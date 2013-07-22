Review: Refn’s ‘Only God Forgives’ strands a bored Ryan Gosling in a beautiful bloody mess

Why do I have the feeling that “Drive” is going to turn out to be the rare semi-commercial hiccup in the larger filmography of Nicolas Winding Refn?
Refn’s identity as a filmmaker has been coming into gradual focus for the past seventeen years, but when you read pretty much anything written about his new film, “Only God Forgives,” it seems to exist only in contrast to “Drive” and nothing else in Refn’s entire career. The truth is that from “Pusher” on, Refn is a guy who is driven by some very particular and identifiable fetishes, a guy who has alway seemed to have a strong aesthetic voice but a marked disinterest in narrative. He paints with violence, and he does not seem particularly interested in over-explanation or in traditional ideas of character. “Drive” struck a nerve with many audiences, people who may not have seen any of the “Pusher” films or “Bleeder” or “Valhalla Rising” or “Bronson,” people who have no sense of the almost relentless nature of the brutality of those films. “Only God Forgives” fits neatly into a list of the things he’s made. “Drive” is the anomaly, not the standard by which to judge the rest of his work.
Over the course of the three “Pusher” films, Refn dealt with three different players in the drug trade, shifting perspective from film to film, from Kim Bodina to Madds Mikkelsen to Zlatko Buric. “Bleeder” paired Bodina and Mikkelsen in a punishing exploration of one guy’s failing grip on his own ideal of masculinity. “Fear X” shows a command of his craft even if he couldn’t really work out how to handle a frustrating puzzle box of a script. And “Bronson”… well, “Bronson” is the film I consider the real key to Refn, not “Drive.” In “Bronson,” he takes a true story about an anti-social psychopath whose one skill in life appears to be horrifyingly violent assault, and he turns it into a sort of dreamscape tour, as much meditation as celebration, a fantasia and a freakshow, totally uninterested in anything like a typical story or structure or even character study.
Set into this context, “Only God Forgives” makes perfect sense. Does that make it “good”? I’m not sure Refn cares. He does not seem to make movies with an audience in mind except, perhaps, as a target for him to hit with whatever new weapon has caught his eye. Refn doesn’t really build characters. He instead populates these seedy, surreal worlds of his with contemptible bags of meat, all impulse and action and feral self-preservation, and then he spins them all into contact with one another just to see what happens. In this case, we meet Julian (Ryan Gosling) and his brother Billy (Tom Burke), and within ten minutes of the film starting, Billy takes an underage prostitute into a room and savages her in a way that is truly upsetting. When her father is shown the crime scene by a cold-blooded cop named Chang (Vithaya Pansringarm), he is given permission to do whatever he needs to do, and he butchers Billy. By this point in the film, even the strongest of stomachs will be tested by how Refn wallows in the grisly detail of it all, and the film is still just revving up at this point.
A cycle of violence is set in motion by these events, pitting Julian against Chang, and it’s so tit-for-tat vile that it all becomes somewhat numbing. Refn manages to craft each set-up, each location, each pan or tracking shot or dissolve, to such a high degree of quality that it’s easy to overlook the fact that there’s really nothing more to the exchange of violence here, no subtext about the cultures represented, no explanation of family pathology that might make full and appropriate use of the monstrous version of motherhood embodied by Kristen Scott Thomas as “Crystal.” She shows up and bullies Julian into continuing his campaign against Chang no matter what the cost. Just as Gosling is restricted to a bagful of tics for his character here, Crystal seems to have on setting: awful. Thomas plays her as a blatantly incestuous nouveau riche stereotype, unafraid to say terrible things to anyone, unconquered with the cost of that.
Really, the only nuance we see here at all comes from Chang, and Vithaya Pansringarm manages to convey some sense of a turbulent inner life even as Chang moves through scenes of domestic normality. What makes “Only God Forgives” such a powerful experience as a movie is the way cinematographer Larry Smith, composer Cliff Martinez, production designer Beth Mickle, and editor Matthew Newman all come together in service of something sleek and gorgeous and richly realized. “Only God Forgives” is a triumph of craft, which makes the relative paucity of the content even more confusing and frustrating. It’s easy to dislike a film that is sloppy or poorly made or where there are choices you just plain don’t enjoy, but to look at a film like “Only God Forgives” that feels like a collection of genuinely talented people all working together for a purpose that simply doesn’t connect is more disappointing than anything. “Only God Forgives” is like a beautifully gift-wrapped box filled with several bags of fake blood and nothing more. It suggests to me that Refn could really use a producer and a writer to collaborate with who can play to his strengths, augment his weaknesses, and harness the almost unbelievable skill on display here, which right now feels stuck in neutral.
“Only God Forgives” is available via VOD and in limited markets you can also see it theatrically.
Can’t say I agree Drew. To me, ‘Only God Forgives’ felt like the spiritually nightmarish crime drama Stanley Kubrick never made. The film was by no means conventional and threw off many of my friends who expected ‘Drive 2’ (the marketing sold it as that) but I thoroughly enjoyed it and the discussions that came afterwards with friends.
I find your point interesting regarding Refn collaborating with a writer or producer in the future that can focus his skill and talent but based off some recent interviews I’m not sure he will.
I’d certainly like to see Refn tackle a full fledged horror film (which many of his films have elements of) or something completely different which I think we’ll get a taste of with his pilot of ‘Barbarella’.
As always, can’t wait to see what Refn does next.
Have to say that I loved this – and would love to go into spoilery detail, but won’t :)
Drew how would you compare this film with PTAs The Master. I feel like you said a lot of things there that you say here i.e. a very pretty all dressed up with nowhere to go.
I know you’re looking for Drew’s opinion but I gotta jump in and say I saw little similarity. ‘Only God Forgives’ had far more overt symbolism and dream sequences. ‘The Master’ was also anchored by superior performances by Hoffman, Phoenix, and Adams.
I’ve seen the movie 3 times now and keep changing my mind as to whether I love it or hate it. It seems he took all the parts of Drive that I hated that prevented it from becoming an absolute masterpiece in my opinion and made it into a feature-length film.
Expectations have A LOT to do with how this movie is being perceived. BUT, having seen most of his previous movies,except for Fear X and Bleeder, I totally get where he’s coming from with OGF. It’s ugly and brutal and the characters are mostly unlikeable. This doesn’t go over well with most because the audience can’t relate to anything.
The whole movie seems to be a claustrophobic nightmare and the characters walking in slo-mo highlight this. The performances, including Gosling’s, were fine. Tom Burke’s (Billy) acting was flat and started it off badly though.
Chang (God), Crystal (Devil), Billy (Anti-Christ), and Julian (ridiculed brother in purgatory) worked for me. Julian, the only “good” character showing mercy at times but chained to his mother has to face God and ultimately relent for his complacency. Hence, the ending. This is a beautifully filmed tragedy.
Any reason why DRIVE hasn’t been shown on American premium cable yet?
Netflix streaming has the rights to it first.
Funny, I was watching Drive on Netflix the other night and I found it much darker and more violent than I remembered. For what’s considered a “mainstream” film, anyway.
Anyway, I haven’t seen Only God Forgives yet. But as much as I love Drive, it’s time for people to stop judging Refn by that one film. Whether you love it or hate it, it’s one film that he made. You can’t judge any director by one film when they have made several. Drive may have been the one that broke through to the mainstream, but he made his reputation on several other films. If you’re going to judge every film he makes on Drive (not saying Drew is doing that, but several critics have), you’re going to be disappointed. Look at his other work first. Would you judge Woody Allen’s work solely on Midnight in Paris? Of course not.
I’m just tired of people referencing Refn as “the guy who made Drive” as if he has made no other films. Every time his name is mentioned, it’s “oooh, Drive is so overrated”. Who asked your opinion of Drive? The guy’s made other films.
Yeah, I couldn’t find a way to connect with this film.
All surface and little underneath. Seems like the entire thing is a self-indulgent exercise on behalf of Refn.
Technically amazing, but little substance and little reason to revisit. You can re-visit looking for depth as much as you like, but I don’t think it’s there to be found.
If it requires the context of his full filmography to-date in order to appreciate it, it just further defines the indulgence on Refn’s part.
I don’t need convention, or for a film to be any kind of pleasant or nice to enjoy it, but no matter how beautiful, it’s as empty as they come imo.
Your Review seems to echo my initial thoughts on first viewing but this film definitely grows on you the more distance you get from it. Nearly 3 weeks after I first saw it and something about it has stayed with me, especially the final ten minutes. I thought it would be a once and done type of deal but now I actually look forward to watching it again.
Great review, nice to see someone who has watched more Refn than just Drive. But it saddened me a bit to see the misspellings of the danish names. It’s Bodnia, not Bodina, and Mads, not Madds. Other than that, great work!
this film will stay with you after you have seen it
He’s probably right about Drive’s status as an anomaly against the backdrop of Refn’s larger filmography in terms of its comparatively romantic thematic content, but to call that film a semi-commercial hiccup is typical of the backhanded compliments and groundless backlash I’ve begun noticing from some avid film fans who seem to be trying to ensure that they don’t ever find themselves in the embarrassing position of having to become an apologist for any of Refn’s work. What they don’t realize is that Drive is every bit as uncompromising a piece of art as Only God Forgives or Bronson.
Cynicism and darkness do not necessarily equal high art, and celebrating self-sacrifice and true love does not necessarily mean selling out; it so happens that both ends of the thematic spectrum are thoughtfully represented in Drive. The brilliance of Refn’s character writing that I’ve come to appreciate over the course of the three consecutive films of his I’ve now seen has something to do with the age-old writing adage that showing the nature of a character through the choices he or she makes is usually more effective than telling the audience via dialogue or narration. If you examine each of the scenes where Refn’s characters are saying little to nothing, you will find that allowing the actors’ carefully nuanced performances to work in concert with the already quite striking use of color, framing, lighting, and music leads to much more being said about their relationships to each other and in a more profoundly moving way than if they were to be made to further articulate things with dialogue of any considerable depth. The length of time eye contact is held or broken, the body language on display and the relationship of one actor to one another in the frame allows you to draw your own wealth of conclusions with only a sparse use of dialogue as a reference point so as not to destroy the surreal atmosphere of a given scene.
This is where I really diverge from McWeeny’s assessment of the film as lacking in subtext, which is absolutely the last critique that I feel should ever be applied to Only God Forgives when considering Refn’s preferred method of fleshing out his characters. Only God Forgives differs most notably from Drive in that the delineation between the moral correctness of Julian and Chang is less discernible as is their respective status as protagonist or antagonist, and to most viewers I would understandably expect this, at least upon first viewing, to be a disconcerting, frustrating obstacle to lending the film the same level of engagement they may have so eagerly offered to Drive. However, should you find yourself just as captivated by Refn’s penchant for atmosphere-building through his signature visual compositions and bold use of music, Only God Forgives should prove to be every bit as fascinatingly detailed.