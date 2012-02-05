Review: Studios play blockbuster chess with ‘Battleship,’ ‘Avengers,’ ‘John Carter’ spots

The most specifically excited I remember ever being for a Super Bowl Sunday movie spot was in the spring of ’97, and Sony was the studio that bought the spot I cared most about. It was a three-movie mega-ad they used to roadblock an entire ad break. They sold “Air Force One,” “Men In Black,” and “The Fifth Element,” and since we hadn’t seen any footage yet for “The Fifth Element,” that was our first look.
My friends and I must have played the tape back 20 times just to study the barrage of images from the film, including some of those amazing Digital Domain cityscapes with car-packed skies as well the blue diva, Gary Oldman, explosions, and LeeeloooDallasMooolteeePass in all her glory. I didn’t care about “Air Force One” at all, and the “Men In Black” footage was fine, but I loved that they used the Super Bowl to finally drop the intense veil of secrecy around Besson’s movie.
These days, there is very little surprise or genuine wow to the things that happen during the Super Bowl. We know ahead of time what the commercials will be, and this year, we actually saw studios releasing ten-second previews of the sixty-second spots, so we were getting ads for ads. It’s sort of terrifying to see how mechanical it is, and these days, it seems that more studios opt out than ever before.
The studios who did play along this year did so to very mixed results. Overall, I’d give the movie ad presence about a “B-” this year. There were a few nice ones, but not many in general, and some of them barely count.
Paramount had their Super Bowl spots online before the end of last week, and while I liked what they cut for “GI Joe: Retaliation,” I thought their “Dictactor” spot was pretty much exactly what we’ve already seen. It was so indifferent that I can’t believe they’d pony up Super Bowl money just to run that ad. The “GI Joe” ad does a nice job of selling the attitude of the new movie with the use of the “Jay-Z” quote, and it emphasizes The Rock and Bruce Willis, which is a good way of saying, “This is not the first film again.”
Universal’s biggie is “Battleship,” and I’m having trouble with just how strongly it looks like another “Transformers” movie. I get it now, the basic shape of the film, and what sort of sequence we can expect, and it really feels to me like Hasbro insisted on seeing a film that looks exactly what’s been working for them for the last decade. It’s interesting to see this and “John Carter” both advertised here. If only someone would have thought to buy a “Savages” trailer, it could have been the Taylor Kitsch sweep. This is his year to either cement himself as a viable movie star, or he’s looking at a quick return to television. I think “Battleship” looks like it will be big and loud. But good? That remains to be determined.
Disney deserves all the kudos this year for finally cutting a “John Carter” spot that works to really establish what kind of movie this is, how big it’s going to be, and just what it’s going to look and feel like, and I think it works. I’m seeing the film very soon, and at this point, my fingers are crossed, and I’m hoping that Andrew Stanton, a gifted storyteller so far, has made the “Carter” that he needed to make, pulpy and fun and big.
I think Disney’s “The Avengers” trailer is equally confident this year, sure of itself, sure of the film it’s selling, and finally able to drop a few more visual clues as to what we’ll see in May. We see some aliens. We see the Avengers all standing together ready to kick some ass. And we see a little more Hulk. All good. All handled well.
But for that to be all we’re talking about at the end of the Super Bowl, in terms of movie spots, it feels like Hollywood didn’t really come to play this year. Maybe they’ve decided it doesn’t really help. Maybe the money is just too crazy based on whatever concrete returns they can demonstrate from past years. Is it enough to make some noise during a football game, or do they have to be smarter about how they spend that money?
What did you guys think?
THere’s like zero footage in any of these ads…
I’m sorry but how are you not completely blown away by that Avengers trailer?! I had chills the entire time and my eyes were filing with tears of joy. I don’t need to see any more footage from The Avengers and I really don’t want to. I am 100% completely sold. Now just comes the long wait until May 4th.
Meh. It was just a teaser and didn’t show much more than what we’ve seen before. Didn’t do much for me.
I liked the first teaser better with the NIN music.
Hmm. I just saw the longer one above. The one on the Apple site is shorter.
Ok, now I’m more enthused.
“The Avengers” spot looks cool. Everything else… BLAH!!!! All of that money going to waste.
I was at a Super Bowl party with about 12 people, and literally everyone in the room asked “Oh, Transformers 4?” when Battleship was rolling. I would consider that somewhat of an indictment, but I’m sure the studio would be thrilled… considering the Transformers flicks made roughly 700 billion dollars.
All I know is, my 5-year-old nephew burst out of his room, well past bedtime to entertain the guests… and when he saw the “Avengers” trailer, his jaw dropped. “Iron Man! Almighty Thor! Incredible HOOK!” It blew his fucking mind. Can’t wait to take him to see it in March.
Err, May. Yeah. Close enough.
I agree there weren’t enough upcoming releases making themselves known during this broadcast. Considering box office trends it would seem to me that some long lead marketing would pay dividends if done properly – even for ostensibly sure things like Batman and The Hobbit.
I’m curious about the calculations made about online debuts in comparison to a buy on this broadcast. I’ve no data but I’m pretty convinced most online movie trailer/ad watchers are predisposed to seeing most stuff already. As a group they can scuttle things if the noise they make attracts other media for sure but if your goal is wider awareness it seems a weak ploy to rely on solely no matter what social media “gurus” want people to believe.
Carter sadly needed (needs) much better. Why still not a single spot offering a bone to people not in the bag?…a bit more effort to establish Carter as an Earthly being would go a long way imo – that throwaway line is not doing it). Battleship went all out. Avengers was very cool.
If there was anything else I don’t remember it.
Did forget GIJoe momentarily. I still like the first spot they released best.
John Carter looks dreadful. The main actor has zero presence. Yikes.
The Avengers has some pretty cool new shots… and at least we know it will have a solid script.
It’s kind of absurd that you have a ‘sponsor message’ before you can watch these trailers, given that they are sponsor messages in themselves.
Hopefully the Avengers effects are just placeholders, because what’s coming across for me is just how little improvement there is over the cartoony Hulk in Ang Lee’s version.
I’m guessing a lot of these effects are placeholders. Case in point, check out the pan of all the super heroes while they’re standing in a circle around the 40 second mark…Hulk just appears between Iron Man & Hawkeye. So yeah, simply unfinished work unless that’s a massive bush league oversight.
The John Carter trailer wasn’t bad… if the movie was coming out this summer. This thing is a month away and we’ve barely got any footage. Barely any name recognition. I think Disney has no idea how to sell it. And based on this trailer, the 90% of the population that doesn’t know the character or his history is going to think it’s a rip off of Attack of the Clones, even if it’s the other way around. I think we will end up with another Rocketeer on our hands; a good movie that will flounder at the box office.
I’m conflicted about Battleship. On the one hand I like Taylor Kitsch and Peter Berg, so I always want them to do well. But this also represents the globalization of movies in its ultimate form: no real stars or complex characters, a simple, unchallenging story based on an easily recognizable property (in this case a fucking board game with more than a little bit of Transformers DNA), and hell, let’s throw a couple Sports Illustrated models and Rihanna in there (who represents the globalization of music in its ultimate form). Who needs acting, after all? I shudder if this is what event movies are going to look like for the rest of forever.
Everything about the John Carter spots reminds me of that planet in the Star Wars prequel where the gladiator fight took place: similar action, similar color scheme, similar looking aliens, similarly poor physics on the CGI…
And since I’ve been working to forget I ever saw that Star Wars prequel (sorry I keep referring to it that way, but I honestly can’t remember which of the movies that bug planet was in) I’m not at all excited to go see a new movie that reminds me of it.