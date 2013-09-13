Review: Ti West’s creepy ‘The Sacrament’ plunges viewers into the heart of a suicide cult

TORONTO – By the time I publish this review, there’s a strong chance Magnolia will have closed their deal to pick up Ti West’s new film “The Sacrament” for release, and if they do, I think that’s a great match for the release model that they seem to be perfecting over there.
It would be unfair and reductive to simply call “The Sacrament” a horror film. Sure, Ti has made a name for himself as a master of the slow-burn with “The House Of The Devil” and “The Innkeepers,” but even those films are totally different in terms of tone and style, and I think West deserves credit for the way he stretches in each new film. He is not repeating himself, something that already makes him stand apart from many guys who work in genre these days.
His new film is told from the point of view of a team of journalists from VICE who decide to join Patrick (Kentucker Audley), one of their photographers, as he heads into the jungle to see his sister Caroline (Amy Seimetz), who joined a community for sober living. Originally located in Mississippi, they left the United States, and he hasn’t really heard from her since. Sam (AJ Bowen) and cameraman Jake (Joe Swanberg) accompany Patrick, and from the moment they arrive at the isolated camp, there is a sense of dread that West expertly draws out.
I have two main reservations with the film. First, I’m not sure the material is best served being told from the point of view of the camera, because there are things that I would have loved to have seen that simply couldn’t be logically cheated in a found-footage movie. While I think “Afflicted” managed to make the device work in service of the story, adding an emotional heft that made the film better, in “The Sacrament,” I find myself frustrated by things I wish I could have seen, and I feel like it is one layer of distance that the film did not need.
The other reservation is that the film is very, very straightforward. I can’t say I’m surprised by anything that happens in it, and I’m not sure I think West’s other films have been this linear in the way they deliver on their initial premise. If you know anything at all about cults, you’ll have a pretty good idea where things are headed from the moment Sam and Jake and Patrick arrive at the camp, and all the way to the final frames of the movie, it remains just that linear, just that straightforward. I think Father (Gene Jones), the charismatic center of the cult, is played just right, and probably my favorite scene in the film comes when Father agrees to sit with Sam for an interview.
I think what you lose approaching it this way is any moment where Father drops his guard and where we see what is happening behind the scenes. It’s a perspective question, and one of the most beautiful things about narrative storytelling is the unlimited options available to storytellers. When you lock yourself into one perspective that can’t shift logically, you reduce your own options, and in this case, I think West handcuffs himself a bit. I also wish the film offered more of an exploration of how a charismatic leader manages to not only establish but maintain control over an entire group of people, because that is the question that I never fully feel is answered by movies like this. I can’t imagine what would make me feel like throwing my entire life away to follow someone into a very dark and controlled world.
Performance-wise, I think everyone does solid work. As I said, Jones is a magnificent creep, and I was happy to see Bowen play this character because it’s one of the closest things I’ve seen to the actual AJ Bowen. He’s played so many heavy roles in so many films that it’s great to see him on the other side of things. He comes across as bright and curious and makes a strong choice in not making Sam a cynical journalist douchebag, which would be the easy choice. Swanberg’s role is smaller because he is so frequently meant to be the guy behind the camera, and Amy Seimetz, so stunning in this year’s “Upstream Color,” ably sells the notion of this broken girl who found what she needed in this cult, and who is willing to do anything to protect the peace she’s found.
Having Eric Robbins shoot the film makes sense. Not only is he one of the first guys West worked with on “The Roost,” but he’s actually shot a documentary, the outstanding “Beware Of Mr. Baker,” and that experience does seem to inform the way he approaches this material.
While I don’t believe you always need to compare films when reviewing them, it’s hard not to set “The Sacrament” next to “Safe Haven,” the Gareth Evans segment from this year’s “V/H/S 2,” which not only tweaks the expectations of an audience well past anything you could predict, but which is also a technical marvel. “The Sacrament” is, like everything Ti West makes, solid and smart and well-calibrated, but out of his recent films, it would be the last of them that I’d return to for pleasure.
If Magnolia does pick the film up, I look forward to them announcing dates for both VOD and theatrical soon.
I dig Ti West’s films. I’d like to see him get a chance to do something with real money behind it.
I also loved that he played a director in “You’re Next.” For a while anyway. ;)
Also, I guess those guys really like working together? Looks like half the cast from “You’re Next” is in “The Sacrament.”
I think Ti West is one of the few ‘real’ film-makers to come out of this current crop of horror directors.
He has a classic, almost Carpenter-esque directing style and makes movies with a lot of craft. Whereas a number of more high-profile horror guys these days just seem to specialise in juvenile pastiches of a previous era’s movies.
I’m thrilled that he seems to still be happy to do independant, original movies. I’ll be crushed the day I read that he has signed on to to do a Dimension remake or a franchise sequel.
He kind of did that already with Cabin Fever 2. It was taken out of his hands, but his name is still on it, and you can still kind of see what he was going for. After that experience I doubt he will do another movie like that again.
Magnolia has picked the film up. Which makes me wonder, actually. Eli Roth produced this, and throughout production he was saying that he wanted this to be West’s “mainstream breakthrough”. I took that to mean they were shooting for a major-studio pickup and a wide release (at least from a studio like Lionsgate or FilmDistrict). That won’t be happening with Magnolia/Magnet, who give their films limited theatrical and VOD releases before shuffling off to DVD and streaming. That means the mainstream moviegoers who have never heard of Ti West won’t be hearing of him this time around either.
I wonder why the major studio pickup didn’t happen. Was it the film itself, or was it possibly the underwhelming audience response to You’re Next (which I loved, personally)? Are the majors and mini-majors now afraid to touch films from this group? Never mind that LG sat on that film for 2 years and pissed away all the buzz it had built up, gave it very vague ads that told viewers nothing about it, and then released it at the end of summer when it would have been a huge crowd-pleaser in October (when people actually want to see horror films, and there are practically none coming out in wide release this year)? I just wonder what’s really going on here. I have a feeling it’s going to be quite some time before we see a studio give one of these indie horror films a shot at a wide release again, and that’s a real shame, because the lack of boxoffice of You’re Next was Lionsgate’s fault, not the film’s.