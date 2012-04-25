Review: Neill Cumpston returns to review ‘The Avengers’

Who is Neill Cumpston?
That question was asked of me frequently during my time at Ain’t It Cool News, and over the years, I’ve heard other people answer that question with a fair degree of authority, accusing people of secretly writing Cumpston’s reviews for AICN. Peter Travers once claimed to know the “truth” about Neill. But those people are crazy. The entire time, I repeatedly explained that I met Neill standing in line at a test screening, and Neill is simply Neill. He is a far more vocal example of a certain section of fandom than I am, and I love his pure enthusiasm. I was happy to publish him not because he is famous, but because he is Neill. If you don’t know his work, check out his “Grindhouse” review. Or his “Return Of The King” review. Or his “Batman Begins” piece. He is a work of art.
He’s also completely insane, of course. The way he connects the dots in his writing delights me from a purely anthropological point of view, and his use of profanity is Pulitzer-worthy. Make no mistake… a Neill Cumpston review is flat-out filthy at times, but always for a purpose.
When I left Ain’t It Cool, I thought that was the end of my association with Neill, and it was one of many things that saddened me at the time. A few months back, I was hanging out with Alan Cerny, who publishes as Nordling over at AICN now, and he asked me about Neill. I told him it had been a while since I’d seen him and I had no idea what he was up to. It was just a passing reference, but now it seems downright prescient.
When I went back to see “The Avengers” for the second time, I was startled to see a familiar head a few rows in front of me. You can’t miss that point on top. After the movie, I made sure I was between him and the door, and sure enough, it was Neill. I gave him my new e-mail address and I told him to send me some thoughts on the film, and I asked how he’d gotten onto the Disney lot to see the film in the first place.
Turns out he was interviewing for Rich Ross’s job.
I heartily endorse him for the position.
Here’s his resume, otherwise known as his “Avengers” review, although I’m not sure he understands exactly which film he was there to see. As always, I am leaving all of Neill’s text untouched, so if you are easily offended, you may want to skip this one and you can just check out my own review of the movie instead:
THE IRON MAN PART III
I got to see a preview of The Iron Man Part III on Friday morning and I had to wait this long to write what I thought about it. Partly because my mom was using the computer to fight with someone who kept posting pictures of lactating Asian chicks on her Etsy page”s comment thread, and also because the first two times I tried writing about Iron Man Part III all I did was type FUCK over and over again. The second time, I bolded it.
That”s how awesome this movie is and it”s like with this and Rising Up Batman coming out in July? Basically this summer is like if a motorcycle with Olivia Wilde”s face could give you a hand job.
First off, Iron Man isn”t even the only superhero in the movie. There”s like five other heroes – Mr. Hammer, Soldier Man, Leather Spider, Scowly Arrow and Green Ferrigno. And what”s really cool is that you first get to see them basically beat the shit out of each other for the first hour, and then they beat the shit out of this dude who looks like Zooey Deschanel wearing a magician costume and his army of alien penis-looking-dudes wearing armor and riding these flying space-scooters. So it”s basically two ass-kicking movies, and anytime there isn”t ass-kicking Sam Jackson comes in and yells at people, which should happen in every movie.
Also, I hate when movie reviews say shit like, “Oh, and there”s a tension between this dude and that girl and also the plot has multi-somethings and blah blah blah”. It”s like a scented candle is telling me what it thought of the movie. I don”t want a scented candle telling me anything. The only thing I want a scented candle to do is go up Justin Bieber”s butt while I shoot bottle rockets at him.
So let me just save you some time and say this movie will break your hand with its cock and balls by running at your hand which you”ve made into a fist, thinking, “I”m gonna punch this movie in its cock and balls ’cause no fucking way can it be good” but then before you do anything the movie runs at you and breaks your hand with its cock and balls because its cock and balls are like a chunk of highway. They can use this part of the review on the poster.
So here”s all of the cool shit you get to see:
Leather Spider”s ass with leather on it
A lot of Solider Man throwing his shield and fucking things up with it, including Mr. Hammer
The guy from The Kids Are Alright (I think it”s the same character) getting pissed off and turning into Green Ferrigno and beating the shit out of everything, including buildings and airplanes and streets and I just came
Also, Green Ferringo has a scene near the end where everyone around just went apeshit it”s so cool and also I just came again
Mr. Hammer and Iron Man III whomping the Cheetos out of each other but then becoming barely friends enough to start whomping the space-Cheetos out of the Zooey Deschanel guy and all of his penis aliens
Iron Man III doing something crazy-ass heroic at the end that you don”t see coming
Scowly Arrow being super-fucked up and kind of scary in the first part of the movie, and then getting super-angry about what happened to him in the first part of the movie and getting even scarier and scowly-er in the second half. He also shoots a lot of arrows.
Again, the Green Ferrigno scene at the end. I didn”t come this time writing about it.
Oh, also: (MAJOR SPOILERS):
Stay for after the credits. There”s two bonus scenes.
One scene is where the words, “Oh” “My”, “Fucking” and “God” come out to apologize for not being up for the job of describing how awesome this movie is.
The second scene is the actual film itself – in film cans – beating the shit out of the actual film The Lucky One, also in film cans. It ends with The Lucky One saying, “I”m a scented candle” and then pooing itself.
“The Avengers” is open now in many countries, and opens May 4 in the US.
The humanity….the majesty…the legend….
I go way, way, waaaaaay back as a AICN reader and, in the old days, I awaited Cumpston’s reviews like a man-child anticipates his first glimpse of a live booby.
And there is no greater anticipation than that….
God, I missed that guy. Best review ever.
What the hell is that guy on?
Whatever it is, I want some.
Thank you Mr. Cumpston… looking forward to your “Rising Up Batman” review.
Agreed. :)
Cumpston returns!!!!!
Brilliant, haven’t read one of these in a while. On another note, for some nostalgia I read through some of the comments after the LOTR review you linked…wow I had almost forgotten how bad the internet can be until I read through there.
Write a comment…Had to go back and read those old reviews. Laughed til I cried when he called Kurt Russell “Kurt Plisskin.
Thanks for the review, Patton.
I thought that it was confirmed to be Oswalt…. is it not?
Always someone gotta be smart arse.
Googling “neil cumpston patton oswalt” may shed some light on the matter.
“Basically this summer is like if a motorcycle with Olivia Wilde’s face could give you a hand job.”
Classic… God I missed Neill!!
He’s doing a bad “Vern.” Fuckin’ annoying.
Yeah, I never got the cult around him too. He really is like Vern, but without the good jokes and the insightful views on things.
Please to look up “Nathan Fillion gif” on google for appropriate response to your comment.
I don’t need an appropriate response to my comment, Kadoogan. My comment was fine by itself.
Oh god yes. Thank you for getting this, I miss his reviews so much.
ahhh… a neil cumpston review… it’s like a scented candle that i got to shove up that girl-boy’s ass.
I read Neill’s review… and just came.
Cumpston is a genius. For my slightly more balanced take. Check out [thecrat.com]
SO DID U LIKE IT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The Summer’s biggest movie? Let’s not go there quite yet, huh Drew?
So Drew, you’re saying Mr. Neill Cumpston ISN’T actually that certain person in the joke-telling business whose first name is the same as a famous World War II general and whose last name is almost the same as an early Disney cartoon rabbit with a “t” at the end instead of a “d” and who was a regular on a sitcom that featured a fat slobby guy who was unbelievably married to a hot wife (until she sat too long under either a tanning bed or attached to E-Meters and it dyed her orange). Naw, I don’t believe it!
MDK, I’m guessing you also like to use your iphone to capture standup routines…
I really missed a review from him for “The Dark Knight”. This almost makes up for it. If you can convince him to review “Rises”, that’d be great.
I… came.
This review is retarded. What is he? Twelve?
…says the person using ‘retarded’ as an insult
I always read Cumpston reviews as parody versions of Harry Knowles reviews, specifically the one where Harry compared Blade 2 to cunnilingus – which was horrifying, and not in a good way.
My favorite line from a Neill review ever came from his take on 300: “The director must have a dick made of three machine guns.”
To this day, I still link his “300” movie review to people.
All love it.
Wow. Its brings back memory.
I followed Moriarty here and have love the site for not getting too fanboy crazy. If I want crazy I head to ACIN.
So as amusing as Neill has always been, let’s not do that again on Hitfix. Never, ever again would be much appreciated. Thanks in advance.