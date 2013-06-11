Review: Pixar delivers a largely familiar ‘Monsters University’ with a few new twists

Perhaps we’re entering an age of lowered expectations when it comes to Pixar, and perhaps that’s not a bad thing.
Pixar deserved the reputation they built for themselves as a storytelling titan during their initial run of titles, and one could make a case that everything through “Toy Story 3” was part of a cycle that is now concluded. The decision to start playing the sequel game on a regular basis, no matter how story-driven, has created a shift in the way they are being treated, and it’s hard to deny that it feels like a bit of a disappointment.
I am weary of prequels. I think they are narrative dead ends in the first place, and I don’t understand the appeal. When they announced that the follow-up to the sweet and smart “Monsters Inc.” was going to be a prequel, I thought it sounded really dreadful. And, honestly, I’ve barely looked at the marketing materials at this point. Why bother? Pixar movies are as pre-sold to the family audience as anything can be, and I know for a fact that whatever they release, we’ll end up seeing.
The nice surprise about “Monsters University” is that it marks a return to the idea that they can explore complicated emotional ideas wrapped in the trappings of a family comedy. Do I think it was a necessary piece of storytelling in order to understand the characters? No. But they’ve taken advantage of what feels like an overtly commercial decision to do something that carries more weight than I would have expected, and that’s admirable.
The film opens with a flashback to the single most formative experience in the life of Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal). He takes a tour of the Monsters Inc. factory with his class, and he’s so infatuated with the guys who work on the scaring floor that he wanders away and, accidentally, walks all the way into a real child’s room during an actual scare collection. He immediately knows what he wants to do with the rest of his life, and when we jump forward in time, we find a college-aged Mike arriving for his first day at Monsters University, where he plans to major in Scaring so he can fulfill that dream.
When Mike meets Sully (John Goodman), whose father is a legendary Scarer in his own right, there’s an instant rivalry. Sully looks at Mike and sees a guy who wants more than he’ll ever have, and Mike looks at Sully and sees a guy who is having his whole life handed to him and who doesn’t appreciate anything. It doesn’t help that they both draw the ire of Dean Hardscrabble (Helen Mirren), who thinks both of them unworthy of the Scaring program. Very quickly, they find themselves having to depend on one another if they expect to progress any further in the lives they believe they’re supposed to lead.
The majority of the film is a sort of slobs against the snobs riff, a Pixar version of the ’80s college comedies, with Mike and Sully joining the worst fraternity on campus and somehow turning that group into winners. And for a majority of the film, I was surprised by just how closely it hewed to the formula. It’s not bad. The other members of the frat are voiced by Joel Murray, Peter Sohn, Sean Hayes, Dave Foley, and Charlie Day, and it’s all funny and amiable and enjoyable enough. And while I was watching the first two-thirds of the film, I felt like it was a piffle. It never really felt like any of it mattered beyond how fast the punchlines happened, at least not after the opening scene.
There is a switch, though, and for a while, there is a different degree of thematic heft. In broad terms, “Monsters University” is about the value of failure. It is about the second choices we make in life. It is about what happens when plans do not work out. It is such a direct refutation of the “you are special/Chosen One myth” culture that we are positively soaked in that it’s almost hard to believe they’d go for it. There is real value in the way the film explores Mike’s destiny and the distance there is between where he ends up and where he believes he’s going to go, and while I think kids will mainly just soak it up as entertainment, there is something here that I hope sneaks in as well.
I don’t even think they do it with a particularly heavy hand. My issue with the film is more that it leans too heavily on genre convention before it finally turns into something richer. I wish they’d subverted the material earlier, or in a more organic way. Part of what makes the best of Pixar’s movies stand out is that they unfold in ways that defy expectation. I couldn’t tell you what genre “Up” belongs to, and the original “Monsters Inc” isn’t shaped like any other movie I can name. They are stories that simply work as stories, not as reference or as genre. “Monsters University” may eventually become something more than the pleasant college comedy it first seems to be, but not to the degree that I would like.
I think Dan Scanlon does a great job both staging the comedy and handling some of the more intimate emotional beats, and I do want to praise both Billy Crystal and John Goodman once again for so ably summoning up the characters again. They do a nice job of charting the developing friendship between the two. The score by Randy Newman certainly fits as a bookend to the score for the original, with a heavier emphasis on stuff that sounds more like actual school songs instead of the first fiilm’s breezy jazz. I do have to point out, though, that the main “Monsters University” alma mater song is so uncomfortably close to the Monty Python song “Every Sperm Is Sacred” from “Meaning Of Life” that every single time it played, the Python lyrics flashed through my head whether I wanted them to or not. I suspect it’s a complete accident on Newman’s part, but good god, they’re similar. Talk about an unfortunate melodic echo.
I’m not sure if Pixar is ever going to re-establish themselves as the same sort of bold, unpredictable company that they were at their peak a few years ago, but in some ways, maybe it’s better that their accomplishments start to look more human scale. It allows them to just focus on doing what they’re doing and without the almost overwhelming expectations that were starting to be piled on their every move. I may not love the idea of more sequels to Pixar movies, but at least it feels like they tried to take creative and thematic advantage of the opportunity here, and that’s more than is true of most sequels.
“Monsters University” opens June 21st.
I don’t need any studio, team or filmmaker to be perfect, and asking for that it’s foolish since perfect means different things to different people (altought it’s exactly that foolishnes what defines the conversations online), but I would prefer if their failures were from ambition rather than complacency. It doesen’t bother me that the movie its just “good enough” (“The Croods” earlier this year was “good enough” and I enjoyed it immensely), what bothers me is that in a medium where eyou can conjure any world and any events that you can imagine, no matter how big or weird, they went for “Revenge of the Nerds”. What bothers me is that this sequel comes suspiciously around the time the kids that were the original audience are about to go to college. What bothers me isn’t whether they succeed or not, but how low they are aiming. Earlier this year a mainstream publication (I believe it was the New York Times) put “Cloud Atlas” on top of their “Worst of the year” list. That’s just wrong. No matter if you thought the movie was crap, you have to appreciate ambition. You have to encourage ambition. Wee need ambition. Even if this movie its a rousing creative success, it a success at being an animated remake of “Revenge of the Nerds” and that’s just dispiriting.
I couldn’t agree more with your statement, Mr. Owen. Well said!
I would agree at least in regards to the extent that something that is A) a prequel and B) essentially a spin on 80’s college comedies ala. Revenge of the Nerds with monsters, is limiting things. Granted, there are exceptions. As I recently read, Se7en could have easily been a shallow Lethal Weapon riff. All the genre-specific parts are there; young upcomer cop, old-timer on his way out, cliche’ buddy cop elements in place. Then it veered off in a completely different direction. You could argue Paranormal Activity 2 (I know, but hear me out) did a good take on the prequel that was not a thematic dead end and enriched the fabric of the world they were portraying. Until it went off the rails the next movie and I lost interest. So it IS possible to reach somewhat unexpected heights.
As you noted though (or at least alluded to), this lacks ambition. It’s promising they do something different with it in the end, however the fact it happens in roughly the last 1/3 of the movie seems like it is too little, maybe playing it too safe.
If they were going to do another Monsters Inc. movie, a sequel would make more sense. Not that I’m a fan of those, however looking at Toy Story as a trilogy, what made that so special? To me, it was the growth, watching the characters grow together, learn, the bitter-sweet nature of Andy growing up and preparing for college. There was great gravity to the story by the time they end up at the dump near the end of 3 and when it all resolved. With prequels, there is nothing to build on and while it might work more than expected with Mike & Sully learning it’s not about being the chosen ones and it’s more about determination and 2nd chances, it still seems hamstrung because we know where they’ll end up and just how far they will ultimately grow since that’s exactly where they’ll be at the beginning of Monsters Inc.
I appreciate ambition and striving for something new, moving, and special. With Pixar, over the years I have grown to expect that. It is so rare in media these days that it stings a bit that they went for a prequel that is a take on the 80’s college buddy comedy with this. Then they stayed pretty formulaic in following a cliche’ from approximately thirty years ago for 2/3 of the movie.
I really hope they do something more inspiring with future movies. Not just cash in on the brand they’ve created, but creatively push things forward and take chances. If not, I hope somebody else does, because to me that is what made Pixar so special.
-Cheers
Yes, this.
I remember when “Brave” came out last year, I enjoyed it, but was troubled that its biggest problems stemmed from story issues — things Pixar has traditionally excelled at. If it had been a Disney animated movie or even Dreamworks a few years before they started knocking it out of the park, I would have probably been okay with it. But with Pixar, I know they can done better, because story is what they do.
I’m looking forward to MU and even Finding Dory just because the originals made me laugh and I have affection for the characters — I have no doubt these will be funny and diverting, and probably beautiful to look at. But I really miss the feeling I got when Ratatouille surprised me by delivering a critical screed in its final moments, when WALL-E had that incredible dance sequence and when Up brought me to tears in its opening scenes. Pixar has been funny and charming from the start — but they can and have done so much better, which is why this is so disheartening.
After Finding Dory (ugh…), I hope to never see Pixar make another sequel. What a nearly flawless run from 1995 through 2010 (Cars being the “eh”xception), and now it pains me to see Pixar lower themselves into the DreamWorks/Blue Sky business of mercilessly sequelizing stories that didn’t need to be extended past one or two movies, max.
Last time I checked, the Toy Story sequels were pretty solid. Just sayin’.
Exceptions that prove the rule.
They haven’t made enough sequels yet to have the Toy Story sequels dismissed as exceptions.
Including Finding Dory, Toy Story sequels make up almost half of Pixar’s sequel output. And a majority of people haven’t seen Finding Dory or even Monster’s University for that matter.
I agree with Drew that Pixars latest run has made them seem more human (read flawed), but to say that they are playing the same sequel game as somebody like Dreamworks is a gross overstatement.
Right now, not including Finding Dory, Pixar is batting .500 on making amazing sequels. What other company can say that? What other company can even claim 10% of their sequels are any good?
I would agre with you, Monty Jack, except that I really, REALLY want some Incredibles sequels. Assuming they have good story ideas, and that Brad Bird is still inspired to make more, that is.
It seems odd to me the one film in the Pixar canon that seems most ripe for a sequel (apart from the obvious case of Toy Story) has yet to get one. All the more ironic, given the dominance of superhero movies these days.
Maybe it’s a good thing there hasn’t been an Incredibles 2 yet, but I’d still love to see it.
Other than that, however, I wish Pixar would get back to making offbeat, quirky, adventurous original films.
Glad to hear that the Monsters Inc. legacy lives on in part through this prequel. It does seem like a case where Pixar trapped itself into genre expectations, and I appreciated your writing about how past Pixar movies have existed as their own stories, outside our familiar and comfortable imaginings of movie adventures, dramas, or odd couple pairings.
I, for one, will greatly look forward to Finding Dory next year – for Ellen Degeneres’ return to the silver screen if for nothing else – but then we have several original works to look forward to, correct? I read something a while back about three films in development: one about dinosaurs, another about the Day of the Dead, and one more involving an adventure inside the human body. Know anything about how those are coming along, Drew?
I’ve been souring on Pixar for quite some time and the announcement of Finding Dory and the fact that I didn’t laugh once at the Monsters University pretty much sealed my apathy toward the once powerhouse brand. I think they’ve lost the plot.
Their last unqualified triumph was The Incredibles, but then came Cars, a movie I didn’t HATE, but didn’t like much at all. Too long, a goofy concept and predictable, it was an omen. Ratatouille, WALL-E and Up were all pretty good, but there were soft patches and missteps, especially in the ones that weren’t WALL-E. Up in particular suffered from some severe tonal problems – one moment we’re in terror of Kevin being trapped and 10 minutes later, it’s dogs flying biplanes shooting darts, wait, what? – and if it didn’t have that sublime opening sequence to coast on, I believe it would be more properly judged.
I liked Toy Story 3 for its irony in using state-of-the-art computer animation to make the case for playing with toys using your imagination, running around the yard going, “Vroom vroom!” But it was too dark in other spots as if Christopher Nolan was consulting on how to make children sad.
Then we come to Cars 2, which I didn’t see (since I didn’t like the first one), but it must’ve stunk to high heaven if it only had a 38% RT score because critics don’t diss Pixar like Terrance Malick would have to make an out-of-focus snuff film to get under an 87% RT tally. My used Blu-ray of Brave has sat unwatched for several months because the extended scene trailer of the archery contest that looked like How To Train Your Dragon outtakes left me icy cold.
Now more prequels, sequels, and whatever this toy commercial The Good Dinosaur is going to be. That’s what Pixar has become. Remember when Toy Story 2 was destined for DTV because Disney refused to put sequels into theaters? Good times.
The big irony about Pixar’s foray into sequel (or prequel) territory is that they haven’t gone there with their one movie that absolutely screams for it: The Incredibles. When that movie ended I was completely on the hook for more installments if they want to make them. That particular premise and cast of characters lends itself to sequels so much more than Monsters, Nemo and Cars. And since superheroes have become even bigger business since Incredibles came out, it makes commercial sense, too.
I realize that Brad Bird was the auteur behind that one and he’s in the thick of other things now. But if Pixar made it a priority, don’t you think they could coax him back at least in a “Story By” and Executive Producer role? I have nothing against Monsters or Nemo. I think those are absolutley great movies. But they told very self-contained stories and it seems like kind of a contrivance to try to nail a sequel or prequel on to them.
By the way: I despise Cars and Cars 2 so I actually get kind of angry whenever I see anything having to do with Planes. If they’re trying to appeal to boys I wish they’d dust off the cool superheroes of the Incredibles instead of giving us more boring vehicles with faces.
Something else encouraging about the next phase in Marvel movies:
Andrew Stanton, Bob Peterson, Peter Docter and Lee Unkrich are all returning.
Brave and Monster’s University are/were both saddled with new (but not necessarily untalented) people. It’ll be nice to see the return of some of the Pixar greats of the past decade.
I don’t even care if Finding Dory is a sequel. As long as Andrew Stanton is on board, it should be excellent.
Marvel, wow. Pixar. Phase and Marvel just go together automatically in my head.
I only skimmed your review, to not risk knowing too much. Thanks for posting. You and many other reviewers keep referencing Pixar’s bent for making sequels. Yes, Pixar’s on a recent run of that (Toy Story 3, Cars 2, MU), but that will change. THE NEXT THREE SPRING RELEASES will be ORIGINAL, with a Finding Nemo sequel sprinkled in for a Winter ’15 release. I too prefer completely original films, but Disney DOES understandably feel the need to keep its brands alive. As you said, Pixar does do a good job of trying to make the sequels interesting and worthwhile. And rumors are that Incredibles 2 will happen, and I don’t anybody who doesn’t want that to happen.
So are you saying that the second phase of Pixar’s career is about second choices?
The thematic shift you mention really intrigues me, Drew. From a young age, I had some really specific dreams about what I wanted to do when I grew up. Now, I’m pushing 40 and those dreams haven’t panned out, however I have found success in another area, which allows me to work in a creative and meaningful way.
We have it drummed in to us from all corners that with positive thought and hard work we can all achieve our dreams… but how many people don’t realise them? It’s about time they made something for the people whose dreams don’t pan out – who end up on an unexpected path.
To me, this feels like a more honest thematic approach.
Interesting how you say that prequels are “narrative dead ends.” When you’ve given “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” a good review “X-Men: First Class” a good review. You mentioned “Revenge of the Sith,” in your end of 2005 list back at AICN. Pretty sure you jizzed for “Attack of the Clones,” So what prequels exactly are you “weary” of. Seems like you like them.
I think its also funny how you put the Star Wars prequels on blast in your 2008 review of “Kingdom of Crystal Skull” when you gave almost all three positive reviews.
Neither Rise of the Planet of the Apes or X-Men: First Class felt like direct prequels. They changed bits of their internal mythology in order to create some unexpected narrative threads. If nothing else, I would actually classify them more as reboots, closer to Batman Begins or the first JJ Trek.
Also, if you go back and read Drew’s reviews for the three prequel films, they were not straight positive, they were mixed and quite conflicted, although generally optimistic…which if I’m not mistaken was a pretty common reaction at the time.
I’m also a little confused by Eagle Swoop’s accusation that he gave “almost all three” positive reviews. Is three really that big of a number that you have to guess how many he liked?
The “University Theme” is totally Python. When the first few notes started playing, a smile from somewhere deep inside started to grow on my face. A few moments later I was in full on laugh mode and my kids were staring at me like I’ve got problems. It is way too similar not to have been “borrowed” and slightly altered. I jus tchalk it up to an inside joke only a few of us will get.