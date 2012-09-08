Review: Tom Hanks and Halle Berry take a soulful journey in the transcendent ‘Cloud Atlas’

I can tell you this: we’ll definitely be running a Second Look piece about this film after it’s in theaters, because it is a remarkable movie experience, one that cannot be digested easily, and any attempt to dig in fully would rob you of the sense of discovery that washed over me as I sat in the theater.
No matter what the subject matter, the combination of Lana and Andy Wachowski and Tom Tykwer would be reason enough to be excited. The novel they adapted, though, is something very special, and a huge challenge for anybody looking to turn it into a film. Walking into the film, I was hoping for something ambitious and different. What I got was one of my two favorite films of the year so far, a movie I’ll be returning to again and again, a unique and beautiful work of film art that dares to dream big in a way we rarely see from either studios or independent sources.
There are six interlocking stories that make up the movie, and at the start of the film, we are taken through each of them chronologically. The first takes place in the south Pacific in the year 1850, and it deals with the journey of Adam Ewing (Jim Sturgess), a notary who has no business being at sea, and his unorthodox relationship with another passenger. In the second story, set in 1931, Robert Frobisher (Ben Whishaw) finds work as the assistant to a composer (Jim Broadbent) who is in his waning years. The third story is set in the mid-70s, and it’s about Luisa Rey (Halle Berry), an investigative reporter who is determined to learn the truth about a potential health hazard at a nuclear power plant with the help of a whistleblower played by Tom Hanks. In the fourth story, Jim Broadbent stars as Timothy Cavendish, a publisher who finds himself in trouble with gangsters over a book he’s publishing, and he ends up locked away in a nursing home run by the loathsome Nurse Noakes (Hugo Weaving). The fifth story takes place in a gorgeous futuristic version of Seoul and deals with Sonmi-451, a service clone who becomes a significant figure in a rebellious uprising against the status quo. Finally, the movie jumps into the far future, after the end of what we think of as modern civilization, to tell the story of Zarchry (Hanks again), a tribesman who is asked to help Meronym (Berry again) with a very specific quest.
The film deals first with the notion of how stories serve as both history and as a way of making sense of who we are. Characters from one segment appear in letters in another or in movies that we see in passing or even as stories shared around a campfire. But the bigger connection here is that these completely different characters in all of these radically different times and places are all the same souls, colliding again and again as they move through time. Identity is a malleable thing, with bodies serving merely as temporary containers for the essence that remains constant through time. It seems particularly appropriate that this is the first film to feature a credit onscreen for Lana Wachowski as writer and director, and it fits neatly into the overall thematic interests that both Tykwer and the Wachowskis have explored in the past.
The idea of using a small cast to play roles in each of the different segments, some of the actors changing race and gender over the various stories, is definitely risky, but I honestly believe that if you’re going to make something truly great, you have to be willing to be completely embarrassed. I’d always rather see real ambition that falls short as opposed to someone playing it safe with something we’ve seen before. “Cloud Atlas” is hard to describe if your only touchstones are other films because it doesn’t feel like any other movie I can name. It’s not just the way the film was made or cast… it’s the types of stories being told. Don’t expect conventional punchlines here. Instead, these stories push moral and ethical buttons in some unusual and even oblique ways, and there is plenty of room in the film for every viewer to have a different experience with what they see. There’s a sense of trust on the part of the filmmakers that the audience will be willing to work for the pleasures that are strewn throughout, and there’s also a deeply heartfelt optimism even in the film’s darkest moments that makes it stand apart from the typical dystopian vision of most modern science fiction.
The cinematography by Frank Griebe and John Toll is daring and lush, and the score is equally rich and rewarding, with contributions from Reinhold Heil, Johnny Klimek, and Tykwer himself, who wrote the “Cloud Atlas Sextet,” a key puzzle piece in the larger canvass of the film. In the end, “Cloud Atlas” is a film that dares to imagine something beyond what is typically done in big-budget filmmaking, dense and daring, and as with “Speed Racer,” I’m sure some people will be thrown by the basic cinema vocabulary on display. Nothing is spoon-fed to you, and I walked out of my screening almost drunk on the potential of movie storytelling and the idea that there are plenty of frontiers left for us to explore. It is easy to be worn down by Hollywood’s constant stream of remakes and sequels and comic books, but all it takes is one “Cloud Atlas” for me to once again believe that anything is possible if the right artists are given room to experiment.
While it may not be for everyone, “Cloud Atlas” is one of my very favorite films this year. You’ll be able to judge for yourself when it opens on October 26.
I do wanna see this movie, but I wonder if it’d better to read the book (which I have) first….or just see the movie…
Definitely read the book – one of my favorites
I was wondering that too
Any movie that requires reading the book has failed as a movie. Period.
That’s not really why i asked….I prefer to read or watch whichever one is overall the better experience. Usually that’s the book…sometimes (rarely) it is the movie
“Any movie that requires reading the book has failed as a movie. Period.”
A film’s success or failure pretty much always comes down the the individual’s experience with it and how they choose to experience the story. Period.
Great to hear that you liked it. What’s your other favorite movie of the year?
My guess is Holy Motors, or maybe Looper.
Holy Motors, Looper, Cloud Atlas, The Dark Knight Rises, Moonrise Kingdom, West of Memphis, Paul Williams Still Alive, Wrong, Sinister, Rust and Bone = Unofficial Top 10??
Broadbent is so fantastic in this.
Sounds great, and it’s inspiring if it helps carve a future for big-budget independent movies.
I don’t doubt its special ambition, but at least the future pidgin English part of the book is well known to riff on Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (also, by the way, very much a groundbreaking movie). I hope it wasn’t beneath the Wachowskis to reference that.
And could the nostalgia freaks hold off on trying to reclaim Speed Racer as work of greatness? It’s liquid manure from start to finish, a disaster on every level and (I assume) played a big part in the Wachowskis not getting big studio funding. Maybe their movie about karma will be a useful reminder.
That’s silly. You’re allowed to not like something, but that doesn’t mean that someone else is wrong if they feel differently. And that’s from someone who didn’t really like it either…
Speed Racer is fucking amazing. Love that film to pieces.
Speed racer was an almost perfect adaptation of its source.
I never saw an episode of the original Speed Racer cartoon, but I love the movie to death!
Some people like Speed Racer, and that’s great for them and nobody can question that affection. As long as it isn’t expressed as ‘Speed Racer Is Unappreciated Genius’, because that’s a fandom trying to redefine a standard in a way other people don’t accept.
Speed Racer is the biggest piece of shit I’ve seen in the last decade…it’s a CATASTROPHIC failure.
Well, we could say that Tony Scott’s Domino has text and style and experimentation, but it’s trash from start to finish. Even so, it shows that Scott was a master craftsman and well ahead of the curve. Much like the Wachowskis. I’m looking forward to Cloud Atlas because at least the material is solid and suited to thoughtful moviemaking.
By the way, when I said nostalgia, I meant nostalgia for 2008, not 1967. We moviegoers are all expected to have forgotten the 20th century by now. It doesn’t seem like the movie had much of a nostalgia brand to trade on, at least not in its intended demographic.
That doesn’t make any sense. Do your really think that anybody outthere thinks “Oh yeah, 4 years ago, when I was a kid, I watched SPEED RACER and it totally rocked back then”? I know, we live in fast times, but I think you have to give nostalgia at least 10 years of incubation time. People have nostalgic feelings for TRANSFORMERS and GI JOE because of the 80s cartoons and not the movies that came out just a handful of years ago!
There was nothing to Speed Racer….at all. They got lost in effects, sorry, I wanted it to be great, it just seriously wasn’t.
Speed Racer really irritated me. My head hurt. Not from it bending my brain but my eyes wanted to crawl out of my skull by the end. Ow.
If your not high on LSD, you won’t like Speed Racer. Period.
Bae Doona good?
Die Wanna Wanga!
Wow this is exciting to hear. It’s kind of cool to read this after all The Master talk of late and after seeing The Life of Pi trailer today theatrically for the first time (at Raiders IMAX D, which also previewed Skyfall and The Hobbit, which were equally awesome).
Lots to look forward to.
This is really encouraging. Drew, do you have any idea why this has never been mentioned — even on this very site — as a major Oscar contender, and do you think its status will change?
Drew are you reviewing The Master
He already reviewed The Master a day or two ago. He was disappointed by it.
“Transcendent” was the word that I got me the most pumped. I read the book during a recent trip to Peru (an experience in itself transcendent and life-changing). In the downtime of airports and transcontinental flights, Cloud Atlas was a beautiful diversion. Then we got that amazing trailer, which itself elevated the notion of what a trailer can make us feel. So it’s heartening to know that the movie is having a similar affect on so many people who have seen it. I wanted this film to swing for the fences. It appears to be dividing many critics, but art SHOULD divide people.
So happy you gave it such a good review. I usually agree with you guys so I’m hoping its the same for this. The book was so good and I’m glad they found the perfect directors for such a complicated idea. Can’t wait now!
This is the movie of the Fall for me. I am currently reading the novel by David Mitchell. Right now I am in the section with Frobisher. It has been a tedious read to this point, but I am willing to go the distance with it.
As far as the film, I cannot wait. The Wachowskis may have some failures, but they always seem to swing for the fences. They never seem to shy away from big ideas and subject matters that have as much intelligence to them as they have heart.
I love what they tried to do with Speed Racer and I felt there were good things to pull out of those much maligned final two Matrix films. The Wachowski’s are brave filmmakers, unafraid to fail. I love filmmakers, and quite frankly people, like that. I am glad to hear that this film may be every bit of the masterpiece I thought it might.
Thanks Drew for the review.
If anything, this review makes me more wary of Cloud Atlas that I was before. For the longest time I’ve found Drew’s opinions tracking with mine, but recently not only has he diverged (not that he has to agree with me, but Melancholia was 10 seconds of Kirsten Dunst’s boobs and two hours of the Wagner score trying to make nothingness seem substantial) but has gotten belligerent in his tone about it. Really? Slagging people who weren’t dazzled by the acid-trip colors of Meth Racer as missing the family story? Methinks Drew was transferring his personal family feelings into the void of the Wachowski’s shining nothingness.
I’m also worried about the impression that reading the book will be mandatory for having a clue as to what’ happening on the screen. As I replied to someone above, a movie that requires reading the source has failed as a movie. Period. I have Cloud Atlas, but it’s extremely unlikely that I’ll get it read ever, much less before the film drops.
I agree that I’d rather see a movie swing for the fences of originality and strike out than play it safe and boring, but there is also a temptation to grade movies for their ambition rather than their execution. The audience isn’t plunking down $10 to see try; they want to see succeed for their money. I think critics who get in for free tend to forget that investment since it’s not costing them anything other than wasted time and they’re getting paid to opine to boot.
Spending money at the ticket window does not automatically give someone a more educated view of the art of Cinema. And when someone’s viewpoint begins to diverge from your own you have the right to stop following his writings. No need to call his motivation into question.
This is already rotten on RT. It’s not getting Oscar attention. It’s a mess they say.
It started as rotten but now it’s up to 74%, too early to tell since the reviews are still few. But a premise like this will always be divisive
I saw this a TIFF on Saturday Drew, and I couldn’t agree more. My mind has been running over the details of the whole film and I can’t believe such an intricate and emotional piece of filmmaking was created. It’s a powerful experience that deserves so much praise for not only it’s ambition, but it’s success in achieving it’s ambition. Few films affect me like “Cloud Atlas” did.
Now that I’ve seen it, I’m looking forward to your in depth Second Look.