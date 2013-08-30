Review: Scarlett Johansson is incredible in the mesmerizing ‘Under the Skin’

TELLURIDE, Colo. – The Telluride Film Festival programmers saved Jonathan Glazer’s new film “Under the Skin” for the last debut of opening day and at first glance it was a tad perplexing. The 11:45 PM screening time guaranteed that only the most hardcore of cinephiles would be in the audience. Considering that Glazer delivered the most high profile art film since “Holy Motors” that was a very smart move
“Skin” is adapted from Michael Faber’s critically acclaimed 2000 novel, but does not provide as much detailed narrative. Glazer, best known for his films “Sexy Beast” and “Birth,” has instead fashioned an original piece of cinema that is gorgeous, mesmerizing, heartbreaking, frustrating and pretentious all at the same time. It has some of the most haunting images of the year and features the bravest performance of Scarlett Johansson’s career.
The filmmaker begins by departing from Faber’s explanation of his main character’s origins. Unlike the book, where or when Laura (Johansson) comes from remains to be seen. Is she an alien as in the novel? Or, a being from the future or another dimension? Glazer is letting the audience decide.
We first meet Laura (or “a previous Laura”) when one of her motorcycle goons picks up her lifeless body from a darkened hillside in Scotland. In the back of a moving truck a broken Laura is stripped by her replacement who puts on her predecessor’s tattered clothes. Our new Laura then methodically gets a new wardrobe and makeup at the local mall as she begins her mission. This first act of the picture finds Laura driving her truck around the urban areas of Scotland seducing men on the street. She coyly convinces them to come back to what they think is her apartment. Instead, Laura hypnotizes them like a Black Widow and they strip down only to walk into a merciless fate in what can only be described as a liquid prison. What happens to her victims at that point is better viewed on screen, but every entrapment has been stunningly realized.
[Editor’s note: Making a note on my own review just for those who think they may be learning too much of the plot even if that’s not the case. You may want to skip the next three paragraphs and then continue.]
Glazer depicts the routine of Laura failing, changing her mind and succeeding perhaps a few too many times, but it’s important to see the human side that appears when the men are speaking to her contrasted with the cold, calculating demeanor she fronts during the rest of her search. At one point we see her inhumanly ignore a young baby orphaned on a secluded beach basically leaving it to die. We see her react in horror to someone else’s blood thinking it could be her own. Little moments that show “something” is in there. Things change, however, when she mistakenly trips falling face first onto the sidewalk. Is it a shock to her system? Trauma to her head? All that matters is that it begins to slowly changes her perspective.
That transformation begins during the film’s most heartbreaking scene as Laura approaches a deformed man (likely suffering from Elephant Man disease or Neurofibromatosis Type 1) to join her in the van. The man was walking late at night to the supermarket and Laura perfectly plays on his insecurities and loneliness to convince him to return to her liar. After he agrees to go, Glazer includes a close up of him pinching his hand so he knows it’s a not dream. It’s the most sympathy projected upon any of her victims and, at that moment, it’s hard to believe we’ll ever root for Laura again. Like clockwork Laura does her job and we see this poor soul walk to his fate, but does he? Walking down the stairs of her building to return to her search for more male captives, Laura is startled by her image in a mirror. Does she finally see her human flesh? Is she remembering who she was at another time? Is she beginning to relate to her victims? All you need to know is that moments later, she frees the deformed man and thus begins the final chapter of “Under the Skin.”
The third act of Glazer’s near-masterpiece finds Laura on a journey to try to become human as we discover the goons she once worked with are searching the countryside to track her down. She soon realizes, however, she has more to fear from man outside the protections and predictability of her previous existence.
Glazer may be the visionary behind “Under the Skin” cinematic highs, but it must be noted that this film lives and dies on Johansson’s incredible turn. Johansson’s dialogue is mostly limited to her pickup lines as she scours the city for new meat. Even though a majority of her scenes are silent the 28-year-old actress still finds a way to bring a distinct dramatic arc to her character. Johnasson has shown signs before, but even her harshest critics will have to recognize she’s clearly grown into a world class actress. If making “The Avengers” and “Captain America: The First Avenger” means she gets to take unconventional roles like this more often you won’t hear any complaints from fans of independent cinema.
“Skin” is likely to divide the opinions of conventional critics, but Glazer has created a conversation piece that will be talked about long after the blockbusters of this year and next have come and gone. How easily mainstream audiences will be able to view the picture remains to be seen. A distributor will pick it up in the U.S., but a release in more than the 29 theaters “Motors” found is highly unlikely.
“Under the Skin” will continue to screen at the 40th Telluride Film Festival and will have it’s official world premiere at the 2013 Venice Film Festival next week.
Maaaan, stop narrating the film. Really now, you are killing the experience.
Greg, I love the site. I come here multiple times daily, read a ton of posts, and I think you should be proud of everything here.
That said, I am officially not reading your reviews anymore. Almost all of them break down the entire narrative of the film and you essentially spoil the entire film in your reviews. Most of your reviews I stop reading halfway through, like this one, because I don’t want to know anymore than I already do.
I’m not trying to be rude about this, but I’m sure you’ve noticed plenty of other complaints in other reviews. It’s something to think about.
Ditto. I started skipping whole paragraphs to try to avoid plot spoilerage while still trying to sift through to sentences that reviewed and analyzed the film without giving too much away.
On the other hand, Kris and Guy generally tend to write some of the best reviews out there anywhere in terms of interesting, well-written analysis that manages to give away the least amount of plot.
Weed – thanks for the note. I sincerely appreciate your support of the site. I have written reviews for years, but your note made me go back and look at my previous work. I think you may not be a fan of this style which is OK. It’s a tad more trade and certainly different from Guy and Kris (who will tell you he does not write reviews, please if you can get him to put “Review” and a grade on his posts I would love it!). That being said if you think for a moment I have given anything major away that you would not find in any other review for “Under the Skin” or yesterday’s “Labor Day” you are sadly mistaken. Trust me, that is not the case. That I hope you won’t be afraid to read my review byline in the future.
I’m minding the warnings and merely skimming this review. That said, since you dub the film a near-masterpiece, and since I already wanted to see it very badly, I hope potential distributors will heed your take and not that of Mr. Foundas in Variety. Certainly he’s a fine critic (and may be right for all I know), but that kind of review can torpedo a small art film’s chance to be widely seen.
Thanks to all three of you for the intensive whirlwind coverage!
@Danny You are right about Guy’s terrific reviews (that is why I come here most, though I do love Kris’s insight and podcasts with Anne Thompson). However, if you want to read great film criticism without all the spoilers and with breath-taking insight, I suggest that you search out Kent Jones at Film Comment (his review of PT Anderson’s, The Master, was breathtaking. [www.filmcomment.com] Also the new site, called The Dissolve, is very good as well [thedissolve.com]. And Indiewire is no slouch either. That said, I do think that Guy is really an exceptional critic. In fact, I enjoy his prose.
I think more reviews should be “spoilery” as for me they are more interesting to read after watching the film. Before seeing it, I like to know as little about it as possible, less than is given away even in a conventional review. But then afterward, too many reviews are hamstrung by feeling the need not to comment on certain plot elements, especially those occurring later in the narrative.
I heard this movie was boring. So you must have seen a different film.
You make a compelling argument.
If we’re going the “I heard” route … I told my friend that he had to catch this at Telluride because it doesn’t have distribution yet … and he (a fan of “Holy Motors” and experimental cinema, in general) said ” Under the Skin’ was incredible . By far the most out there film at the fest.”
Gene’s comment (and Guy’s after) genuinely made me guffaw. Well done on the champagne comedy.
Bef, I consider “Holy Motors” a masterpiece, and I thought this one was hit and miss, with too much filler. I have heard comments that this is a love-hate type movie, that “no one would give this 3/5 stars” but that is exactly what I did.
Did he seriously just spoil the first two acts of the movie and the twist of the third act? I was looking forward to this. I guess I’ll watch it to see how it ends at least.
Like my friend so aptly put, Scarlett Johansson is an incredible actress as long as she doesn’t open her mouth–see, Lost in Translation, Girl with a Pearl Earring, and now this. I’m very excited about Under the Skin since Birth was one of my favorite films from the last decade.
Lol. Except she got raves from the trailer alone for Her. People love to hate on her but she always comes out swinging and on top. Love her.
She’s pretty mouthy in Don Jon, and pretty damn good too.
Uhmm…she wasn’t exactly mute in Ghost World or The Man Who Wasn’t There! And, in my opinion, exceptional in both.
She’s serviceable when she plays a mouthy east coast brat. That’s her range.
Why did the film festival people schedule Venice and Telluride at the same time?
I thought Birth was a very bad film, to put it midly, so I’m not very excited for this, but I might it a chance.
ScarJo’s press agent, people. Don’t believe the hype. The film is utter garbage. I can’t believe the same director made ‘Sexy Beast,’ and please don’t mention it in the same breath as the awesome ‘Holy Motors.’
Well, I’m not ‘ScarJo’s’ press agent and I thought this film was astonishing. Don’t believe the hype sure, but also don’t listen to the haters. Watch the film. Make your own mind up.
And how lovely now that your last sentence is entirely incorrect and it will be getting a full release like Spring Breakers. yay A24!
I was confused by the beach scene. Why was the woman in the water? Did her husband drown too? The guy in the wetsuit….Did she kill him? Felt so badly for the baby…..The entire sequence was confusing….
I was clear on what was going on, but I felt it was really egregious and unnecessary to portray a baby endangerment like that.
Gregory, if you thought the scene with the deformed guy was “the most heartbreaking”, I’ve got to assume you don’t have kids.
I waited and waited for this to get better… Masterpiece ? Hardly