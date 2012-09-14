Review: ‘Resident Evil: Retribution’ may finally kill this undead franchise

I don’t get it.
At this point, the “Resident Evil” film franchise is for fans only, and no casual viewers need apply. The continuity from film to film seems to pick up mere seconds after the previous movie ends, and in the case of this latest effort, “Resident Evil: Retribution,” it’s a movie that seems to exist entirely as a phrase between two commas, a resolution of one cliffhanger, a ton of empty exposition, and another cliffhanger for the inevitable “Resident Evil: Boss Fight” or whatever the hell they’ll call the next one. If you haven’t been keeping up with the films, the opening of this one will be a case of a prolonged image that looks “cool” but that is utterly baffling on any sort of storytelling level.
Seems par for the course in this film, though. The opening titles play over a looooong series of shots of things runnings backwards in slow motion, with Milla Jovovich coming up from underwater, into the air, landing on a tanker ship that is under attack, explosions contracting into themselves, bodies flying up onto their feet as bullets race out of them. It’s all staged on a scale that is impressive to observe, and as this massive sequence finally builds to include what seem to be hundreds of airships racing away from the tanker, then pausing and reversing and beginning the attack in forward motion at full speed, it’s such a strange, pointless double-back that you could stop the film there and just embrace it as a perfect example of what to expect from the film as a whole.
“Resident Evil: Retribution” is a big fat exercise in how to make an entire franchise entry without advancing the series in any way and without telling anything like a complete self-contained story. After that audaciously pointless opening scene, Alice wakes up in a suburban bedroom, seemingly living a normal life with her daughter Becky (Aryana Engineer) and her husband Todd (Oded Fehr). Becky’s hearing-impaired, just as Engineer is in real life, and Paul W.S. Anderson spends just enough time ladling on the relationship between mother and daughter as a full-volume cheap sympathy ploy before zombies suddenly pop up, and Alice has to take her daughter and run.
Only… Becky’s not really her daughter. And of course, this is not her beautiful house, and this is not her beautiful life. Alice is in a simulation, and the zombies are part of that simulation, and they shake her out of this illusory existence and send her on a journey that obviously wants to exploit the same dynamic that made “Aliens” so memorable while also basically offering up an excuse to run through familiar settings that are every different, but all of them equally fake. As a team of ostensible bad-asses tries to make its way into the gigantic underwater simulation environment to rescue Alice, Alice is busy running around kicking or shooting things. She’s joined by a rogue’s gallery of characters from the other movies, either fighting with or against Rain (Michelle Rodriguez), Luther West (Boris Kodjoe), Leon (Johann Urb), Jill Valentine (Sienna Guillory), and the mysterious Albert Wesker (Shawn Roberts). Ada Wong (Bingbing Li) is a new addition to things, an uncomfortably stereotyped Asian dragon queen, and…
… you know what? I am worn out just trying to remember the details of this film a few weeks later. I was just plain disconnected while watching the film after a certain point, and even the bursts of stylized violence or the promise inherent to the idea that the endless number of Alice clones is the perfect example of a metaphorical representation of how video games work just can’t make this mess interesting. I thought the film was well-photographed by Glen MacPherson and well-scored by tomandandy, but I also thought it was derailed by some terrible performances. Guillory and Roberts are particularly terrible, tone-deaf and hammy and phony through and through, but I’m not sure any actor could look good in these circumstances. It’s a horror franchise that’s never scary, an action franchise without any ongoing stakes, a game adaptation that would make me actively avoid the games if this was all I knew of the “Resident Evil” world. Paul W.S. Anderson remains one of the most active genre directors for no discernible reason. I understand the need to occasionally indulge some fast food cinema, but this isn’t even fresh fast food. This is what you find in the dumpster out back two days later, and reheating these elements don’t make them any less rancid.
I can’t imagine anyone enjoying this film. For that reason alone, I can’t give this anything like a passing grade. If there was any justice, “Resident Evil: Retribution” would be the last film in the series, but I have a feeling it will remain undead for many more movies. God help us all.
“Resident Evil: Retribution” opens today.
Wow, is this the first F awarded since introducing letter grades?
I must admit I’ve always happily enjoyed the RE films (or at least not hated watching them), but between this review and Scott Weinberg’s tweets I’ll probably give this one a pass.
Honestly at this point, I’m just waiting for the inevitable ‘Resident Evil vs Underworld: The Evolving and Awakening Retribution for Apocalyptic Extinction’.
He gave an F to Ghost Rider as well
Saw this movie and loved it. Ending up buying to add to my collection. I feel bad for film critics. They pretty much hate everything they see, so I have ceased to listen to what they offer I way of opinion. If you have seen the previous movies and enjoyed them then this one is also worth watching. :)
I mean… to be fair… it’s the fifth instalment. The only people watching at this point should be fans of the previous four who can assess the film as it exists alongside the other four in the series. It’s hard for me to swallow critics – even the great Drew – trashing it. It feels unfair.
So only uncritical lumpen fanboys can have an opinion on the RE series? Please.
The first RE was fun on its own terms. RE: Apocalypse was utter garbage and it’s telling that the director was some 2nd unit DP who has never helmed another film; one and done.
Extinction (directed by Russell Mulcahy) was really good as they dealt with zombies in a daylight desert setting. However, Afterlife was back to the crap as Paul W.S. Anderson somehow manages to make his wife kicking ass and shooting guns boring, stupid, and doubly boring. Milla was better served by Luc Besson.
I was hoping the odd-even good-bad cycle would mean Retribution would be OK and all the old faces and the addition of Ada Wong would be fun, but I guess this goes straight to waiting for the video priority. When is Looper coming out?
Ah, the old “if you’re not already a fan, then fuck you!” rebuttal to complaining that a series of films stopped being generous enough to offer a “jumping-on” point for potential newbies and basically just disappears up it’s own ass, pandering to an ever-dwindling cult (a la Star Trek).
Haha ummm, I’ve only watched the first Resident Evil film. That was enough for me.
Methinks that instead of you two making assumptions about me, you could take the time to do more than scan my comment.
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with fanboys.
I also slept with your mothers.
Ignoring what the others said in reply, how could a critic trashing a movie they think is terrible ever be unfair? If what you say about the fans of the previous films is true, the review won’t mean anything to them anyway. Drew is just doing his best for the few people who might be tempted by the action and Jovovich of it all.
(For the record, I’ve been reading Drew since 2000, back at AICN. I love the guy. It’s nothing against him or his writing.)
I’m having difficulty articulating why I think it’s unfair.
I think I can say what I think WOULD be fair, though – in a situation like this, scan through the HitFix staff and see who was looking forward to seeing the latest Resident Evil movie. Maybe someone who has a vested interest in seeing what happens. Get that person to review it. I mean, let’s assess how this film is in comparison, in conjunction to the other films of the series – because this film is clearly not meant to be stand on its own.
I concede that I may have insanely specific requirements to appreciate a review without rolling my eyes from the get-go, but if I feel this way, surely others do too? Perhaps someone else can articulate it better.
WOW! Well I’m a fan and I LOVED it as I suspected I would. And i can see where Michaelovan would say the comment was unfair because I totally agree. He already had his mind made up that he wouldn’t like it (not previously caring for the others) before he even saw it. But whatevet I cant wait for 6 and i even have a couple of people that wasnt previously on board on board. I enjoy them. Guess that makes me a fanGIRL…
Deref, you say ‘it’s telling that the director of RE: Apocalypse was some 2nd unit DP who has never helmed another film; one and done.’, which is true, but look at his 2nd unit DP resume since – recent films include Skyfall, X-Men: First Class, and The Town. That Alexander Witt guy is obviously doing something right!
To claim Alexander Witt is doing something right is like saying that a chef whose cooking killed seven people with food poisoning at a fancy restaurant and can only find work working the drive-thru of a Taco Bell is obviously doing something right.
I’m not saying RE:A is a work of art, but Witt must be very good at his job to be working on some of the top films of the last decade. Everybody makes bad films – Daniel Craig in Dreamhouse ffs! :)
So “Silent Hill” remains the only good video game film adaptation. No shocker there.
Thanks, Drew.
Yep, pretty much what I expected, especially after the last one-though they tried to fool me by their trailers and returning characters.
it was the last RE movie that clued me in and really pissed me off.
It had 30 minutes of story stretched to 90min AND ended with a cliffhanger?!? The 3D was AMAZINGLY crappy and all the extraneous characters were there to do was die in front of Alice. Layyyme!
I enjoy a little female, gun-totin’, undead killin’, zombie dog-fu action as much as anyone. But I seriously felt insulted watching it. I swear I could hear writer/director/hack Anderson laughing at the audience for actually paying money to watch it.
And now this one is not only in 3D but IMAX 3D!
-sigh-
So MAYBE the cheap theater… on $1.50 night?
Maybe.
Or just sneaking into this.
Maybe I should just stay home and watch DAWN OF THE DEAD instead…
I actually liked the first movie, and I generally hate Anderson’s films. #2 and #3 were watchable enough. I saw #4 on cable and thought it was OK. But I have no real interest in paying to see yet another one of these in theaters. Does anybody? I generally have a “three-and-out” rule when it comes to these kind of ongoing franchises like this, the Saw movies, B-level things like that. After 3 movies, there’s really no reason to keep paying to see this stuff. Once you’ve seen it 3 times, you’ve pretty much seen it. What else can they possibly do to keep us interested? What else is there to see? Especially if it doesn’t actually advance the story in any way. Been there, done that, wait for Netflix.
Having said that, I’d rather have Anderson keep making these films than screwing up other films the way he has pretty much everything else he’s ever made.
“It sound so bad, that I almost want to go and see it , just to see how bad a movie can be! you know, just to watch and learn how to not make a film! ”
As a fan of the franchise, I am not angered by his review. Most people hate these movies. That’s ok. Everyone has an opinion. What really aggravated me about #4 was that at the end of #3 she finds over 800 clones(yeah I counted) with superpowers and then in #4 they’re are only about 20. T also hated the fact that in #4 they took away her superpowers. I am in love with strong women movies, especially action heroine ones. With all the clones that she did find, it always made me wonder if the “real” Alice was actually the real Alice or just a clone. They say that if they make one more movie it’s supposed to wrap up the franchise. I am dedicated enough to this franchise to watch it finally end. I don’t think their are enough action movies where the main character is a woman. That’s why I am so invested because lets be honest…it’s much better than Street Fighter: the Legend of Chun Li and it hasn’t made Alice weak like so many movies do with the strong woman. That was my big problem with the X-Men movies. They made Storm and Jean so weak and they were the first to get knocked out or the weakest with their powers. It wasn’t until the third one that they actually let those two loose, which is why I’m a fan of the third one. I’m sorry, I went on a huge pro feminism rant. Anyway. From a fans point of view I will be there because I don’t give up on franchises, but I really wish they would stop making them in 3D. I’m so sick of that trend.
Totally agree. Im vested/a fan so im in and 3D is not needed for everything. However in 4 when that big ass hammer came swinging I loved it. Lol
I saw this today with my wife. Oh what a mess.
I liked #1, and #3 was okay I guess. The rest are awful. And THIS my friends is eve worse than that last “thing” they called a movie.
Maybe 20 people were in the matinee and everyone was giggling and literally crying tears of comic ridiculousness throughout. If you like a movie so awful that it is intentionally hilarious, then I suggest you get in that mindset if you are hellbent to waste money on it.
The Ada Wong character reminds you of over-the-top anime, including the silly dialog. The fact that these “actors” can even say their lines without cracking up is about the only credit I can give.
All I could think of through this is: How does the crew making this crap sleep at night knowing how bad this is? How did anyone sit in dailies and not pull the plug? Who funds this mess? How embarassed are the actors having to stump for this pile on TV shows and pretend its worth seeing to the audience?
Bad CGI, worse 3d, awful dialog, plot(less), disjointed ideas – yep it has it all this one does.
Great Movie!! and great franchise, I’ve seen them all and love them. Hope thay make 20 more RE’s. Not looking for oscar winning movies, just entertaining and fun, like the Expendables movies 1 and 2. That is what guys want to see. Peace and chicken grease!!!
With every RE movie that has been released, I have become more and more pissed off. If they would take the title “Resident Evil” out of it, I wouldn’t be so mad! Sure, I enjoy mindless, gun blazing action like the next guy, but to slap “Resident Evil” in the title and try to pass this crap off for a true Resident Evil story is plan and simply insulting!!! If anyone grew up with this franchise like I did, this last installment will push you off the ledge and drive you crazy! It’s bad enough what they’ve tried to do in the past with the real resident evil characters, but this one truly shows that Anderson doesn’t give a crap about the real fans of Resident Evil. The guy took the main villain from the franchise and tried to make him a “good guy” helping the main character? Really? Capcom should be kicking themselves in the asses ever since the second film because these movies has taken a crap all over their beloved franchise. This is one series that NEEDS rebooted and quick!! The real Resident Evil franchise has so much to offer and Anderson lost a major opportunity. All he had to do was research the games and the stories and he could have made a lot more money and a hell of a lot more people happy
Everything says this movie sucked…..did any of you watch it?….. It was exciting, fun and at one point, I even jumped! I swear these reviews are written by negative people who are all three type to say “the book was better”…. Enjoy your movies, quit whining and I would gladly pay another $25 to see a sixth installment
This is why i never take other peoples review’s onboard, this Drew should find another job, because he’s not very good at this one, the film was great :)
this guy deserves to be miserable. after reading such a review kill yourself.
I rather liked the movie, but I tend to be a take charge kind of girl. So when I see that in movie’s I usually like them. I am a fan of both the games and the movies I love the characters and the actors. The only thing I think that could have been done differently was in the movie before retribution, where they had Wentworth Miller play Chris Redfield, I guess that is because I play the games, I think they could have found a more built and rougher in appearance, actor to play Chris and I think Miller would have been an excellent candidate for Jake Muller if they make a movie including that character which at this point I think they should. The whole point of the RE games, and movies both real and CGI are they all tie into each other. No the new one didn’t have much of a story line, but it was a set up action movie closing one chapter to open a new one that will more then likely have a new twist in the story line and new characters, hopefully including Leon, Jake, Shelly, and Ada. As far as mistakes or things I would have done differently I would have use Miller for Jake Muller and hopefully the Leon in the movies will live up to the one in the games. I see a whole line of possibilities though that they could have Alice run into with the new characters and they already added two of them to her storyline. Overall I will continue to see as many as they make and play the video games as well. It, to me, is by far one of the best story lines. A story that can pull you in and keep you there, let you play out the in “betweens” in the games and let you visuals and just enjoy the effects with the movies both real and CGI, but still having them all tie into one another and explain the stories. A++ in my book. Looking forward to any new additions to come out and would love to see more of Milla in RE movies. After the ending of the new one with Wesker and her outcome in the new movie I really hope they come out with more.
Visualize*. I know my grammar is off in this write up, but I am in the middle of a few things & typing this rather fast.
From nearly the first sentence it seems like this writer had an issue with the franchise. Lets assume for peace sake… its not the case. Exploring the movie, any movie for that matter that stems nearly completely from a video game format to begin with is like arguing that the monsters in monsters inc from pixar didnt exist in one of poe’s novels and there for are simply childish unreal boring rubbish. Way to attack this movie with an unbias opinion sir, your professionalism really shine through here.
For everyone else, I just watch this film at home. All in all it explains a number of things for those who call themselfs fans. Like a good sequal, it leaves you wanting for more. But It does not disapoint when it comes to bringing back some of the more memorable fights. I hope all of you that do decide to watch it keep in mind, reguardless of this authors opinion… there is no recipie for a great Movie… beyond what YOU the viewer are excited, interested, and motivated too see. Ejoy or dont. In the end, alice rides again. :) Marry christmas! and if that offends you… get bent. Its meant for those that can.
wow your review is garbage..Resident evil franchise has done what most movie directors and fans wish..keep the same amazing cast, plain and simple. The best resident evil movie yet. Thank god for this because there’s a lot of bullshit out there and this is something millions would much rather have than not, like it or not..
I am not a “gamer” nor am I all that familiar with the Resident Evil, films. I just finished watching the latest, rented from red box. I was well entertained and intend to rent the prequel movies as well as the sequel, that I hope is made soon.
Re films arent that bad, as a fan I’m just sick of seeing the same characters just let them be dead, nd bring back the SQUAD Chris & Clare Redfield, nd I do not get somethings they left out…for 1 what happens to the lil girl in apocalypse, or KMart? The action is cool but we also need a story line..
As long as RE’s stories are connected, same actors play same character, introduce new heroes and new villains, good cliffhangers, Nice graphics, and etc… i will watch it. i just hope the next one will be last. I just wanna see how the main villain get defeated. keyword is “see how.” now what makes me wonder is the guy with the sunglass. is he another clone or not?
The movie really wasn’t that bad sure its a small let down from the previews films but it could of been a hell lot worse but the ending of the movie ‘the cliffhanger’ in my opinion they definitely nailed it and if there is going to be another movie i think it will be just as good as the first one was of course that’s my opinion.
“can’t wait to see if they bring out the sequel to retribution.
Wow thanks for reiterating the entire movie for us, I think a simple answer of what rating you gave the movie would have sufficed. I am a die hard fan and will always enjoy anything resident evil.
Well I don’t think it’s a bad thing. TWILIGHT New Moon did the same.