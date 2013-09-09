Review: Metallica’s ‘Through The Never’ pushes 3D IMAX past the breaking point

TORONTO – On the heels of “Avatar,” Hollywood went slightly crazy for 3D, and between weak post-production conversions and unnecessary use of the process, they have already started to kill any interest the audience has in it, which is a shame. Alfonso Cuaron’s “Gravity” makes a strong case for the dramatic potential of the format, and now Nimrod Antal’s “Metallica Through The Never” reinforces just how visceral an experience it can be when used correctly.
This morning’s screening of the film at the Toronto Film Festival was held in the IMAX theater at the Scotiabank complex, and I can honestly say it was one of the most technically impressive screenings I’ve seen in IMAX anywhere. The soundtrack alone is such an intense experience, such an assault, that I started laughing trying to imagine the horrified crowd sitting in a tender, quiet Iranian drama next door. I’ve said before that the sound systems in IMAX theaters are as important as the size of the screen, and it sounded like this film gave that system a workout it’s never had before.
The movie, which was co-written by Antal along with James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich, and Robert Trujillo, builds a surreal dramatic narrative around some of the most amazing concert footage I’ve ever seen. I believe “U2 3D” actually made my end-of-the-year list the year it came out because it was such a knockout of an experience in the theater, but that was just straight live performance. Here, Dane De Haan (“Chronicle,” “The Place Beyond The Pines”) plays a roadie named Trip who is told at the start of the film that a truck has run out of gas somewhere in the city, and he needs to go help them so they can bring whatever they’re carrying, which Metallica needs for their performance that night. It’s an interesting use of the young actor. He never speaks a word in the film. It hinges entirely on his face, his eyes, his body language, and he is magnetic enough to pull it off.
At first, the city he moves through appears to be completely empty, a ghost town, but little by little, he starts spotting signs of violence, and then eventually turns a corner and runs right into a crazy street riot between cops and an aggressive, terrifying group of lunatics, including a nightmarish Rider in a gas mask on the back of a horse that looks like Death incarnate. The story never really adds up to anything, but it works as a sort of fantasy visualization of the music. And honestly, the reason to see this film is for the music.
There was a time when I would have listed Metallica among my favorite bands. My freshman year of college, my roommate and I went to several different shows on the “And Justice For All” tour, the last moment where I was really what I would consider a “fan,” but they were a constant soundtrack for me all the way through high school, and I think their early albums and some of their smaller oddities like the “Garage Days” collection still stand up as some of the defining metal albums. James Hetfield has the perfect metal voice, and watching the performance footage in this film, I’m struck by the fact that they’re still just as fast and just as intense as ever. The old stuff sounds amazing when played live, and while I wouldn’t want to ruin the pleasure of hearing how the set list builds, rest assured that most of what you’re going to hear in the film is what could be considered “classic” Metallica. They played many of my favorite tracks of theirs, and they all sounded incredible.
As for the film itself, I am deeply impressed by the way Nimrod Antal keeps the energy up for the entire running time. He stages the mayhem in the streets with a real sense of abandon. It feels like the city is on the verge of falling apart, and the Rider is a particularly creepy image. He also makes great use of De Haan’s physicality. It’s almost like this is the sort of thing you would picture if you were at the concert and you’d had a little too much herbal assistance and you found yourself just imagining the craziest things that could be going on while this music plays.
The concert stuff is equally impressive as he gives you a better-than-the-best-seat-in-the-house experience, and this is where I think 3D and IMAX can offer something no other theater can. If they would shoot more concerts this way, I would go. I normally can’t afford to compete with other ticket buyers in LA who have far deeper pockets than mine, so I basically quit going to see live music about ten years ago. It’s just too crazy in LA. But if I can pay $17 and go see something that has the same effect on me that this did today, I would do that for pretty much every band I like. Antal shoots the film with a curious eye, getting in close for all the little details you’d never see even if you had front row seats in the arena. Bassist Robert Trujillo looks like a guy who was designed in a lab to be a metal musician, and he has this great crazy hunched-over gorilla-with-a-guitar thing going on as he bounces around the stage. Hetfield looks amazing these days, in better health than I can ever remember seeing him, and he sounds just like he did 20 years ago. I have no idea what kind of stainless steel vocal cords he has, but I am impressed at his ability to still go full blast. When Antal gets close to Lars Ulrich, you get a real sense of the speed and power he’s playing with, and you see every ridiculous face he makes as he plays, which was always one of the things that cracked me up about the band.
If 17-year-old me were to review the film, he’d probably bellow “A+” while banging his head. Speaking with a wee bit more objectivity now, I still think it’s a dazzling aural/visual experience, as great a showcase for the potential of 3D IMAX as you could ask for, even if it feels somewhat slight when all is said and done. If you have any interest at all in the band or their music, you owe it to yourself to see this on the biggest screen you can find. Even if you’re not a fan, it is an overwhelming few hours in a theater. I didn’t expect to have the time to see this one during the festival, and only went because they cancelled today’s “Witching and Bitching” press screening. I’m so glad they did, though, because I walked out of the Scotiabank with my cheeks sore from smiling the entire time this played. If you do end up seeing it, wear a cup, because it will rock your balls off.
It is a one-of-a-kind movie, and here’s hoping more bands look at this and find their own way to harness the potential of the format.
“Metallica: Through The Never” arrives in theaters on October 4, 2013.
I won’t go and see this unless they spend at least 20 minutes of the concert on songs from ‘St. Anger ‘ and ‘Lulu’. ;-)
A lot of people trash Lars’s playing these days. And while it’s true he spends too much time on unnecessary fills he still blasts out songs like ‘Fight Fire With Fire’ and ‘Disposable Heroes’ in the midst of a 2=+-hour set.
That’s pretty extraordinary. Especially for someone near 50 years old.
The setlist is comprised mostly of songs from 1983 to 1991. Plus Fuel, Memory Remains, and Cyanide.
Thanks for the excellent review, Drew. I was so afraid this was going to be almost all post-“Black Album” stuff with a few obligatory classics thrown in. Glad to hear that there’s a lot of the “real” Metallica tunes in there. My favorite album is Master of Puppets so hopefully that gets some good representation, as well as RTL and AJFA. I can take or leave most of Kill ‘Em All. It was awesome when it came out but I don’t think it holds up as well as their next two albums. Can’t wait to see this. Only wish my big brother, John, was still here to go with me. He was my intro into the world of Metallica and I think he would’ve loved this.
Nice! Guess I’m gonna have to see this at Universal City or The Bridge – the only two real IMAX theaters in L.A. (besides the one at the California Science Center but they only play nature docs). Does anyone know if the new IMAX at Graumann’s Chinese Theater is going to be real or FauxMax?
This was filmed here in Vancouver and I took part in one of the live performances here at Rogers Arena. It was an interesting experience for sure and I’m anxious to see if I made the cut. I also happened to walk by the set when they were filming the riot scenes which gave me an instance flashback to the riots here in 2011,tear gas filled streets and all.
I was at the second of the three shows in Vancouver filmed for this, also curious to see if I can spot myself! I was right on the floor rocking the fuck out mostly in front of Hetfield but they obviously moved around a lot. Got guitar picks that Hetfield and Kirk threw into the crowd after. Amazing show, can’t wait to see the film.
Drew, do you know who produced and mixed the concert audio?
I’m hoping they got Bob Rock back to do it.
Greg Fidelman
As Eric said, Greg Fidelman was in charge of the audio. You can listen to a preview of Puppets on SoundCloud. [soundcloud.com]
Thanks.
He’s one of the culprits responsible for ‘Death Magnetic’ being an unlistenable mess. But that may have been Rubin’s urging.
Sounds like he got it right with this audio, though.
Argh, Master of Puppets in IMAX with insane sound = head explodey good time!
Saw this last week and thought it would’ve benefited from adding another 15-20 minutes of music and losing the silly “story” stuff entirely. The audience at my screening was collectively bummed out when it abruptly ends after 90 minutes.
The concert footage is worth it and for those concerned about the high cost of seeing a film in IMAX, think of it this way: You couldn’t buy a ticket to a Metallica show for as little as that movie ticket will cost and you get a better view than even a front row seat would provide.
What Antal did that was super-smart was to film multiple shows (I’ve seen four or five Vancouver shows listed, depending on source) with the band wearing the same clothes and using the same instruments and then intercutting between them to get the best angles possible. Since the band plays the songs the same way every time (wouldn’t be surprised if they had a click in their ears) it doesn’t fall apart. I realized what he was doing when there was a long view of the stage and a Steadicam operator with the huge Cameron-Pace Fusion rig was filming close-ups of Lars, then another angle had Lars in the background and no cameraman in the area. It’s not as if he ran and hid with that rig. There were a couple “continuity errors” but only film nerds would notice.