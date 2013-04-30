Album Review: Kenny Chesney’s ‘Life on A Rock’

Kenny Chesney has always had one foot planted as surely in the Caribbean as in Nashville. On “Life On A Rock,” out today, he”s steeped in that casual, relaxed feel that the island sand and surf bring.

Instead of party anthems (he”s given us plenty of those already), the songs on “Life On A Rock” sound like they came about during those hours in the day that lend themselves to quiet reflection, whether they be at sunrise or sundown, or “It”s That Time Of Day,” as Chesney sings. The songs on “Life On a Rock” are about what happens between life”s big moments.

The album opens with first single, “Pirate Flag,” a chugging, derivative tune that sounds a little too much like Tom Petty’s “Mary Jane’s Last Dance”about trading the city life for life on a boat and an island. It”s the one and only remotely rocking song on the pleasing 10-tune set.

The other nine tunes are just like the island”s inhabitants: these songs are in no hurry to get anywhere and are more than willing to go with the flow. Watches and schedules are for losers when you”re living in paradise.

The album is, for the most part, quiet and reflective in a way that Chesney has often hinted at on certain songs on past albums, but has never devoted a full album to such thoughts. They aren”t always deep thoughts, to be sure, but the songs on “Life On A Rock” are so thoroughly laid back and easy going that you”ll feel your blood pressure drop just by listening to them. However, that”s not to stay they ramble. It”s quite the opposite. Most of the tracks here feel concise, many of them bolstered by beautiful guitar work. “Lindy” offers a portrait of everyone”s favorite beach bum, who”s never leaving the Island. Willie Nelson joins Chesney on the lilting “Coconut Tree,” a song about being “high in a coconut tree.” Take it however you want to, folks. The Wailers join in on reggae tune “Spread The Love.” The autobiographical “When I See This Bar” has a Mellencamp, rootsy feel.

the album ends with “Happy On The Hey Now (A Song for Kristi),” a lovely, spare goodbye to a departed friend who loved dancing on the bow of the boat. It”s a moving elegy that anyone who has lost a loved one, even landlubbers, can appreciate. The same stands for the rest of the album.