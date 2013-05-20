Review: ‘The Hangover Part III’ breaks new ground as it says good-bye

When this movie begins in the middle of an over-the-top prison riot in Bangkok that leads to a crazy “Shawshank Redemption” joke, it’s the first sign that “The Hangover Part III” is not just business as usual.
The first film, written by Jon Lucas & Scott Moore, featured a very clever hook, and when Craig Mazin, Scot Armstrong & Todd Phillips wrote the script for the second movie, they mirrored the structure of the first film closely. When I spoke with Phillips recently, it was obvious that he loved the reaction of people who were bothered by that, and at first, he and Mazin evidently flirted with the idea of making the third film yet another riff on the same structure. Thankfully, they tried something different this time, and while it may not recapture the exact same giddy thrill as the first film, this film manages to clarify what the overall story of the trilogy is in a way that I found satisfying and quite fitting.
The film opens with Alan (Zach Galafianakis) at his manic worst, driving along a freeway towing a trailer that holds a full-sized giraffe. His joyous song of “I love my life!” had me laughing right up to the moment he does something terrible, leading to a “Final Destination”-like incident that leads to a scene with his father Sid (Jeffrey Tambor) dropping dead in a moment that’s played for both laughs and real sorrow, which seems to be something that interests Phillips this time around.
When Phil (Bradley Cooper), Stu (Ed Helms) and Doug (Justin Bartha) show up at Sid’s funeral, it is obvious to them that Alan is out of control. Over the course of the first two films, this has been one of those givens. Alan has always been a spoiled rich kid whose obvious psychological problems have been played for laughs. This time, though, it seems like Alan is going to continue to spiral out of control unless something is done. He has no respect for his mother, so she can’t convince him to get help. It’s up to the “Wolfpack,” the friends he tormented in the first two films, to take him to a facility where he can get the help he so desperately needs.
On the road to that facility, they are run down by a truck and taken to meet Marshall (John Goodman), who is looking for Chow (Ken Jeong), the lunatic who they tangled with in both of the previous films. Chow was the one we saw breaking out of prison in the film’s opening sequence, and this time around, he is the antagonist who keeps the film’s plot in motion. He’s the chaos that keeps causing problems for the guys no matter what they do, and the guys have to hunt him down for Marshall, or he promises to kill Doug, who once again finds himself sidelined during much of the action.
There’s a fairly major detour to Tijuana and rural Mexico before the film finally makes its way back to Vegas, which seems inevitable. While I feel like the first two films were all about the way our actions have consequences, this final film is all about Alan having to learn to exist as a self-sufficient human being, and it gives Galifianakis his most fully-realized role to date. He reveals the dangerous sense of humor that drives Alan even as he also finally starts to make a case for some real growth. There are two sequences in particular that aren’t particularly funny, but that reveal just how deeply Alan’s desire to find a connection really runs. One involves the baby from the original film (played by the actual kid who was one of the three infants used in that movie) and the other involves Cassie, a new character played by Melissa McCarthy. Galifianakis makes choices that seem to come out of left field, approaching each moment in ways that I found unsettling at times, funny at other times, but always interesting.
At this point, i’m not even sure I think “The Hangover” series is particularly hilarious. I’m just intrigued by it as an ode to the way we allow ourselves these moments of excess, and what it is that we keep bottled up inside of us except in those moments. Stu, the character played by Ed Helms, seemed genuinely upset by his own inner urges in the last film, and at one point, he declared “I’ve got a demon in me.” We all do, though, and the only question is how well we keep it under control. These guys all seem willing to let it off the leash at times, no matter what the final cost, and in this film, Alan finally learns that he can’t live like that at all times.
Ken Jeong’s performance is part con man, part crazy person, part puckish imp, and he tears into every scene in a big way. At one point, we follow a few characters into a Vegas suite that Chow has taken over and turned into a “party,” and it’s played as dark as the moment where Martin Sheen first finds Col. Kurtz in the jungle temple. Even so, there are signs here that Phillips isn’t all about nihilism. There are several scenes where we catch up with past characters and see that they’ve actually done well for themselves, and I appreciated those moments because they temper the otherwise jet-black view of humanity that Phillips has.
At this point, I have to give extra credit to Lawrence Sher, the film’s cinematographer, because so few comic filmmakers are willing to use widescreen, and all three of these films have made great use of the full scope frame. Tech credits are strong across the board, and consistent with the first two movies. As with the other films, you need to stay once the credits begin because there is a moment that comes in the middle of the credit sequence that is flat-out deranged, as freaky as anything else we’ve seen in the series, and it suggests that while Alan may be better than he used to be, nothing is ever going to fully heal these lunatics.
I’ll be curious to see what the general public makes of this one. It feels to me like the right way to round out the series, but it’s such a different film in many ways that I have no idea if people will respond to it or not. I think they managed to redeem the series with this last film, and it strikes me as a very strange take on the story so far. Todd Phillips will no doubt continue to mine the darkness we all have inside of us for laughs in the future, so it’s good to see that when it comes down to it, he has a soft spot for his own characters, and he does ultimately give them all some small bit of solace, even if they seem determined to piss it away in the film’s final images.
“The Hangover Part III” opens everywhere on Friday.
I still have yet to understand what is funny about these movies and why people love them so much. And after suffering through the utter void of humor that was Due Date, I think I will wait to subject myself to Phillips’ latest alleged comedy as well. But you go ahead and enjoy, the rest of America. I’ll just wonder why you find passing judgment on the natural male libido so amusing.
Oh, we will.
-“The Rest of America”
You don’t understand it because you must of never went out with your friends and have a good time, you should try it some times
I agree with you on Due Date and The Hangover Part II. They were pretty awful. The first Hangover I quite liked though because it was actually funny. Not sure what you’re talking about on that last point though…
You’re not alone in wondering where the humor is. I find these kinds of movies generally horrible as well, and like you, I get everyone else saying “You just don’t know how to have FUN, man!” It’s irritating as hell.
Someone fails too understand pop culture phenomenon, and expresses contempt on Internet. How long before this is deemed an illness?
bananaman…the hangover series is a pop culture phenomenon now? if someone could explain what’s phenomenonal about it… (not why they think its good…why it is phenomenal…)
Walt – “phenomenon” and “phenomenal” are not synonyms. An artifact does not have to meet some threshold of merit to reach a level of public saturation and popularity. You’re asking bananaman to defend qualitatively his quantitative assertion, which is an apples to oranges request.
Drew
I have agreed with you many times and we used to talk quite frequently in the AICN chat room. Theater guy. You know me. I will start off by saying I am one of the Hangover 2 apologists. I thought they went a bit darker in the tone of it and at times, it matched the first one for laughs despite recycling the gimmick. But you are so far off-base on the Hangover 3. A comedy, dark in tone or not should produce laughs. Any potential laugh was given in the trailer. They forgot the series was a comedy and turned it into an action film. The actors are sleepwalking through the film. The Wolf Pack, especially Cooper & Helms, look like they were there for the paycheck. You take comedic actors like Goodman and McCarthy and give them absolutely nothing to do. I never wanted to see a character take a shotgun blast as much as Chow in the film. Irritating to the highest level. Audiences will go this weekend and flee so fast. What a disappointing finish.
Thank you Rupert for an honest, straight to the point review. Drew can not bring himself to call out the movie because of all the access he gets with the stars, much like he had to give “Into Darkness” a pass so he could do all his interviews (go back and read Darkness…you will see what I mean).
If you have read Drew long enough as I have you have learned to read between the lines. For newcomers, if you see interviews with the cast and director use EXTREME caution in takeing these “reviews” at face value.
I’m confused by this complaint of Drew’s reviews. One of the reason I like reading him is that he doesn’t appear to take joy in shitting on a movie like a lot of other reviewers do. Even when he’s skewering something, there’s an obvious effort to find anything that was done right. Specific to this movie though, I don’t see how his review is somehow pandering to it. A B- isn’t all that great and I’m pretty sure he said it wasn’t all that funny (pretty damning for a comedy, I’d say). Is he supposed to then go on for 800 words about a bunch of failed jokes? That would be awful to read.
@Megalodon, actually, it’s way more irritating when people say pretentious crap like “But you go ahead and enjoy, the rest of America,” or anything about not understanding how people could possibly enjoy something.
Is it any surprise people respond with “You don’t know how to have fun”?
In my defense, *I* wasn’t the one calling out the rest of America. I happen to not see the humor myself, so on that point I was agreeing, but I still don’t think “you don’t know how to have fun” is the correct response to pretentious crap. Just call them on the pretentious crap, but don’t act like not knowing how to have fun is the problem. Maybe it’s true in Cinemapsycho’s case, but it’s not true of all of us. It’s just a different – very different – sense of humor.
After reading this review I got a bad feeling about this. We could be looking at the first truly horrendous box office turd of the summer.
Drew is my favorite critic. First thing I do after I watch a movie is check out what drew had to say. So first off: thanks for all your good work drew.
Just saw hangover 3. Very disappointed. I agree with a lot of drew’s points, but am surprised he didn’t mention the lack of laughs in the movie. The audience I saw it with sat in silence throughout the whole movie until the end. The only laugh was at the end credit scene. which in my opinion just went for a very cheap laugh.