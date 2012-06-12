Review: ‘Rock Of Ages’ is movie-star karaoke and oh-so-silly

Musicals are one of the most unusual genres in all of film, and I am fascinated by any attempt to create one, especially in a modern age where filmgoers do not have them as part of their daily cinematic diet.
There is a moment early on in “Rock Of Ages” where Julianne Hough, playing Sherrie Christian, is on a bus on her way to the big city, ready to make her dreams of music stardom come true. She begins to sing “Sister Christian,” and while the song choice may have made ’80s survivors smile, it wasn’t until the rest of the passengers on the bus also begin to sing that the audience around me started to laugh. It’s that moment where any musical makes the leap from reality to the world of the movie, and if your audience is willing to go with you, you’re gold.
Justin Theroux and Allan Loeb are credited with the adaptation here, along with Chris D’Arienzo who created the piece for the stage, and it’s painting in big bright primary colors. There is not a subtle moment in the movie. The entire thing is pitched at this sort of full-volume level, everything spelled out with the most literal interpretation of song lyrics and the most exaggerated character types, so there’s no chance you’re going to miss anything. “Prometheus,” this is not.
I would not consider myself a fan of Adam Shankman’s work overall, but I do think he did nice work on “Hairspray,” and I was hoping this return to the musical would be as charming overall. And while there’s a lot of business in the film that does deliver a charge of sorts, including some of the details of recreating the Los Angeles Sunset Strip of 1987, there’s no real weight to this prototypical rags-to-riches-to-dissatisfaction-to-true-love story… and I don’t think anyone involved would argue that they were aiming for anything more than the movie star karaoke that it tries to be.
“Hairspray” benefitted from the source material, both the musical by O’Donnell and Meehan and the original film by John Waters, and there’s weight to what Waters did, mixing his own outrageous sensibilities with a great story about a turning point in race relations. “Rock Of Ages” is about Drew (Diego Boneta) and Sherrie (Julianne Hough), both bright-eyed kids who have dreams of fame. They meet working at the film’s slightly-fictionalized version of the Whiskey A-Go-Go, now called The Bourbon Room, and Dennis Dupress (Alec Baldwin) runs the place along with Lonny (Russell Brand). Dennis is drowning in bills, worried about the future of the club, and he relies on his most famous showbiz friend, uberstar Stacee Jaxx (Tom Cruise), to help him keep the doors open. The closest the film gets to any issue is with the story that deals with Mayoral candidate Mike Whitmore (Bryan Cranston) and his wife Patricia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), a Tipper Gore-esque moral crusader who is determined to shut the Bourbon Room and the whole Sunset Strip down and chase people like Stacee Jaxx out of LA, and the entire subplot seems to be an excuse for Catherine Zeta-Jones to MILF her way through a few musical numbers including a version of “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” that was apparently choreographed by the dancers at Nude Nudes Nude by the airport.
You cannot discuss this film without discussing the jaw-dropping performance by Tom Cruise that I believe may exist on a plane beyond “good” or “bad.” It is so committed, so absolutely heartfelt and full-bore on the part of Cruise, that I am fascinated that it even exists. This occupies a special place on the continuum of Tom Cruise performances… and keep in mind, I’m a first generation Tom Cruise fan. I saw “Taps” and “The Outsiders” in the theater, and I absolutely noticed the work he did in both. His final scene in “Taps” might be my favorite thing in that entire movie. I honestly don’t care about his personal life. He’s done so much so well over the course of the 30 or so movies he’s made that I just like looking at what choices he makes in a role, how he throws himself into whatever it is he’s been asked to do. I get the feeling that for him, singing “Pour Some Sugar On Me” is no different than climbing the outside of that building in Dubai. He does these things that are terrifying, where he could just destroy himself, and he does them with a zeal. My favorite Cruise moments are the ones where he makes big choices and really gives it everything he’s got. He’s got one of his best entrances in any film here, an iconic little bit of debauched satyr fun that says a lot about his character, who is the super-heterosexual amalgam of every lead singer in every hair metal band ever. He’s superstar level, and he’s long since left reality behind. He lives in this free-floating cloud of sex and drugs and a pet trained monkey named Hey Man and money and sex and sex and, occasionally, a performance, and he may or may not totally be playing a part that allows him to watch everyone’s reaction to his lunacy, looking for people brave enough to be honest with him, amused by everyone who isn’t. Basically, he seems like the hard rock icon as filtered though Tom Cruise’s own personal 30 year run as a pop sensation movie star.
Paul Giamatti plays his manager, and he’s got the scumbag cranked all the way up. He’s really just got that one note to play, though, and that’s the film’s biggest issue. Once you get it, you can count on that same thing for the next two hours. There are very few surprises in the film. It’s just a matter of waiting for the next song to see how they use something like “Juke Box Hero” or “More Than Words” or, in the movie’s most insane sequence, “I Want To Know What Love Is.” As soon as someone stars singing, if you know the song, then you can pretty much guess what’s about to happen.
It is absurd, and like I said, obvious, but everyone seems to have given the film 100%. Malin Akerman is a Rolling Stone reporter who interviews Stacee, alternately attacking him for selling him and attacking him to get his clothes off, and she has to go toe-to-toe with Cruise, who sells every song like his life depends on it. Mary J. Blige shows up as the owner of a strip club, the guardian angel to Sherrie when her dreams start to fall apart, and while she’s not terribly comfortable as an actor, she sells each song like… well, like Mary J. Blige. By the time you get to a mash-up number with Catherine Zeta-Jones and her posse singing “We’re Not Gonna Take It” at a crowd of hardcore rock fans led by Russell Brand singing “We Built This City,” the squarest song ever written, with Will Forte as a TV reporter running back and forth between them, either you’ll be clapping along or you’ll be involuntarily on your feet and cringing towards the door. I don’t think there’s going to be much middle ground with a film like this.
Diego Boneta and Julianne Hough are the leads of the movie, and it’s telling that they’re the least interesting actors in the cast. She’s got a Minnie Mouse voice and looks like she was designed by airbrush for the cover of a Ratt album, and he’s got the exact sort of big bland voice that offends absolutely no one. For a movie that wants to celebrate the spirit of rock’n’roll, this is about as squeaky clean as it can be. For a PG-13 film, it does seem to be unusually preoccupied with sex, but it’s like “Grease.” It’s dirty, but it somehow gets away with it because everybody’s so gosh-darned cute about it. The most carnal presence in the movie is Zeta-Jones, who looks like she’s about to twitch her business skirts right off in most of her dance numbers, but even she manages to make a bondage biker get-up look positively wholesome, like she’s a soccer mom playing naughty dress-up. Real rock, the kind that does rally protests and drive people crazy, has teeth. It is genuinely dangerous. That’s the point. You have to believe that a rock show could erupt into a full blown burn the world down riot at any point, and “Rock Of Ages” offers up exactly the sort of smooth-edged Broadway version of rock that you’d expect. I expect that this will be my 70-year-old mother’s favorite movie about the heyday of Motley Crue ever made… so take that for what it’s worth.
“Rock Of Ages” opens everywhere on Friday.
Drew, is it safe to say you enjoyed Cruise? It’s early and I may be missing it, but it sounded like you didn’t really commit to an opinion outside of approving of him as an actor overall.
Ugh… Now I think I need to see this. His performance is now the most (read: only) fascinating part of something I had written off completely.
welcome to the Seeing This for Tom Club.
Another Tom Cruise Kool-Aid drinker. Give it up, Drew. He isn’t that great.
What’s to argue? The guy is more a movie star than an actor. The only good thing I’ve seen him do is Born on the 4th of July. He plays himself in almost every movie.
Collateral, Magnolia? These weren’t good performances?
Besides, the argument that he plays himself in every movie is kind of a weak one. Some of the greatest icons in film history always played the same type of character. Humphrey Bogart, Carey Grant, Jimmy Stewart, John Wayne, Sean Connery, etc.
Also “Eyes Wide Shut,” “Tropic Thunder” and to a lesser extent, “Minority Report.” Clooney is Clooney in almost everything he appears in, but it doesn’t mean he can’t be compelling.
Hey, Randy…
You strike me as one of those people who are just jealous for the sake of being jealous. I mean, I’d agree that Cruise isn’t a Peter Sellers-esque actor, changing completely for every role, which I suppose you could say is being a “movie star.”
Thing is, I see very, very few movie stars who commit to their choices in the way that Cruise does. He’s energized, committed, and usually entertaining as hell. He’s made his career by giving 100% in everything he does. As a journeyman actor myself, that’s damn impressive, even when I don’t like every film he does.
So, maybe you call that drinking the kool-aide, but, tell me, Randy….what have you accomplished in your life?
Interview with the Vampire. Tropic Thunder. Magnolia. War of the Worlds. Collateral. Rock of Ages. Legend. Taps. Born on the fouth of July. Vanilla Sky. Nothing in any of these performances resembles the other, Randy. Think before you open your fucking mouth, you witless Clownhat.
If you cant see the differences between characters in Magnolia, Top Gun, Color of Money, Eyes Wide Shut, Rainman, etc you shouldn’t be posting on movie sites
I would say my favorite use of an 80s hard rock song in a recent movie is still Adam Scott leading his wife and two kids singing “Sweet Child of Mine” in a car ride.
(added) in STEP BROTHERS.
These comments prove what I’ve been saying. The Tom Cruise fanatics just can’t let it go. Jealous? Of Tom Cruise? I don’t think so. I like some of his stuff. I just think he is overrated. I’m not jealous of anyone that belongs to the Church of Scientology.
What a strange reply to my comment about Adam Scott singing “Sweet Child of Mine” in STEPBROTHERS.
What else would one expect from a Clownhat?
Just saw it, it’s so over the top and insane but it’s really fun :D I think mainstream moviegoers will like this one but if you are a music purist or the like, this movie is definitely not for you. In a way, the movie felt like an older version of Glee haha
It may be cause I waked and baked for the first time in years, but having seen the musical this is the truest review I’ve ever read. Drew, I salute you! – DMFC
Heh, guess we’ll never see a Broadway play and subsequent movie on the Seattle Grunge scene that happened a few years later in direct reaction to the Hair Metal scene. Too much nihilism and needles for Ma and Pa Amurka. Pity.
The movie was okay except the “star” Hough girl. She cant act or sing. I agree with the Minnie Mouse voice except mixed with nails screeching on a chalkboard. Mary J. Blige was a great singer. Everyone else fair.
I heard alot of negative comments of Julianne from fellow moviegoers. I agree she’s terrible I guess the
casting couch still’s in operation.