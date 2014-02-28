Review: ‘Son Of God’ is all mini-series left-overs and no miracle

As the news broke this week that Paul Greengrass is interested in finding a way to bring “Zealot” the bigscreen, it made me sad that we still haven't seen Paul Verhoeven's proposed movie about the historical Jesus Christ. It's a subject Verhoeven's been studying for decades now, and I have to imagine he would bring a real breadth of knowledge to his approach. Like Verhoeven, I would assume Greengrass is going to try to dig deep to show us something we haven't already seen from this story.
Any time a filmmaker tries to tackle a subject as big and vague as “Jesus” for a movie, you're going to learn a lot about the filmmaker from the final product. However, Christopher Spencer has put that theory of mine to the test by turning in a genuinely bland and forgettable picture here, about as middle-of-the-road as a movie can be.
I have no doubt the film will do big business this weekend. It's a perfect film for the faith-based audience to get behind, because there is no chance this movie will rile or upset anyone from that audience. Diogo Morgado stars as Smilin' Jesus, and the emphasis seems to be on how Jesus built his following, with a fair amount of energy spent on the early miracles he performed, none of which come across as particularly miraculous or convincing.
This material was cut down from a much longer TV version that was part of a mini-series called, imaginatively enough, “The Bible,” and looking at the work here, I can't imagine why that would have been aired on The History Channel. This doesn't appear to be an attempt to show us what actual life in the age of Jesus would have been like. Instead, this is just straight up squeaky clean surface deep Bible Story time. This is the version you can safely show to anyone, and there is no chance it's going to end up controversial. There are still enough of Christ's agonies shown to earn the film a PG-13 rating, but we're a long way from the non-stop pornographic level of violence that was Mel Gibson's signature with his film. There are some ideas the film almost grapples with in an interesting way about the power structure at the time and the way Jesus and his teachings challenged that power structure, making him dangerous beyond the question of whether or not he is a divine being.
More footage from the longer mini-series version is cut together in a sort of “Previous on The Bible” montage that opens the film, and then we plunge right into what felt like a quietly mean-spirited take on the material. Gibson faced charges that his film was anti-Semitic, something that's hard to avoid when you're doing a Passion play, and this film ladles on the Jewish caricatures so deeply that it gets hard to ignore. The only thing that makes it more tolerable is the way they show the disciples as devout Jews, allowing at least some sort of balance in the portrayal.
On a technical level, the film looks a lot like what it is: repurposed television, but with an almost comical number of helicopter shots thrown in to make it look “bigger.” It feels to me like someone trying on swearing for the first time who has no idea when to swear or how to do it. This vaguely looks like a movie, but there's nothing genuinely cinematic about it, and all the polish in the world can't change the fact that there this thing is inert on a script level. Honestly, I can't even tell you if I think Diogo Morgado is a good actor or not, because he's hobbled by a fairly weak script that spends way too much time over-explaining things. One thing's for sure, though… the guy likes to smile. I kept waiting for him to start offering up high-fives to the faithful before grabbing his surfboard and heading to the beach.
For my money, the only time I've ever truly felt like someone made a movie that captured the battle between the flesh and the spirit that is essential to any understanding of Christ as a character was in Martin Scorsese's “The Last Temptation Of Christ.” That film got a bum rap from the “faithful” before it was even released because they seemed angry at the idea that it dared to suggest any weakness in Jesus. What made that film so powerful to me was that it showed exactly what he had to give up to embrace his destiny, and it showed just how powerful a hold the desire for a normal human life would have on someone. If there is no sacrifice, then how is the crucifixion meaningful? Scorsese wanted you to feel the power of that moment, and the entire temptation shown to him in that final moment was designed to make it transcendent when he finally hands himself over to fate.
There is nothing in this version that make any of this feel urgent or even important. I understand that people like watching pageants about the life of Christ, but unless my kid is performing in one, I don't want to watching something that just glosses over the greatest hits, hurrying down a checklist of things they know people will recognize. If you want something bland and unchallenging and overly familiar, this is the Big Mac of Jesus movies. No one will ever call this their favorite movie, but it's not terrible enough to really be called a bad film, either. The worst thing I can say is that until I was asked if I could review this film, it had completely left my mind since seeing it earlier in the same day. It bounced right off, and I suspect that for all but the most devout, the same will be true for audiences.
“Son Of God” opens everywhere today.
“I would assume Greengrass is going to try to dig deep to show us something we haven’t already seen from this story.”
Translation: “creative license” which would make any rumblings Noah has faced so far look like a tender kiss. This is a story you don’t mess with. But seeing as how you still champion that blaspheming piece of trash from Scorsese this shouldn’t surprise anyone.
“Any time a filmmaker tries to tackle a subject as big and vague as “Jesus” for a movie, you’re going to learn a lot about the filmmaker from the final product.”
Vague? Are you serious? Open your Bible. There’s nothing vague about Jesus’ purpose or who He is.
Passion of the Christ captured it perfectly. The torture scenes, while graphic and difficult to watch, probably pale in comparison to what Christ actually endured.
I love how Gibson got True Believers to line up behind a work of torture porn just because it features their favorite character. The film’s a horror movie emptier than anything Eli Roth ever dreamed of, but because it’s JESUS getting the shit kicked out of him for two horrors, all these conservative Christians swear by it. Amazing.
Drew, I believe even Roger Ebert said that Scorsese’s film was technically blasphemous, in that it departed from what the Gospel accounts have told us (i.e. the role of Judas is much different than the Gospel accounts and I think Scorsese’s attempts to give us a conflicted Jesus in the early going make him come across as mentally unhinged). However, Scorsese’s film makes it very clear that it’s an interpretation of a novel, not the Gospels — and Scorsese’s intent is not to blaspheme but to wrestle with the concept of Christ’s duality.
As a person of faith, I sympathize with people who might want to see this handled with respect. I believe the Gospel accounts are true and they are stories that are sacred to me. To see it treated with irreverence or disregard would bother me (yet I love “Life of Brian,” which tweaks the Church, not Christ).
That said, I’m sick of sanitized Sunday School illustrations brought to life and have no desire to see “Son of God.” I might have some issues with “Last Temptation,” but I think Scorsese’s film is remarkable for being the rare film to humanize Christ while also exploring this concept of being the God-Man. I think Mel Gibson’s film often wallows in its violence, and yet as someone who often contemplates the Passion accounts, I find it a helpful and sobering worship tool at times (though for those without faith, it’s not accessible at all). And films like “Jesus of Montreal” have proven to be much more vital explorations of who Jesus was and what his message meant than these literal, staid and bland pageants (I’m also including “The Nativity Story” in there.)
Thank you for your comment, Chris. I’m also a Christian, though I don’t share that info much because it can be embarrassing. One of my favorite Jesus movies is “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and I’m pretty sure people could say it’s “blasphemous” because it does some of the same things as LToC: it changes the Judas narrative (he struggles between doing what he thinks is right and the idea that God is making him do it) and shows more conflict in Jesus.
But these things are the things that make it a good movie!! If you don’t inject a little conflict/drama into the story, you end up with something bland and whitewashed like “Son of God.”
I’ve not seen The Last Temptation, Drew, but from what I understand, the charges of blasphemy come from the simple fact that the story was changed, period. A lot of christians stop on that fact alone and can’t get around it. I agree that the problem too many tellings of that story have is that it falls into just hitting the marks of the story without any weight behind it, like your example of a childs play. The blasphemy is in changing it. I, on the other hand, have always been interested in seeing Temptation because I feel like though some things may have been changed, it sounds like Scorsese tried to make Christ human, not look like a robot going through the paces of destiny, which I think should be what is taken from the movie. Again, too many movies to see on my list. Maybe one day I can get around to it…
Pharisee, you want Drew to “open (his) Bible”. Maybe you should open something besides the Bible.
I AGREE! Greengrass has done great work with his media job & perception (which is sometimes reality), or as a Possible Non-Believer of Jesus/THEE ONLY Son of the Living God. There is Nothing “Squeaky Clean Surface Deep” about Jesus &/or the Bible itself, you should never forget that!
Also, being that Very W
I AGREE! Greengrass has done great work with his media job & perception (which is sometimes reality), or as a Possible Non-Believer of Jesus/THEE ONLY Son of the Living God. There is Nothing “Squeaky Clean Surface Deep” about Jesus &/or the Bible itself, you should never forget that!
Also, being that Very Well Known Pastors are reminding us how important it is to not forget about GOD’s Word of All of Our Exsistance. That’s thee Only message here! Not what movie(s) are better, not $$$, & certainly not who is a better writer/professional!
I Truly Believe…if there was more respect about this & info shared with you, you’d understand each method told, is That Much DEEPER of Thee Message! FYI, which is Solely about The inevitable 2nd Coming of Jesus! Which All of these movies are hinting to us, which u would know if u give the Bible a chance! God Bless u my Brother.
Why does a film like this exist? We’ve already got three fantastic, grand-scale Hollywood epics that cover the same ground (KING OF KINGS, THE GREATEST STORY EVER TOLD, and – to a somewhat lesser extent – BEN-HUR), Mel Gibson’s more hardcore take (THE PASSION), and Franco Zeffirelli’s sprawling and thoughtful JESUS OF NAZARETH miniseries, which I think remains the definitive visual presentation of the story of Jesus.
This SON OF GOD business just seems completely extraneous, and that’s not even taking into account that it’s all repurposed from an already-existing miniseries.
One of the most important ways one convinces oneself that a fiction is true is repeating it to oneself over and over and over again.
This particular film exists because they had the footage and thought it could be successful in theaters. It’s a purely commercial move, one that will allow them to get more play overseas than they would have with a TV miniseries.
But as to your “We’ve already got” several great movies about this subject, people really need to stop saying that every time a reboot of a franchise or a new version of an old story comes out. Stories get retold. The oldest story we have in the Western world is The Iliad, a retelling of earlier oral stories, themselves [loosely] “based on a true story.” Then the Odyssey and the Aeneid are just spin-offs. So there is no time before reboots, sequels and retellings.
There will always be new Shakespeare films, no matter how good Franco Zeffirelli’s Romeo and Juliet was. There will always be new Austen films. There will probably always be new Star Wars and Star Treks and James Bonds and Bat Man movies at this point. There will always be new Greek and Roman epics, and yes, there will always be new Biblical epics. People like new twists on the familiar, and sometimes, people without a new take will offer the familiar just to make some money.
At this stage I’m not sure what’s worse – Batman fanboys or Christians fanboys. Although the parallels are more prevalent.
Batsphemer!