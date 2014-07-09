I am nine years old. I am lying in the back of the 1977 Plymouth van my parents are driving. It is the middle of the night, and we are leaving Dunedin on the first leg of our move to Texas. I am crying. My best friend Oli Watt, my next-door neighbor, said goodbye to me earlier in the day, and we’ve made promises to write and call on the phone, but I know that I am leaving behind the life that I’ve enjoyed up to that point and that whatever comes next, it will be different, and I am afraid, and I am sad, and I am sure that nothing will ever be this good again.
I am sixteen years old. I am lying in the back of the car driven by my nineteen year old girlfriend. It is the middle of the night, and while I’m supposed to be at school in the morning, I don’t care at all. I am stoned and drunk and happy. My parents hate this girl that comes to pick me up in the middle of the night, who always knows where there’s a party, who has way more sexual experience than me, and they’ve tried to stop me from seeing her, but I am desperate for what I see as necessary sensual memory, fodder for the writing that I want to make a career of, and I know that it’s destroying the relationship I have with my parents who I adore for adopting me, but I have to do this, I have to live like this, and it is amazing and it is dizzying and I am sure that nothing will ever be this good again.
I am twenty-six years old. I am sitting on the bed in the room I share with the woman I am about to marry, and she has just told me that she is leaving. I am yelling at her, but I can’t hear myself. I’m thinking about all the plans, all the conversations, all the promises, and I am thinking about the child we almost had, the choice that was made, the horrible space it left between us that nothing has worked to fill. I am crippled by both the love I have for her and the yawning suspicion that I really am a terrible person, not worth the love she’s wasted on me, and I know that if she leaves, I’m done, there’s no way I ever find anyone else, and I am sure that nothing will ever be this good again.
I am thirty-five years old. I am standing in one of the delivery rooms at the Cedar-Sinai hospital. It is the middle of the night, and Dr. Klein hands me my first-born son. I am crying. This tiny, screaming, beautiful creature in my hands represents my first blood connection to any other human being on the planet, and I am suddenly overwhelmed with a feeling of love so intense that it takes my breath away, and the life that I’ve lived up until this moment is over and now I am about something else and someone else and whatever comes next, it will be different, and I am thrilled, and I am overjoyed, and I am sure that nothing will ever be this good again.
I am forty-four years old. I am sitting on the couch in the playroom of the house I bought. It is just after ten in the morning, and my kids are staring at me with wide eyes because I have just told them that I am moving out. I am numb. These two trusting, sweet souls have just been presented with the first genuine pain in their lives, and I am the cause of it. The life that they’ve lived until this moment is over and now we’re going to become a former family, a divided home, and the relationship I’ve had with the boys, that nightly closeness that we’ve known their whole lives now sacrificed in favor of some hope that we might find individual happiness where we could not as a couple, and I am sure that nothing will ever be this good again.
Those moments all exist as active present tense moments for me. My memory is not some dusty scrapbook I flip through. As with anyone, memory for me is a river that I stand in, and it is always flowing around me, always active, always threatening to wash me away if I let it. I can think of any of a hundred milestones from my life as a child, as a young adult, as a son, as a father, as a professional, as a lover, as a failure, as a success, and they are right there, instantly alive for me.
This past Sunday, my oldest son turned nine years old, and I think of how I just held him in my hands, just cut the cord that bound him to my wife, just diapered him, just helped him learn to walk, to talk, to laugh, to read… and now he’s nine, halfway to eighteen, halfway to what they consider adulthood, halfway to the place where Richard Linklater wraps up his lovely, evocative, quietly devastating “Boyhood.” My youngest son is six, the age where the film begins for Mason, played in real time by Ellar Coltrane, and I am realizing that it’s going to fly by for him as well. They will both be gone before I realize it, and that knowledge is like a physical blow, a horrifying sadness that underscores even the happiest moments that we have.
There’s not a parent alive who will be able to shake the haunting beauty of Linklater’s latest film, a flawed but vibrant masterpiece, but saying that implies that non-parents will be less impressed with this bold and brilliant movie. Nonsense.
This is a movie about the entire messy painful amazing thrilling heartbreaking ride called life, told in a way that makes it unique among narrative features. It is the sort of movie that could only have been made by one person, and that defies easy summary. I can tell you what it is very quickly, but to try to impart the actual experience of watching it… that seems almost confoundingly complex. I have chewed on this review for weeks. I have thrown out entire versions of it. And the real reason I’ve had so much trouble is because I am in a moment of flux unlike any I’ve ever faced before.
By the time many of you read this on Thursday, I will have picked up keys to an apartment where I am about to move. By myself. Sure, I have a second room for my kids, but I’m not going to be able to dress this up or make it sounds any better than it is. I have broken my marriage. I have thrown in the towel. I have made a decision that the only way forward is apart, and that moment is finally here, after years of slow-motion pain, and when I saw “Boyhood,” which deals with broken marriages and emotional hollows and the milestones of how we become emotionally mature, or not, it left me ruined. It feels too raw, too real, and I suspect that is entirely the point.
In some ways, “Boyhood” simply feels like part of an ongoing conversation that I’ve been having with my friends, my readers, and my family since the day my first son was born in 2005. He’s so grown-up right now that I’m starting to have genuine anxiety about what happens when he moves away. But then I think about the life changes he’s been through, and the life changes that are still to come in his immediate future, and I worry that he’s so young that I can still totally destroy him as a person. He’s got an enormous personality already, but I can see that he’s searching already for answers to larger questions, for some sense of defining identity. He’s at a vulnerable age, and I want nothing more than to shield him from any pain, any heartbreak… and I can’t. That’s impossible, and it’s not my job. Pain and heartbreak are two of the things that define us, and he’ll have his share, just like everyone else. All I can do is be there to help him try to make sense of it.
My other son is at that age right now where life is nothing but imagination and play and emotional waves that he barely understands, and he is sweet in a way I can’t even fully understand. He teaches me about love and patience and kindness every day, and he does it without knowing he’s doing it. I watch him, and I listen to him, and can’t believe I have this person in my life, that anyone would trust a soul as sweet as that to me, and I think about how this divorce is going to blow his world up, and I hate myself a little, no matter how right I know I am about the choice I’ve made.
Much will be written about the unusual way that Linklater approached the making of this film, and deservedly so. No other narrative filmmaker has ever used time as a tool the way Linklater has. The “Before” series is fascinating because of the real-life seven year gaps between each of the films and the way he builds that into the stories he’s telling. With “Boyhood,” he’s done something even bolder, shooting a film in small pieces every year for twelve continuous years, following the life of a boy from when he is six years old to when he is eighteen, using the same actors for the entire film. Talk about a gamble. What if the boy he chose simply didn’t want to be an actor at some point in the process? What if he’d become troubled or damaged in some way, or if there’d been some tragedy that sidelined the entire thing? What if the rest of the cast had fallen apart? Twelve years of returning to the same project, a bit at a time, even as he made other films and worked on other ideas… that’s amazing dedication, and regardless of the end result, I’d be impressed by the effort.
But to have that experiment result in something as wise and heartfelt and piercingly insightful as “Boyhood” is beyond impressive. It’s a minor miracle, and it may well be the crowning accomplishment in a career that has always been quietly dazzling. There are plenty of filmmakers who make more noise with their accomplishments than Linklater, but I feel like the films he makes are going to last longer, and they burrow deeper. In this case, the way he’s structured this movie is the masterful touch that makes the difference between something that is simply an experiment or something that matters. There’s no clear moment between each of the years here. When we meet Mason, he’s lying on his back in the grass, looking up at the sky, in trouble with his school. He’s six. The last time we see him in the film, he’s a tall gangly college freshman who looks older than is real-life eighteen, worn down in some essential way by all the living that Linklater packs into the almost three-hour running time. In between, everything moves like liquid, one year cascading into the next. His mother Olivia (Patricia Arquette) and his father Mason Sr. (Ethan Hawke) don’t live together. They can’t. There was obviously something very real and passionate between them, but by the time Mason is six, it’s given way to something rancid, some permanent divide that is more important than the love, and both Mason and his older sister Samantha (Lorelei Linklater) are forced to grow up alongside these people who are obviously still figuring themselves out.
In fact, if Linklater’s film makes any point, it is that there is no moment where we are finished, when we are complete, when we have learned all we will learn or grown all we will grow or become whatever it is that we will become. Boyhood is not a stage of our lives. It is a state of grace. It is a moment in which we have yet to fully allow in the world, and if I could make it last forever for my own kids, I would. It is an illusion, though, and it is already slipping away from them, tainted and poisoned by everything else that life has in store for them, ruined in some way by the choices I’ve made, that their mother has made, by the choices I made thirty years ago and the ones I’ll make tomorrow. Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke both had to know when they signed on to make this film that they weren’t doing anything that they’d ever done before, and that they were going to have to give up pieces of themselves to the movie. Because of the way Linklater works, you can’t just show up, read some lines, and then walk away for another year. These characters feel like they were carved out of the actors themselves, from their real highs, their real lows, and it is fascinating to watch them age for more than a decade over the space of three hours. It’s safe to say that Arquette has never been better in her entire career, and she’s never had a character this real and this deeply realized. Watching the way Olivia tries to take control of her life and the way she survives some terrible decisions she makes and the way she sacrifices for her kids, it’s apparent that Olivia knows just how rough things are, but that she’s unwilling to let life defeat her. Her strength is in marked contrast to the way Mason Sr. seems to skate along the surface of his life with his kids. He’s barely a father. He’s like some weird wild family friend who blows through on occasion to dazzle the kids with what seems like cool, but which is fear and weakness and a sad understanding of just how ill-prepared he is to raise anyone.
What really surprised me is how light and how loose “Boyhood” is. For the longest time, it doesn’t really feel like you’re watching something calculated or crafted. It’s just this life you step into, and it’s already going when you get there, and it’ll keep going after you leave. But for the time the film is playing, it’s always engaging, always interesting, funny and smart and sincere. I think there are some wrong notes along the way. While I totally get the point of the first marriage we see Arquette settle into after Mason Sr. leaves, I don’t think the actor who plays her husband is particularly good. He telegraphs his choices in a way that most of the rest of the cast does not. Doesn’t matter in the overall impact, but there is something uneven about it, something distracting.
The real star of the film is Ellar Coltrane, and watching him age, watching the way he charts the growth of this boy, is a miracle. I love that he goes through a genuinely awkward phase in his teen years, and I think it’s beautiful to watch him bloom into this very real relationship with his first serious girlfriend (Zoe Graham). There are so many different movies all wrapped into one here that I feel like we’re not watching a movie at all. You could watch this and pretend that any of the characters are the lead, and the way Linklater’s made it, you could probably defend that position. His daughter is exceptional as Samantha, Mason’s older sister, and the trust she showed in doing this for her father, allowing him to chart her growth during what can be an incredibly difficult time in any life, is extraordinary.
I doubt Lee Daniel and Shane Kelly will be nominated for awards for cinematography, or that Sandra Adair’s editing will be recognized, but what they’ve done is invisible and epic and moving, and all of it is part of the same amazing experiment, all of it in service of making this feel real. I feel like I want to see the movie again immediately, but also like I’m afraid to watch it a second time. I am not overstating the case when I say that the film landed on me hard enough to leave a bruise, and that I am still wrestling with the full weight of what Linklater accomplished here.
“Boyhood” is more than a movie; it is a vibrant, living thing, and it is beautiful, and it is sad, and it is wise, and it is sprawling, and it is intimate, and it is painful, and it is more than any filmmaker could have intended, and, yes… when it comes to trying to capture truth in a way that cannot be argued or denied or even summarized… I am sure that nothing will ever be this good again.
“Boyhood” opens in limited release on Friday.
The Watchmen style opening was cringe worthy. Just an awful review all the way around. You seem like a terrible person.
lol i kept thinking as I was reading it, “Where have I heard this before?? Oh yeah, Watchmen…” Maybe it was an honest coincidence? Either way, sorry to hear about your marriage Drew. I hope everything works out okay for you and your family.
Is this a joke? This column has always had a personal slant. None more than today.
Great review, Drew. Cannot wait to see this.
… says the person who makes a nasty personal attack but doesn’t have the integrity to sign their name to it.
LOLREVIEW, thank you. So beautiful, so insightful, and so needed right now.
What an obnoxious troll. Dry up, die and blow away, LOLReview.
Oh, for fuck’s sake! Why is this the first comment that had to show up for Drew’s painfully heartfelt and cathartic review? Can’t this get bounced to the bottom of the thread, if not deleted outright?
I beg to differ with you, LolReview. I really liked the opening of this review, and the review as a whole.
Wow. LOLREVIEW, that’s some real nasty sh it you’re throwing out there. Normally, I don’t like to roll in the mud with the trollers but I was jarred with the ugliness of your comments and how personally offensive they would be to Drew, and impressed, I guess, with your deft delivery of the blade. First up for maximum impact!
As a long time reader of Drew’s work, and a particular fan of Nerd 2.0, I’ve always appreciated his emotional honesty and openess, and his ability to integrate his experiences into truly insightful pieces. Drew’s columns about watching the Star Wars series with his sons was a wonderful piece of work, and made me rethink my opinion about the movies.
Maybe that’s why I feel so lousy about this. I thought it was a beautifully written piece and I wish Drew and his family all the best as they work their way through this.
Jesus Christ, Drew. This is some great writing right here. You talk about how Boyhood doesn’t feel like a movie, well, this doesn’t feel like a review. In the best way possible.
I feel like the movie’s got lot of work to live up to this review.
I wish you all the best going forward. My thoughts and prayers with you and your family in this moment of struggle, man.
I wish Roger Ebert were around to read this review. I think he’d dig it a whole lot.
That was my thought when reading this–the review is extremely Ebert-esque. Drew, this review might be your masterpiece.
Your best review. Without question.
I wouldn’t say many of the same praise worthy things as you, but I also have not had any of these specific experiences, and from this review alone my view of the film and what it means and how it can register with people has totally changed.
You’ve done your duty beautifully, Drew.
Best of luck. Godspeed.
I feel like you put as much of yourself into this review as the cast probably did into the film. I hope the changes in your life lead to a better future for you and your family.
One question that I had was, could you elaborate on the flaws you mentioned early in the review. Something I’ve always felt about the “Before…” series is that the naturalistic acting makes the scenes or moments that don’t work all the more jarring.
I can only imagine how difficult this was to write. I sincerely hope it serves as somewhat of a catharsis. All the best to you, Drew.
Best wishes Moriarty,
From The Zone
Fantastisk review and as always very personal. Looking forward to seeing the movie, but more importantly I Hope everything works out for the best on the personal front.
If this film, which I’ve been aching to see since I heard of it, hits me anywhere near as hard as this review has, then Linklater will have accomplished something incredible indeed. I am passing this along to someone I know to be going through a similar experience, not as a movie review, but as an independent essay on what is best in life – which is not always what Conan thought.
All the best to you, Moriarty.
Keep on fighting the good fight.
Hi, I am actually Ellar’s real father. This is the first time I’ve been compelled to comment on anything publicly relative to this film. His mom and I divorced when he was nine, and I have beaten the shit out of myself many long nights, and been there for him, and not been for there for him. And you’re right, it is a miracle. The movie is a miracle; my son is a miracle; life is a miracle. Love your child, be there for him. That’s all it takes. Just keep doing it; there are no rules.
Simply beautiful. Thank you for being an amazing critic,, but also and open and generous one. Best of luck to you and your family. Also as a child of divorce, all I can say, it gets better, just be there. Agian thank you and good luck.
Wow! I can’t wait to watch this movie now!!
I was moved and touched, and I loved every part of this review. Bravo, sir.
Well…f@#k. I’ve been reading your stuff since the AICN days, and never in a million years did I think we had that much in common, good, bad, indifferent. Except I’ve got one son to your 2 boys…and your 35 to 44 year old gap is my 41 to 44 year old gap. I’ll be checking this one out as soon as I am able, and I imagine I’ll leave the theater a goddamned mess…kind of like how I am right now as I write this. All the best to you and your family, man, particularly during this time, and thank you again for your words and passion for film.
As always, a great read. Big hugs Drew.
I’ve been a long time reader of your reviews–almost as long as you’ve been writing them–but I rarely comment. I had to comment here:
This is the single most open and profound review I’ve ever read. Period.
Thank you for opening up and letting us taste what the film did for you in your own words. I am truly sad to hear the news that you are experiencing right now. Time flies, as you know, and I know you will continue to cherish t.
Hell of a review, Drew. Thanks for writing from your heart, and not shying away from the pain.
Drew – an extremely heartfelt review which I’m sure was difficult for you to write.
I’ve read a lot of stellar writing from you over the years and this ranks as one of the best pieces you’ve written.
I tip my hat to you, good sir.
I hope your family situation works out the best it can.
Goddammit, McWeeny, you made me cry.
This was an incredibly touching piece of writing, Drew. As film criticism, and as a rumination on life. Very rarely can one find such human honesty in writing on the internet, especially when it involves filmmaking in any way. There’s such a tendency to be cynical about everything, and to hide one’s own humanity while doing anything online, and, well, this was refreshing, and captivating, and devastating, and entirely beautiful.
This is the certainly the only film review to ever bring tears to my eyes, and I want to thank you for sharing such a personal story, and wanted to offer a couple words as a child of a pretty messy break-up: it only affects us if you let it. When my parents separated I was eight and my brother was four, and there were loud arguments and physical fights and all sorts of just overwhelming things. But after that break up, in the attitudes they had about each other, that’s what really affected me. My parents never spoke negatively about the other one in front of me or my brother, and have always been kind to each other when their paths crossed. And it was how they acted around each other when they didn’t really like each other all that much that really shaped how I treat people in my own relationships, platonic and romantic, and it’s what taught me to always strive to find a common ground and be compassionate even with people you don’t necessarily want in your life.
It took some time, but today they are friends, and though they each have children with other people now, on holidays and birthdays we all come together, and it doesn’t feel like a broken family at all, just another chapter in one family’s history. Because, if you try your hardest, for kids it doesn’t always have to be like a family broke up just because their parents broke up. I obviously don’t know most of the details of your personal and family life, nothing more than you’ve been willing to share in your reviews, but you seem like you do try to be a good person, and bad people don’t try to be good people.
And as you demonstrated through the snapshots of your memory, life is a cycle of highs and lows, and maybe if you were to write this review in eight more years the snapshot of you at 52 would show a man happy, with children who have great lives, and who’s own snapshots would only barely register this moment as bad. In the movie, big moments are often skipped for a view at the ordinary days, and that’s what life’s made of, ordinary days. Make the ordinary days for your kids good days, and the big bad ones won’t hurt nearly as much.
This is one of the best pieces you’ve ever written. Full stop.
I’m so glad that I stopped wearing mascara last year; otherwise, I’d be a mess right now at work. Tapley’s take was pretty amazing, but this… Add my name to the believers that this is Ebert-esque.
Not surprised to hear about Arquette… Until now, she’s never had material that quite rose to True Romance, though she deserves it. One question – may we assume that Hawke is as fine as she? I can’t help but think that Linklater does not get the credit he deserves as a director. It’s not just his visionary casting; he still manages to elicit the performances. (I think Bernie is one of the most under-appreciated films in recent years.)
Anyway, bless you for your candor…
I’ve been a longtime reader of Drew and have to admit having mixed feeling about this review. I hope that I’m wrong, but a lot of struck me as a public cry for help and I do hope that he’s getting it in the form of therapy and support.
I recall references to Drew’s wife going back to when they were still dating and remember frequently thinking that hopefully they had more in common then was portrayed. Usually when she has been mentioned, it is in the context of being uninterested in Drew’s work/entertainment preferences and/or upset about his travel for work (something that is understandable given two young children to manage).
I obviously feel the worst for Drew’s sons, who will be the most affected long-term by the divorce. Drew has posted on Twitter that he hopes that the ‘world’ doesn’t ‘ruin’ his sons. That struck me as an odd remark in that it seemed to deflect responsibility from him (I doubt that that was his intent but that was how I read the tweet). Drew’s continued presence in his sons’ world will be the most important determiner in their future stability and success, not ambiguous dangers from an anonymous ‘world.’ I wish him the best of luck in maintaining and nurturing that connection.
Jimmy, your second paragraph is dead on. I always took away the same impression when she was mentioned.
I didn’t take it so much as a public cry for help as Drew just wearing his heart out on his sleeve.
And the ambiguous dangers of an anonymous ‘world’ could be given a face by something as simple as the bad influence of the crappy kids in the neighborhood.
Re: two young children to manage. I remember in the past Drew writing that his mother-in-law and sister-in-law also lived under his roof. They must have made a contribution to managing the kids.
So sorry, Drew. As a father of four, and with a marriage that’s had its own highs and its lows, I can only pray this never happens with my own family, though sometimes, the decision to split is better for everyone concerned than trying to manage and stick together.
There was a time I lived away from our home and it was heartbreaking, so heartbreaking, to see the tears in my son’s eyes every time he realized I wouldn’t be there when he woke up in the morning. Reading this review, a lot of that pain came flooding back, and it made me want to rush home and hug everyone important to me, to tell them just how much I never want to let them go.
That’s the great thing about your reviews – that you’ve always been able to weave the personal in with the movie at hand, to show us what it means to you as a person, and the experience has always been richer and more rewarding because of it. That’s why I continue to cherish your opinions, and have followed you throughout the years, because you speak something elemental about film and the many ways it affects us or captures every aspect of our lives. I wish more critics could do that.
Anyway, when I read your piece on Ain’t It Cool about TEMPLE OF DOOM, and you hinted that you might be facing a divorce, my heart dropped. Now that we know for sure, I can only imagine the pain you must be feeling, how much it must ache not to have access to your kids every second of every day, and I agree with Drake’s idea that it will only leave permanent, damaging scars if you let it. Be there for your boys, let them know you love them always and that the feeling will never change, and most of all, be kind and courteous to each other as parents and never force your kids to take sides.
Again I thank you for being so personal and so brave and I look forward to the many Film Nerd 2.0 articles you will publish in the future. That will help let us know you are doing all right.
You’re an excellent writer Drew, and that has never been more apparent than this review. I’m very sorry to hear about your divorce. I’ve been through one myself and I know first hand what kind of hell it can be, even when it’s absolutely the right thing to do.
I’ve also just experienced fatherhood for the first time. My little girl just turned one a couple months back. It’s been an exhilarating time for me, but a terrifying one as well, and I’m constantly wondering whether I’m really cut out for this parent thing or not.
You’re doing you’re best buddy. Life is messy. And it damn sure ain’t easy. Just hang in there. There’s always light at the end of the tunnel.
Thanks for the review.
Hey Drew
Followed you over here from aicn & I just wanted to say, thanks for sharing so much of yourself with us over the years, keep your chin up big guy.
Drew,
This review just changed my perspective on my own life. I’m sure that says more about me than you, but all the same, a wonderful piece of writing.
All the best to you and your future.
This is probably the best movie review I’ve ever read.
Drew,
true art never shies away from the painful, the truthful, the meaningful – no matter how great the hurt inflicted.
Linklater and assorted creatives inspired you to create true art as well, a beautiful public testament to fatherly love, that your sons will understand, appreciate and share with all the countless fathers and sons that have been and will be joined in hurt and love, until one day their sun will set as well.
Ebert often quoted Robert Warshow : “A man goes to the movies. The critic must be honest enough to admit that he is that man.” That maxim is in full effect here. Thank you for your honesty.
I wish you well Drew. I’ve seen the hints about your situation over the last year but hoped it had pulled together for you guys given you were still writing about being home with the boys. It’s clear how big a part of your life they are.
Amazing review. Feel your pain Drew I’ve been there. If it’s the right decision then you will look back on it in a favourable light in a few years. Your life is right in front of you.
Well done, Sir.
I’ve been reading you since the late 90s, and am humbled by your honesty and courage.
As the child of divorce, I can concur with what’s been written that all I wanted was for my parents to be happy, even if that was apart. There is nothing worse for a child than parents staying in a loveless marriage “for their sake”.
Love ya my man. Keep it up!
Gary
I saw the movie. I’m a middle aged father too. It moved me too, but to the point of self-editing…….not so sure.. I LOVE YOUR PIECE DREW. Just dont know about it being the end all be all. Movies are about interpretation, and subjective analysis completely refutes the very purpose of it all. You know?
Going off Nick R’s comment, Ebert really would be proud of this extremely personal review. After all, movie reviews are nothing more than the opinion of individual people, so the best way to approach them is to give authentic reasons for your opinions.
I have been reading your reviews on HitFix for a couple of years now, and while they’re all fantastic, this one stands out above the rest. Although it might have been hard to explain your entire life story to thousands of strangers you’ll never get a chance to know yourself, I applaud and salute you for laying it out there. Keep on writing Drew.
P.S.: I’m entering my senior year of high school, and once I go into college, thanks to your reviews, I want to study film criticism. I don’t even know for sure if that is a class. But you have deeply inspired me to go down that yellow brick road. (Yes, corny movie references: that’s how I roll.)
First thing: I am really rooting for you and your sons. I’m a father of three girls in the same general age range as yours, and they simply ARE my life. I’m one of those guys who would chuck everything and hang around with my kids full-time if I could. All of your writing about your sons over the years has really resonated with me for that reason. The joy you get from them is evident and palpable. I hope (and believe) that the three of you can still have a great relationship even though your circumstances will be different.
Second thing: This is as good a time as any to say again that you are, in my opinion, the best and most honest critic working today. I’ve been a movie nerd forever. My favorite show in high school and college was Siskel & Ebert. I’ve been an EW subscriber since like 1992. I’ve been reading you since you were Moriarty going back pretty much to the beginning. Your reviews are better than the rest because you meet every film on its own terms and judge it fairly for what it is and what it’s aiming for. Whether its The Human Centipede or Frozen, every movie has a shot with you and you will get to the core and evaluate what works, what doesn’t, and what’s interesting. I’ve never once seen you behave as though you are above any movie (the huge flaw shared by a majority of professional critics). And your writing style is a true stand out as well, clear, direct and persuasive without any phony bells and whistles to prove how literate you are (another epidemic among critics).
This is turning into a novella so I’ll stop here. But anyway, another great review from a great critic, and here’s hoping for the best for you and yours.
Drew, I don’t know about this film, but this essay you’ve written has left me a wreck.
Let us not pretend this is simply a film review. This is a beautifully written essay on life, marriage, divorce, fatherhood, and all of the wonderfully messy, fun, and heartbreaking aspects of living out our time on this mud ball hurtling through space.
I’m ten years younger than you, yet I can’t imagine ever achieving many of the highs you have, on a personal level. I can’t imagine being a father. I don’t know if I could, not after what I experienced growing-up, and how those things that happened to me have affected the life I currently live.
My parents divorced when I was five, and my father left the state to find work. My brother and I would see him during the summer and every other Christmas, and while I love my father, our relationship was never as close or as trusting as it should have been. Yeah, I got my love of film and sports from him. Yes, he has informed a large part of my life. But I would go months between seeing him, and that only retarded my growth as a boy into a man.
My mother’s second husband was an evil son of a bitch, and as it usually is, no one was there, or observant enough, to protect my brother and I from him during the five years they were married, even though midway through it we let people know some of what was going on. But then more so than now, the people who could have stopped it all, including our mother, didn’t believe us. When she finally left him, it was because she had enough of him as a husband, and not because of any of the abuse my brother and I suffered.
I realize I don’t know you and you don’t know me, but as someone who’s been through hell, and tries to live every day with the terrible consequences of the decisions he had no control over that his parents made for themselves and for him, my only advice to you is this:
1. Don’t move away from your kids, no matter the cost to you professionally. Even if your ex-wife moves; you move.
2. Don’t let pride or anger or what have you get in the way of making sure you know the men your ex-wife will invariably bring into your kids’ lives.
3. Spend every possible moment you can with your kids. Don’t let them decide they’d rather spend time with their friends when they’re supposed to be with you; don’t let others plan trips with them when you’re supposed to be with them. Jealously and vigorously protect your time with them.
I can’t imagine saying “good luck,” or some other platitude to you as you move forward. Well-wishing and prayers don’t offer or deliver the kind of comfort people think they do in times such as these.
So I’ll just say: Endure this. Endure this, and eventually, the pain will lessen. I can’t promise it will ever go away, but it should fade with time.
You write beautifully and honestly. It’s why you’re a voice I trust. Never lose that.
What if Drew’s ex-wife moves back to her homeland of Argentina? Is Drew supposed to move to Argentina too? That’s unrealistic.
I’ve been telling anyone who will listen for at least a year how unbelievably excited I am for this film. Even without having seen a frame, it looks and feels like a marvel, particularly because the Before series has really meant a lot to me personally.
I’ve also been waiting, pretty much since they announced the first public screenings, for this review. I’m always a big fan of the way that your life and your film experiences are so inextricably tied together, because that’s how I’ve always thought of a lot of them as well. I realize that neither of us is unique in this regard, particularly with something as personal and subjective as a film like this, but this was a small dose of magic from you, beautiful poetry in the form of a film review and it was very much worth the wait.
I’m very sorry to hear of your personal troubles. I’m going to be twenty-six in a few months and my parents split up around two years ago, after a long and mostly unhappy marriage. I thought I was prepared for what that would feel like, especially as an adult, but it affected me in a lot of ways I genuinely never expected. I’m not sure what I’m offering up here other than solidarity in knowing how you feel, albeit from another perspective and to say that it doesn’t really get better, per se, but it shifts and it changes and it becomes more like something you can wrangle. It’s a part of who I am now, surely as it is you, but that doesn’t mean it has to define either of us and I hope you are able to maintain your sense of hope and optimism going forward. I’ve been able to maintain a relationship with both of my parents, and I know my perspective is considerably different than your boys, but all you need to do is be doing your best job at being their dad. I would have suffered the divorce all over again if I had got to have the relationship I wanted with mine as a kid.
Just my two cents.
Great review. I wish you the best for you and your family. Your sons may not understand right now, but one day they will. It’ll all work out.
Saw this last night and it was an incredible experience. So many moments echoed my own, divorce, poor life choices by my parents, losing/gaining friends from moving place to place, etc. There are some incredible performances on display here, and the confidence Ellar gains as he gets older, while still retaining his own awkwardness as a teenager is something to behold.
Beyond the technical merits of the film, it was incredibly funny. Sometimes when watching a film moments aren’t meant to be funny, and I questioned myself for laughing because maybe that wasn’t the intention, but I think the audience was able to relate to what every character was going through in such a realistic way you couldn’t help but find the humor throughout the story. When juxtaposed with some very horrifying moments, every aspect is magnified that much more.
I also loved the way that the story avoids typical first moments (first kiss, first time drinking, sex, etc) and when you re-engage with Mason each time, you just accept the fact he may or may not have done such things, which comes across so much more natural and not cliched in any way.
I am totally convinced that Linklater has discovered time travel though because when you see some of the cultural moments he captures (which are impossible to fake) or even the dialogue spoken between characters, it’s kind of mind-blowing he had the foresight to capture those moments in real-time.
One of the absolute best films I’ve seen in a very long time. Everyone should see this and remember what it was like (boy or girl) to be a kid again and grow up.
There wasn’t a “script” per se. They handled each part of this film like he, Hawke, and Delpy handled writing each part of the “Before” series.
In this way, they could make sure to capture the feeling of the moment with each passing year.
Sorry to hear it there Drew, going thru that same old routine myself. Life can bite you in the ass end just because it likes doing that.
Drew, I’ll bet if you had information on how your birth parents lives have been playing out, it would prove illuminating and enlightening.
Drew, I know you already have a lot of responses saying this, but I’m still going to say it anyway. You’ve written one of the best reviews I’ve written in a long time, if ever. I’d be lucky if I could ever write anything half as good as this.
I wanted to see this movie earlier, but reviews like this make it a must see once it reaches my local art house.
Thank you for sharing that story. It can’t have been easy, but it was a great read!
My heart breaks for you Drew. Your reviews have always managed to project a piece of yourself while thoughtfully analysing the movies you’ve seen, and I look forward to them all, whether I agree with them or not. So like Roger Ebert, I’ve always though of you as a friend. So stay strong my friend, you’ll come through the other side of this a little stronger.
This is what I love about your work Drew…I never feel like I’m reading the work of a critic, I feel like I’m reading something from a friend trying to convince me to go see a film.
I LOVE the personal side that you bring to your writing. It makes it feel more immediate!
I can only say that I’ve never been a huge fan of Linklaters…only cause I’ve never gotten around to explore his work. But after this, and the “Before” reviews that you have written…I feel that he his someone that I should really look into!
That’s the kind of writing that I long for…And why I keep coming back to you and your work. So, please…Keep it up…cause it matters to me!
Thank you!
” I am sure that nothing will ever be this good again.”
Unlike everybody else, I took away sheer optimism here…
Keep dreaming Drew, cuz some of us are lost.
Everyday I have to evaluate the cost of a simple slice across the neck. And it gets harder and harder not to justify.
My child is grown. I sacrificed *everything* for him. There is nothing left. I’ve lived life, what more is there?
Oh and lest the above sound a mite crazy – it isn’t at all. It’s a common reaction, but societal taboos tend to squelch such speak.
The take home message I took here, was even though it appears as if one’s whole world has shattered, there will always be greener pastures ahead. And I both envy and praise that hope – especially since it isn’t always true.
Sometimes, the best HAS happened, and then one constantly has to strive to no longer live in the past but to accept the inevitable mediocrity and disappointment of today or tomorrow. And that’s kinda shitty compromise.
I don’t know if my boy will ever take a mate cuz I emphasized that he should not bring someone into his life unless he was willing to make them the first and top priority, yet he still has to develop fully himself. He *always* puts other people ahead of himself in his day to day life, that is just who he is. A total sweetheart. But he won’t take on a girlfriend, cuz he’s not ready to make a hypothetical her first yet. So great, I inadvertently f’d the kid up. It’s not like I said go out and just have fun – like he should! It had to be some grand idealism that will hardly ever match the real world. And now he resents me and devalues all of my input, cuz I’m just too idealistic. And the sad thing is — he isn’t wrong…
Beautiful.
Amazing Review for an Amazing Movie, Thank you for writing this it too left me floored after watching it. I am now one of two adult sons of a family of divorce so a lot of this movie hit close to home for me as well.
I know you stated you worry how the separation from your spouse is going to affect you still young children, I would like to tell you that it won’t and that there is an easy way to solve the problems and issues that they are surely going to face but I can’t So if I can offer one piece of advice is the best thing you can do is be there for them in the same way you always have don’t let that change even if your not living in the same house as them, the main thing a child is looking for when this happens to their parents is that things are going to remain the same.
I feel for you and my thoughts are with you and again thanks for writing this review it floored me as much as the film did.
Holy shit Drew…..this review destroyed me.
I absolutely love your reviews, now that Ebert is gone you are the only reviewer I read. Period. And I’ve always loved how honest you’ve been about your life, but I never expected you to open yourselves to us in such a huge way.
Drew, your life experience has made you a better person, I believe. Obviously I don’t know you personally, but I’ve been reading your stuff for a long time (since your amazingly long first LOTR review to be precise!). There has not been a single thing you’ve ever said that makes me think of you as anything but a wonderful person.
Look in the mirror, Drew. Not the one in the bathroom, but the one in the darkness of closed eyes. Everything you’ve ever written proves how wonderful of a father you are, and how deeply you care about your family. Your children will see that, and your children will be affected greatly by that.
Thank you for this review, for this insight into your life, and for every time you’ve helped ME see things in a different light.