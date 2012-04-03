Review: ‘Titanic 3D’ is technically impressive remaster but to what end?

I don’t think I ever wrote a review of “Titanic.”
I’m not sure, though. I know I was already contributing reviews to Ain’t It Cool in 1997. I’m pretty sure I sent material to Ain’t It Cool as early as 1996. I know I was writing reviews for newsgroups as early as 1995. But for some reason, I don’t think I ever wrote a review of James Cameron’s massive cultural event, which seems strange to me now.
After all, I’ve been a James Cameron fan since the moment my first screening of “The Terminator” ended in 1984. And working in Los Angeles, it was impossible not to be aware of and fascinated by the stories of what was happening on the set of “Titanic”. What I found most interesting was that Cameron was getting a reputation as the guy who made the most expensive film of all time every time out, and each time, those big bets seemed to be paying off. “Terminator 2.” “True Lies.” Giant expensive gambles that managed to shrug off the reports of trouble that plagued them during production. But at a time when $100 million was still considered a lot of money to spend on a movie, “Titanic” was at least twice that, delayed, a nightmare, the moment he was bound to fail.
Didn’t happen, of course. I think at this point, betting against Cameron is a sucker’s game. He’s the ultimate self-actualized man in Hollywood, a truck driver who has somehow become the single most successful filmmaker of all time as well as a billionaire inventor/adventurer. If someone wrote James Cameron as a character, we would criticize him as hard to believe. He is his own most improbably imagined character, and it’s little wonder his harshest critics say the same things about him that they do about his movies.
Several years ago, I was invited to the Lightstorm offices by Jon Landau, and he showed me a demo reel that they had prepared to demonstrate the potential for post-converting films into 3D. They used clips from “Star Wars: A New Hope,” “Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones,” “The Two Towers,” and, very notably, “Titanic.” It was an impressive demo reel, and the clips were smartly chosen. At the time, Landau said they were still refining the process, and it’s gone through a lot of changes since that early version.
On Valentine’s Day this year, my wife and I attended a special screening of the film in Burbank, and afterwards, I saw Landau outside. I told him that it seemed like they had done exactly what they set out to do, and that “Titanic” represents the very best 3D conversion of a film that I’ve seen so far.
Having said that, I’m pretty much convinced that there’s not much of a future for the process.
Maybe I’m wrong. If any film is going to put this theory to the test, it’s “Titanic,” and I’m actually interested in the box-office outcome of a release for the first time in a long time. Normally, that’s something I try to tune out, but in this case, I want to see what happens. I’ve always felt strongly that studios should do more revival releases of important and well-loved films, and that they should do it on a much broader basis than they do. These 3D releases of films are some of the most widely-released revivals ever, and while “The Phantom Menace” wasn’t a hit, especially by the standards of “Star Wars” re-releases, I would argue that “Titanic” is much better-liked than that film.
Seeing it again for the first time in at least a decade, I am struck by just how confident it is, and that seems to be the thing that really distinguishes a James Cameron film is exactly that: confidence. He believes in this story so completely, and he presents it with such a laser-focused overload of detail, that it’s almost impossible to deny it as an experience. Does he draw on broad characterizations and archetypical dramatics? Absolutely. Cameron is anything but subtle, and that’s one of the reasons his films play around the world the way they do. But I think he also tweaks the conventions he plays with, and he isn’t remotely cynical about the stories he tells. His belief in the romantic appeal of the Titanic is palpable in the film, and he often strikes lightning with his casting. If any film demonstrates that, it’s this one.
Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet were already well-liked young actors who had several great performances to their credit, but the combination of the two of them was magic. They both completely understood what they were playing here, and Cameron captured them at this moment when they were gorgeous kids, just new enough to feel like discoveries, but experienced enough to bring real nuance to what they were doing. Billy Zane’s taken a lot of flack for his work in the film, but he’s doing exactly what Cameron asked him to do, and he does it with a pretty overt sense of humor about the whole thing. Kathy Bates is basically this film’s “Jeff Goldblum in ‘Jurassic Park,'” the one who has a supporting role but gets to kill every single moment she’s onscreen. Other supporting players like Bernard Hill and Victor Garber and David Warner or Frances Conroy do strong work as well, with Bill Paxton being the only significant miscasting in the film. He’s okay, but there’s something about his laconic energy that seems wrong for the guy he’s playing, a sort of riff on Cameron himself. The best performance in the film is easily Gloria Stuart, who is luminous as the older version of Rose, given a fresh hit of life by this incident that stirs all those memories, so long relegated to the safety of the past. She suddenly finds herself right back there, living through it all again, and Stuart is, in my opinion, one of the main reasons the film works.
The not-so-secret secret of “Titanic” and its success is that the actual sinking of the ship is one of the all time great action movie set pieces, one long sustained crescendo of remarkably orchestrated near-death that Cameron stages with a skill that is just plain staggering. He tells us early on in the film, via computer simulation, exactly what’s going to happen later on, and then he goes for it, step by step, overlaying the human horror and emotion, and the result is just as exciting now as it was in 1997. I was impressed and overwhelmed all over again, and I remain amazed at what Cameron can accomplish, and the sheer physical difficulty of what he pulled off is not to be underplayed. Like the film or don’t like the film, there are very few filmmakers working now or ever who could have done what Cameron did here, no matter what resources they had.
Like I said, the screening we attended was on Valentine’s Day, and I surprised my wife with it. She is a big fan of the movie, and so I thought the idea of taking her to see it without telling her where we were going would be something she really enjoyed. And she did have a good time with the film again, no doubt about it. But the 3D left her cold in the end, something she’s articulated to me a few times since then, and I think if anything, the glasses separated her from the experience in a way that she didn’t like. I think fans of the film were already used to be immersed in it when they watched, because Cameron’s film is lush, dense, a hugely-involving sensory experience. Adding 3D to that works technically, but I’m not sure it changed anything, one way or another, emotionally.
Working in 3D is important to James Cameron for reasons he may not ever be able to fully articulate. He loves it, and he has spent an amazing amount of time and energy to make it a mainstream reality, knowing that the entire industry has to support 3D for it to really work. This is going to be his big example to other filmmakers about why you do a post-conversion, and he’s gone all out. In this case, though, I do wonder if this particular release will satisfy an itch that was one of the first things mentioned before 3D started this latest comeback, and if so, if that means the process is going to start to fade again, as it has each time 3D’s been embraced by Hollywood before. Or if this film does hit again, does this mean Cameron and Hollywood are going to take this as the green light to start releasing more films this way?
All I know is, the film itself deserves to be rediscovered on the bigscreen, and for younger viewers who never had the opportunity to see it theatrically the first time around, it is totally worth it to see the film when it comes out on Friday, just so you can see how brisk it plays, and how involving it really is in a theater. If the 3D does add something for you, great. If not, then it’s worth asking the question: does any film really need to be converted like this at all?
“Titanic” sinks again starting April 4, 2012.
Like him or not, Cameron is a force of nature and for that reason alone we should be thankful for him. An inspiring human being regardless of the merits of his individual movies.
And seriously, watch that Hitchcock clip I tweeted you earlier – it’s awesome.
I wonder if the box-office success, should it have one, has something to do with 3D or not. One would suppose that folks who like the film just go to watch it on the big screen once more. I would think that 3D is just a distraction there. (Basically what your wife experienced.)
If they re-released “Lawrence Of Arabia” in 3D today, why would people go? Because seeing it on the big screen, I’d guess. Not because of the 3D.
I’m looking forward to seeing this again in a theatre, but I’m skipping the 3D version. The effect, at least in the trailer, made it feel too much like a Viewmaster for me.
I’m pretty ambivalent on 3D for the most part but I never understand why some people (particularly those that call themselves movie fans) just bray when a film is reissued under almost any circumtances, as if it was made to only exist in homes and on cell phones into perpetuity. Movies are made for cinemas and any time we get an opportunity, if we so choose, to see one up there again it’s something to appreciate in my mind.
For a long time I was a Titanic hater. It just didn’t work for me on any level. I watched it again on HBO or something last year and was surprised at how much I now enjoyed it.
That said, I think all of the scenes in the present are terrible. Paxton especially. But even Gloria Stuart came off poorly to me.
Does anyone else feel like all this post-converted 3D is like when they tried to colorize all the black and white classics?
I do. With both colorization and 3D conversion, the artistic sensibilities of someone other than the original creators are being applied to the work, resulting in an inferior product. (because I agree with Drew’s wife: the 3D glasses disconnect me somewhat from the viewing experience).
“With both colorization and 3D conversion, the artistic sensibilities of someone other than the original creators are being applied to the work, resulting in an inferior product.”
I’m not sure I agree (or disagree) with that.
In this case, it is the original creator (singular, sure, but still). It is Cameron’s creation, so it would not inherently be inferior because of who is working on it. It is his artistic intent. However, that does not mean it always works for the better either. I would look at Star Wars and the stuff Lucas added that just detracted from what people loved about the theatrical releases, Greedo inexplicably shooting first, the feel of the movies changing over time, etc. However, that is probably in part due to OUR baggage. We view Movie X a certain way because of various factors and feel it SHOULD be a certain way. Even if they can go back and nail THEIR intended artistic sensibilities or intents, it does not necessarily mean audiences with their experiences and expectations will view it as an improvement. That is not the same as it being “inferior.”
You could even throw in remakes, which opens a huge can or worms. In either case, I think you have to look at the end product not just if the original creators were involved or the artistic sensibilities. Flat out: which is better. Which is subjective to be sure.
-Cheers
Colorization is a good analogy for 3D post conversion. No matter how well you do it, it will never be anything like as good as if you shoot it. I suspect that people can feel the difference between a stereo shoot and post conversion on a subconscious level. That might be a reason for the reaction of Drew’s wife.
Still, if Cameron wants to try this, at least it’s the decision of the creator and at least he knows what he’s doing.
“‘Titanic 3D’ is technically impressive remaster but to what end?”
Answer: A money grab. For what other end COULD it be?
As a movie, Titanic is o.k. It is NOT a great story to me though. The special effects are cool. It has a good cast. The overall impact for me was negligible. That said, it was a big hit. Why else would they render it in 3D and re-release it? It is from what I have read the second highest grossing films ever. They know it will make (more) money.
As for 3D in general? It’s like a cinematic spice. Sure, you can use it with everything. However, not everything NEEDS it. If you are creative with 3D (e.g. Toy Story 3, Avatar, Pixar films in general I would imagine) it can be great. If you are lazy or do it just for the sake if doing it (e.g. Lorax, Harold & Kumar, etc.) or do it wrong (e.g. Last Avatar, Clash of the Titans, etc.), it is pointless and sometimes actually detracts from the experience.
I hope 3D sticks around as an option. However, if it went away I doubt I would notice much, and probably not care at all. If/when I did, it would be rare and if the film was done right I do not feel I am losing anything in the experience.
-Cheers
Cameron says in a Entertainment Weekly interview that there is a whole generation that has only seen it on DVD and this is an opportunity to bring it back in the theater.
Since Cameron’s 3D is better than anyone else’s, I trust the job will be well done. I do fear the disconnect you mention your wife having, but I think the movie opens Wednesday in 3D and additionally in 2D on Friday.
I made an effort to see Hugo in 3D figuring that since it was made for that format it was the ideal situation to see what all the fuss was about. In the end I was indifferent to it. It didn’t add anything substantial the experience and since I where (regular) glasses in real life, watching the 3D film made my head hurt. As far as Titanic goes I was a socially-retarded teenage boy when it originally came out, so I’ll concede there was a part of me that needed to hate the film on basic principal. I later re-watched it on video while house-sitting for a neighbor friend of mine. Divorced from all the hype I thought that it was pretty good. No where near good enough (or bad enough) to warrant the hysteria (and animosity) that it caused in ’97 but serviceable nonetheless. But the criticisms still stand: Though technically well made titanic is just warmed over Romeo + Juliette anchored by one of the most un-charismatic and bland performances I’ve ever seen Dicaprio give.
I’m sorry you didn’t like Hugo in 3D, Just Drawn That Way, but I found it one of the more enjoyable film experiences I had last year.
3D only seems viable when an extremely talented director (Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, Robert Zemeckis, etc.), builds the film from the ground up with 3D in mind, and uses the 3D for immersion and depth of field rather than the hokey “in your face” 3D of yesteryear.
I don’t agree with the post conversion process; films shot in 2D should stay that way. But I think 3D, this time around, is not a gimmick, and is here to stay.
In a way, the evolution of 3D is similar to the advent of the talkies in film history. Hopefully soon, we’ll be able to ditch the 3D glasses and the movie will be projected from the screen in 3D.
Filmmakers will still make movies in 2D, but they’ll be shown in seperate theaters, and the audiences will choose what they’re in the mood for.
Whoops…sorry about that.
Just Drawn That Way, I have had nearly the same experience you have. I saw Avatar in 3D and for me, the 3rd dimension effect took me out of the movie rather than immersing me in it(“oh, that shot had a very noticeable 3D effect…”). I avoided 3D movies after that, but when Hugo was receiving accolades for its use of 3D, I figured it was time to try it again. Again, I was underwhelmed. I could tell Scorsese knew what he was doing technically (as did Cameron), but it added nothing to my enjoyment of the film and again found it distracting. Glad folks are enjoying but I sincerely hope this is not the future of cinema and that viewers will continue to have a choice as to whether to see a film in 3D or 2D.
Huh, I thought I double-posted…that was what the apology was about.
There’s that moment in “Hugo” where the train comes through the movie screen and my own reaction was a bit of the thrill audiences must have felt seeing their first movie ever way back when, so that made the movie worth it in 3-D!
My biggest problem with 3D is that it removes the “big screen” from the equation. Once I’ve got the glasses on, it doesn’t matter if it’s a TV, movie screen, or IMAX, all the scale is gone. And Titanic is better experienced on a bigger than life screen rather than THREE DEE. It would be better served as an IMAX DMR re-release, but I fear fewer and fewer IMAX presentations will be 2D.
Just came home from an advance screening here in the Philippines. This is my first time to see this movie in the big screen as I was too young back then. and I enjoyed it a lot. 3D effect is fine especially the underwater scenes but to be honest it doesn’t really add that much because the movie is engrossing enough. The audience I was with started a little chatty in but as the movie progresses we were all sucked in again to Titanic’s magic especially when the ship started sinking everyone was quiet and concentrated on the movie. The Rose sketching session had the best reaction ;) And there were claps in the end and lots of good chatter as I exit the theater and i even heard some singing along with My Heart Will Go On.
I don’t think it will make that much money here since all previous 3D rereleases here flopped but it’s a movie worth revisiting and I’m glad that I had the chance to see this movie in the theater, it really is a movie meant to be seen in the big screen
I saw it the day it in the theaters first came out in 1997 and whatever you may think, Cameron puts you on that ship for most of the movie. The 3D kind of seems redundant because you already feel that you’re there especially in that last third when the ship sinks.
Can’t wait to see the film in 3D. I’ve enjoyed it ever since seeing in 1997, buying the 3 disc limited edition in 2005, and even watching it on HBO Go and other tv channels (though I cringe at the edits that Oxygen and TNT make).
I have never really seen a 3D film before so I am glad my first 3D movie will also be my favorite movie. If I enjoy the 3D experience I may consider other 3D movies in the future.
I find myself growing more ambivalent towards 3D but I’m far from a hater. When done properly it adds something to the “experience” of cinema, albeit not emotionally. And that was certainly the case with Titanic. Technically the 3D was impressive. Never once did it disconnect me like it did for so many others. However, as Drew already mentioned, it added nothing emotionally. And Titanic is already such an emotional experience, a technical detail like 3D is superfluous. But on a purely technical level, I did find many moments of awe: seeing the depth of blue inside the Heart of the Ocean diamond, or the refraction of light in a stairwell filling with icy water. Any time the camera peered over the railing of the ship was glorious. The 3D did add some wonderful sensory moments. But taken as a whole, is that really enough to warrant a revolution in cinema?
