTA wrote a character based on Sandler. He used his anger issues, social awkwardness and silent self degradation in such a subtle but thought provoking way that you wonder whether Barry Egan was really played by Adam Sandler. So all in all haha after this long comment I really hope this is Leos and Pitts year to win. Fingers crossed haha!
Dear God give this Oscar crap a rest. This guy is as boring on camera as he is behind it. He is a smug as any othe actor wtih a consistent record of 100 million dollar successes. Except his films don’t earn that kind of money. He’s not a major talent. He has no classic film to his credit and he puts out a movie every other week. He’s not a movie star. This guy couldn’t open a Starbucks let alone a movie on his own. He’s certainly not a box office star. Look at the BO receipts. He’s just the guy who plays the chick role in all of his films. Kind of like poor old Gibsons and his run of tortured victim parts. BORING
Up in the Air grossed $160 million worldwide on a $25 million budget. That’s one profitable Starbucks.
Hey Pete: sour grapes much?? Maybe just a bit jealous of a pretty boy who can actually deliver? methinks thou doth protest too much. And yeah, for the record, after Good Night And Good Luck, I looked at my clooney-dissing acquaintances and said “Toldja so!” Michael Clayton verified that, as did Syriana, Up In The Air, and Solaris. There are any number of people who dissed Solaris because they either can’t stand Clooney going against type and really want him stuck in the romantic comedy ghetto (predictable and borr-ring) or hate science fiction that makes you think instead of tossing cartoons and explosions at you. I’d already read Stanislas Lem’s book years ago and was waiting for a good director and great but unobtrusive F/X to catch up with it (never did like the Russian version). What Clooney and Soderbergh did with was wonderful and wrongly underrated by nearly all but the critics. Yet Clooney did it justice. I’ll be interested in seeing his latest. So if he keeps on making obscene amounts of money with the Ocean’s franchise so he can do serious work the rest of the time, fine eith me.
As I remember Clooney onle have one oscar, the one for Syriana