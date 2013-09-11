Review: Keanu Reeves leaves a mark with the heartfelt martial arts film ‘Man Of Tai Chi’

TORONTO – For the last two days, every time I’ve mentioned to someone that I planned to see the film “Man Of Tai Chi,” which marks the directorial debut of Keanu Reeves, the reaction has been the same. Rolled eyes, some sort of joke, and a general attitude that there’s no way they would end up joining me for the screening. At the screening tonight at the Ryerson, there was only one other journalist there that I recognized, despite this being the premiere with Reeves in attendance.
Your loss.
Shot in China, with a Chinese cast, and with the entire thing shot in Chinese with English subtitles, “Man Of Tai Chi” is a no-apologies martial arts film, a movie that features wall to wall fights that are shot and choreographed with such an obvious love for the genre and for the poetry of fighting that I was won over almost immediately. Chen Lin-Hu stars as Tiger Hu Chen, a modest student of Tai Chi master Yang (Yu Hai). Tiger works as a delivery guy for a Fed Ex-like company, and he trains for a tournament where he hopes to prove that Tai Chi is not just for exercise, but is a real martial art capable of defeating anything else. Even in the early training sequences, it’s obvious that Tiger is impatient to learn, which is at direct odds with the teachings of his master. Even when they’re in the midst of a practice fight, Tiger is always moving too fast, his master urging him to slow down, to find a meditative place within himself.
At the same time, there’s another story unfolding. The very first thing we see is an underground no-holds-barred fight between two martial artists. When one guy manages to beat the other one to the ground, he is told to finish his opponent. He refuses, and a masked man walks in and breaks the loser’s neck. In his dressing room afterwards, the winner of the fight seems troubled, and then the man in the mask appears, his face now exposed, revealing him to be Donaka Mark (Keanu Reeves). He pulls out a knife and stabs the fighter to death, furious that he refused to finish the fight with lethal force. And the entire time, Sun Jingshi, a Hong Kong police captain played by Karen Mok seems to be perpetually one step behind Donaka.
During the first match that Tiger fights in the tournament, Donaka happens to tune in, and he sees something special in Tiger, who wins that first fight. Donaka begins to lay out a plan to ensnare Tiger and turn him into a killing machine for more of those underground fights. Tiger resists at first, but then circumstance backs him into a corner when it looks like his master is going to lose the 600-year-old temple where Tiger learns in favor of a new construction project. Tiger, who doesn’t really understand what he’s getting himself into, agrees to take Donaka’s job offer so he can help his master.
As Captain Jingshi struggles to figure out a way crack the veil of secrecy that Donaka has managed to erect to block her efforts, Tiger continues to move up in the official televised tournament. He also finds himself increasingly drawn into Donaka’s world, fight after fight after fight turning him into a much harder fighter. One of the things that makes “Man Of Tai Chi” fun is that it rarely allows much screen time to pass before the next fight begins, and Reeves, who obviously trained for his role as Neo in “The Matrix,” proves to be an acute director when it comes to shooting each fight as dramatic sequences instead of fighting for its own sake. Yuen Woo Ping is the action director for the film, and we see all sorts of styles incorporated into the various flurries of violence. The fights are percussive, brutal at times, and the work by cinematographer Elliot Davis (“Out Of Sight,” “Thirteen”) and editor Derek Hui makes it exceptionally easy to follow.
Look, “Man Of Tai Chi” doesn’t bend or tweak or reinvent the general model of a kung-fu film, but it’s also not just empty homage. This is Keanu’s specific expression of what he finds beautiful about fighting, and the overall plan that Donaka has is pretty strong. By the time we get to the last of the underground fights (which is against none other than Iko Uwais, the star of the amazing Gareth Evans film “The Raid), “Man Of Tai Chi” has set the stakes very high and the script by Michael G. Cooney manages to pull the various story threads together, and the film satisfies in a way that makes this more than just a stunt reel. You don’t have to reinvent something if you can simply make entertaining instead, and “Man Of Tai Chi” is certainly that. I sincerely hope Reeves gets to make another movie, because this is a really solid debut, and not the joke that many people seem to have dismissed it as over the course of the festival.
“Man of Tai Chi” will be released on VOD on Sept 27 and have a limited theatrical release on Nov 1.
When I saw the trailer I was intrigued. After reading this, definitely want to see it. Even if the plot seems like Bloodsport meets Johnny Dangerously and Happy Gilmore.
Having just seen the PBS version of the doc he did on digital movies, my expectations are actually pretty high. :)
Having just seen the PBS version of the doc he did on digital movies, my expectations are actually pretty high. :)
Loving this run of reviews that you have been doing from Toronto, Drew.
I have to say, some of the hesitation people may be having about this movie seems to come from the lackluster marketing. Having seen most of the trailers released, all I really knew before your review is that the movie has Keanu Reeves and kung fu fighting in it. So in that way, I can kind of understand where the other reviewers were coming from.
On a somewhat separate note, this is the first time I have ever thought that Keanu looked old. Even more so than 47 Samurai somehow. That’s not really a criticism or anything, the guy just seemed to have found the fountain of youth having not really aged for something like 25 years.
Anyway, I’ll probably give this movie a chance knowing that, according to your review, it wears its influence on its sleeve and is unapologetic about it.
Keep up the good work!
Thank you. For giving the film a fair chance and, most important, for writing about it.
Too much synopsis as always Drew.
No one’s forcing you to read every paragraph.
I saw the film too and I agree with you totally. It was a great film and I enjoyed it immensely. The NOW film critic gave such a lousy review, intent on criticizing Reeves for the sake of criticizing. One person says something bad and it seems no one, save you and very few others, have the courage to give an honest and subjective review on anything he does. So, I am glad to read your review, unbiased and fair.
I guess those people didn’t see a little film called The Matrix, which was also choreographed by Yuen Woo-Ping. I seem to remember Keanu knowing kung fu pretty well in that.
I actually haven’t seen the trailer for this, but I don’t see any problem with Keanu directing. If Clooney, Affleck and now Damon can do it, why not Reeves? Sure, he’s made some bad films, but are you telling me those guys haven’t? What’s the problem? Even Jean-Claude van Damme directed a movie. Certainly Keanu’s at least as smart as he is…
Am I the only one who thinks 47 Ronin might become a sleeper hit? I know all about the production problems, but every time I see the trailer in theaters, the audience seems mighty impressed. And it is a pretty cool trailer. Maybe Xmas is not the best time for a martial arts epic, but who knows, maybe they’ve got something there…
True! Id rather spend $ money to Keanu than douche Affleck. However, I see a boy in a man’s body refusing to let go of playing kung fu. I do love action movies and matrix was awesome:)
So happy for Keanu. He deserves success.
Morpheus must have plugged the film-making rod into his spine.
I have seen the movie of Man of Tai Chi..and quite impress for a first time director like Reeves…really purely brutal fighting….and more kung fu…my suggestion next time Reeves should be the main action star and not the the villain and that will hit theatre and earn box office. Tiger should only be part of the cast…attract other kung fu artists and up and coming ones…
I’m going be overtly honest. .. There be no more of Keanu Reeves fan than me. The best roll he ever did in his life has to be the Gift. Mostly because it took me 4yrs to realize he was the sadistic redneck. Keanu’s face being the ONLY poster I have ever had on my childhood home, for him to have me fooled was a show off his talent. He wowed me with his moves in the matrix. Wts, im not sold on his directorial work. The cartoon he did a few years back was a too dark for an emo kid and without substance. this kong fu stuff is 2nd rate. You CANT go from neo with all his special effects… this. it’s like Stallone and his rocky movie’s. You already did this Keanu (my sweet baboo) find something deeper than this. :/ maybe direct a movie about a guy that eats alone on a park bench with daddy issues.
I am sorry for extra and misspelled words. I was typing on phone and playing with my bulldog while expressing my opinion
Excellent review. You hit the nail on the head! Kung Fu + Keanu = Awesome!
I saw the movie twice already. Sounds like a movie about fighting, but it is based on feelings and inner experiences. It may seem rough at the beginning but if you have patience to see it observantly to the end, reveals a subtle poetry in the whole story! Keanu Reeves is great both as well as actor and director but also as a man. It’s like a morality tale. Watch the movie, enjoy it, try to find and meditate on its metaphor. It’s really great!
no doubt the movie will rock and I really want to see it.
[www.judo.com.gr]