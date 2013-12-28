Review roundup: Britney Spears’ Vegas residency debut

Brit-Brit has landed in Las Vegas.

Pop superstar Britney Spears kicked off her two-year, 100-show “Piece of Me” residency last night at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino’s AXIS theater, and it sounds like it was quite a production.

Billboard reported that the 90-minute, 24-song show included “a ‘flying’ Spears, a massive rotating tree, pyrotechnics, rain, fire and an army of limber dancers.” The report notes that she was “particularly energetic” during an elaborate version of “Work Bitch.” Spears played many other new hits, as well as golden oldies such as “Oops!…I Did It Again,” “Crazy” and “Baby One More Time.”

Celebs like Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, Sia and Miley Cyrus were all in the audience, with Cyrus reportedly standing throughout the show and singing along to every number. Similarly, Mario Lopez was dragged onstage for some freaky dancing during “Freakshow.”

Spears went through no less than seven costume changes and various wigs, according to The Huffington Post.



On the other side of things, The L.A. Times notes that Spears appeared to be lip-synching through much of the material, but that the elaborate visuals distracted from the fact. The post adds that the loud, colorful show “married the elaborate razzle-dazzle of old-school Las Vegas entertainment with the jackhammering beats of today”s electronic dance music.”



Here’s the show’s set list:

“Work Bitch”

“Womanizer”

“3”

“Everytime”

“…Baby One More Time”

“Oops!…I Did It Again!”

“Me Against the Music”

“Gimme More”

“Break the Ice”

“Piece of Me”

“Scream & Shout”

“Boys”

“Perfume”

“Get Naked (I Got a Plan)”

“I’m a Slave 4 U”

“Freakshow”

“Do Somethin'”

“Circus”

“I Wanna Go”

“Lucky”

“Toxic”

“Stronger”

“Crazy”

Encore / “Till the World Ends”

Are you going to see Britney Spears in Vegas? What songs do you want to hear her play?