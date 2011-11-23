Review: ‘The Artist’ offers simple pleasures in a look back at Hollywood’s origins

“The Artist” is, as you may have heard by now, a black-and-white movie that is, for the most part, silent. It is set during the era when the silent films were replaced by talking pictures. It is a crowd-pleaser, and since its premiere at Cannes this summer, it’s been getting warm and enthusiastic reviews.
I was onboard since before the film started screening based purely on the creative team involved. Michel Hazanavicius and Jean Dujardin collaborated on both “OSS 117: Cairo, Nest Of Spies” and “OSS 117 – Lost In Rio,” which are these lovely silly French riffs on spy movies from the ’60s, with Dujardin looking like someone put Bond-era Connery and Patrick Warburton in the Brundlechamber. Those films both delight me, start to finish, and the idea of those two guys paying tribute to silent cinema sounded like pure win as far as I was concerned.
Now, a day later, I’m trying to figure out why I don’t love the movie the way so many others seem to. People are ecstatic over it, swoony in love with it, and I thought it was, at best, a nice diversion, a sweet but overly simple piece that won’t have nearly the rematch value for me as their earlier films together. I think Dujardin is very charming in it, I think Berenice Bejo is a pleasure to watch in the film, and I like the work Hazanavicius does as a director. It’s very skilled in a lot of ways. But the storyline here is threadbare, a few sketched ideas instead of a finished work, and I can’t help but feel that they never really figured out why to make this movie aside from the obvious exercise in homage.
And, yes, I know I just said I love both of the “OSS 117” movies, which are equally driven by homage, and I know that sounds hypocritical, but all I can say is one works and one doesn’t for me. Within the basic idea that we’re going to see something that looks very early ’60s with Dujardin as a clueless spy, there are any number of directions things can go, and the films are loose and funny and inventive, and take you to some really bizarre and ridiculous places. “The Artist,” on the other hand, is a very linear ride. Guy Valentin (Dujardin) is a giant movie star in the silent era. Sound is invented. He’s ruined overnight. He mopes. He gets a bounce. The end. If this were a silent comedy by someone like Keaton or Chaplin, the idea that he is ruined by the invention of sound would be a two or three minute set-up, and then each sequence would be an elaborate comedy set-piece built around him trying to redefine himself after leaving the film business. That’s what silent films did so well… they would take one idea and then really milk it for all the material they could. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn’t. But there was an inventive spirit to many of the best silent comedy filmmakers that I don’t think “The Artist” really captures in any significant way.
I do think that’s the goal, though. The film is definitely the most gentle of the films they’ve made together, with Dujardin smiling a lot in place of actual jokes. He defers to a cute Jack Russell terrier for much of the film, and I was surprised how passive he is about his fate. He’s so loosely defined as a character that I’m not really sure why I was supposed to be invested in what happens to him. Berenice Bejo, the female lead, is far more appealing overall as Peppy Miller, a girl who get her break in one of Valentin’s last silent films only to become one of the first major stars of the sound era. What’s weird is how the sound films she stars in look exactly like the silent films of Valentin’s era, and yet the film wants us to believe that the audience would just instantly reject the older films. There have been so many films that have dealt with the ideas that are in this movie, and with more punch, that I’m not sure what the appeal is here. It’s frustrating, because I kept waiting for the film to get its hooks in me. I couldn’t have been more open to it overall.
In the end, “The Artist” feels to me like a nod to the idea of silent cinema, but I don’t think it recreates the language or the energy of silent films very well, and when you’re doing homage like this, part of the goal is getting everything right. Look at the heyday of Mel Brooks when he made “Young Frankenstein” or “Blazing Saddles” or “High Anxiety.” He went out of his way to get everything right, and it just made it funnier. Here, I feel like Hazanavicius wanted to indulge a certain fetish, and he loves both Dujardin and his wife, Bejo, but he doesn’t really have much for them to do. Even the way he uses sound in the film on those few occasions he breaks his own rules isn’t something that pays off thematically. It’s just momentarily neat.
I wish I felt the same love for this that everyone else seems to. It’s never fun being the one who just isn’t feeling it. Right now, our own Greg Ellwood is confounded by the love for “Hugo,” to the point of exasperation, but I know he genuinely just doesn’t connect with it. He’s not wrong. it’s not the movie’s fault. It’s just a case of the material not landing with him in any particular way. Considering how much I wanted to love “The Artist,” it’s doubly confounding that I didn’t. I liked it, and I would say that if you’re up for a light bit of diversion this weekend, it is indeed good for that. But I wanted something that was going to stick to me, and it didn’t. It’s been just over a day since I saw it, and it’s already fading in my memory, while other films I’ve seen recently are fresh and vivid and I know I’ll be seeing them again as soon as I can. For a film I wanted to see as much as this one, “fine” seems like a major disappointment.
“The Artist” is open today.
Had the same reaction to his and HUGO at the NYFF. The reaction to this was INSANE. I just didn’t care.
“Right now, our own Greg Ellwood is confounded by the love for “Hugo,” to the point of exasperation”
Greg has always been a contrarian for universally loved films
Not really. Did you see my top ten list last year? But if you think so, I’ll guess I’ll wear that as a badge of honor?
And I will add, Drew has why I dislike Hugo wrong. It’s painfully slow and monotonous at times (could have lost a good 15 min), it’s predictable, Asa is a weak child actor and I didn’t care for any of the characters. It was also a story I felt I’d seen a thousand times before.
I don’t think the film is intended merely as an homage to silent-era comedy. The classic melodramas of the era are as key a touchstone as the comedies – and I think that’s the key to understanding and connecting with a lot of the second and third act. It’s not about exploiting Valentin’s downfall purely for comedic effect – it’s about showing a vain and prideful man having to come to terms with his own (at least partially self inflicted) comeuppance – with jokes.
I felt this “odd man out” syndrome earlier this year with Refn’s “Drive”. Yes, it’s a really, really, REALLY good movie, and I had a helluva time watching it. But in a year that also gave us “Attack The Block”, “Melancholia”, “The Muppets”, “You’re Next” (at Fantastic Fest, anyway), “Super”, and a dozen other outstanding– truly outstanding– films, I simply can’t fathom those that consider “Drive” the ‘best movie of 2011’.
I’ve had real-life arguments over that film, and the frustration others seem to feel at my non-love (“really liking it” is apparently not good enough for some) is swiftly approaching the point where it’s going to start disturbing the enjoyment of the film that I DO have: like it or not, it’s hard not to have one’s opinion of a film muddied by the often petty arguments surrounding it.
Because of this, I’ve learned to stop bringing up the subject of “Drive” in casual conversation (as to NOT ruin it for myself), but– as you can see– I haven’t yet completely curbed this addiction to spouting off about Refn’s film completely.
I haven’t seen The Artist, but I felt exactly the same about Hugo. It’s a good movie. Charming, sweet and generally well told. But it had more than its share of flaws and I just don’t understand the critical hype. If it had been directed by anyone else, I get a sense it would be merely liked and not loved, which says a lot about Auteur Culture I suppose.
I’ve read numerous reviews of “The Artist” now, and I’m a little dumbfounded that none of the reviews I’ve read, whether raves or critical – including this one – has even so much as mentioned one of the people most responsible for this film’s storytelling — the composer, Ludovic Bource, who I hope wins the Oscar this year for Best Score. “Silent” films never were silent; they were simply non-dialogue and without sound effects, but there was always music to sculpt the storytelling, functioning as the voice of the movie and shaping the action. (Try watching a silent film without music and you’ll see what I mean — it’s like reading a book with no punctuation.) In this particular film, the composer is providing 50% of the storytelling experience and deserves a shout-out. Just sayin’. :) Regardless, this is a very thoughtful and well written review that gives a lot to think about. (And I say that speaking as someone who loved the movie.)
The score actually wasn’t that good. Lifting the theme music from Vertigo in a pivotal scene made me laugh, and there were multiple times in the movie where the score missed the mark (there are numerous emotional, ending-type swells early on in the film, and the 1st dancing scene the music seemed off. Overall, the soundtrack was more MGM studio circa 1950 than silent film, which was disappointing.