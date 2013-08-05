Review: Unfunny and undercooked ‘We’re The Millers’ totally wastes a decent ensemble

It does not remotely surprise me that Sean Anders and John Morris are the writers of “Dumb and Dumber To,” because I sense a strong admiration for the work of the Farrelly Brothers in the scripts of theirs that I’ve read. I think the best thing they’ve had produced so far was also directed by Anders, and that’s “Sex Drive,” a movie that I expected absolutely nothing from when it was first announced. That movie had a simple hook, and it made the most of its enthusiastic cast, including Clark Duke and James Marsden, who both absolutely killed it in the film.
“We’re The Millers,” unfortunately, feels to me like an outline for a film instead of an actual film. I can see what the hook is, I can see how all of the various characters should interact, and I can see where the punchlines belong, but as an actual film, I found it very nearly inert. A few painfully obvious laughs do not a successful comedy make, and I’m baffled how you can throw this many relatively funny people at an idea this blatantly down-the-middle and end up with something like this, where it just can’t land a punch.
I’m not a firm believer that audiences have to like the main character of a movie for that movie to be good, but I am confused why I should feel invested in any way in the plight of David Clark (Jason Sudeikis), a low-level drug dealer who ends up owing his supplier, the unctuous Brad Gurdlinger (Ed Helms), a ton of money. He agrees to work off the money he owes by driving “a smidge” of marijuana over the border from Mexico, and comes up with what he believes is the perfect plan. He convinces a stripper named Rose (Jennifer Aniston), a kid from his building named Kenny (Will Poulter), and a homeless girl named Casey (Emma Roberts) to pose as his happy suburban family, assuming no one will look twice at them.
I think the great version of this movie would have to be completely and utterly without remorse. You want to comment on the assumption of white privilege, especially when dealing with border politics? Great. Take no prisoners. Scorched earth. Go for it. You want to lambast the inherent lunacy of our drug war? I’m all for it. But you have to mean it. This film snarls and spits a little, but it falls victim to that painful tendency for studio comedies to undercut their own sense of humor by suddenly trying to play on the heartstrings as well, and it is totally 100% phony in this film. There’s a moment where David is describing his family and the music swells and he realizes as he’s describing them that he loves these people and all I wanted to do was kick a hole in the screen and spraypaint “BULLSHIT” in giant letters across the entire thing. These characters all start in such a rotten place that struggling to make us suddenly invest in whether or not David and Rose are in love or whether Casey finds the home she wants or Kenny becomes the man he wishes to be is all just wasted energy. Comedies should have one primary goal: make us laugh. This pathetic drive to make comedies that also serve as a big warm cup of cocoa undercuts the laughs in most cases, and this is a particularly painful example of filmmakers destroying what they’ve built because they’re chasing the wrong goal.
Obviously, I can’t lay all of this at the feet of Anders and Morris. They were rewriters on the film, with earlier drafts by Bob Fisher & Steve Faber, who co-wrote “Wedding Crashers” together, and it was directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, whose “Dodgeball” was a shaggy but unfocused effort. This final product does not reflect particularly well on anyone, though. I’m baffled by how many scenes in the film feel like a place-holder while they’re building the structure without the actual jokes put in. When even Nick Offerman and Kathryn Hahn can’t bring the comedy to life, you know things are dire. It honestly feels like they didn’t even try to figure out how to finish some of the scenes. If you want a perfect example, watch how they wrap up the running “joke” about the baby they’re supposedly carrying with them. I don’t understand anyone’s motivation in the scene that wraps that up, and I’m not sure how we’re supposed to believe any human beings would every behave that way at all. It’s not just bad writing, it’s baffling.
I’m still not sure anyone’s figured out what to do with Jason Sudeikis as a lead in films yet. He’s not bad here, but he’s got the “reflexive wise-ass” thing cranked up to 11 from his very first scene, and there’s nothing else there. One of the main reasons I don’t believe his inevitable transformation into a nice guy at the end of the film is because Sudeikis only plays that one note over and over. Jennifer Aniston does not fare much better, and much like “Wanderlust,” this is another role where there is a specific script-mandated reason for nudity and it feels like Aniston took the role knowing that, also knowing there’s no way she’s going to do that. In “Wanderlust,” there is literally a topless protest, and the film goes out of its way not to show her in that moment, and here, the lives of all four of them depend on her convincing a drug cartel leader that she is in fact a professional stripper, and she proceeds to do the most PG-rated lap dance in film history. All I can figure is that she wants to know she can still book the jobs that require the actress to be sexy, but she shuts down all conversations about nudity as soon as she’s hired. I don’t have any particular drive to see Aniston naked, but I’m baffled by the way this is a trend with her.
I didn’t realize Will Poulter was one of the two lead kids from “Son Of Rambow” until I was discussing this with someone over the weekend, and I am glad to see him working. Of the four leads, Poulter is the only one who seems to commit 100% to the role he’s playing, and he comes closest to etching something memorable out of the material. Emma Roberts, on the other hand, barely registers playing a sullen teen nothing. The film feels slapped together on a technical level, and there is an attitude towards everyone who’s not a white American that is really creepy.
During the closing credits, they show some bloopers, and this entire enterprise feels so fake to me that when they show everyone serenading Aniston with a “surprise” performance of the theme from “Friends,” she not only looks like she is completely in on the joke, but she also looks like she wants to crawl out of her skin even as she forces a big smile. It’s a fitting ending to a film that has no real idea what it’s trying to be or do or say. I have a feeling that if you bring this film up to me next month, I won’t even remember having seen it, but when the film ended and I got up and hurried out of the screening room, it’s quite telling that it felt like I was escaping.
The film opens in theaters Wednesday. I’d say consider this a warning, but I don’t even feel that strongly about it. Limp and unfunny, “We’re The Millers” simply doesn’t work.
Damn it. Damn it. I was so looking forward to this one.
i have watched this like three times now and it very hilarious, all the audience loved it. infact independent reviews i have seen everywhere are great reviews. i will go see it for the fourth time this wednesday.
Independent reviews? You mean they’re not posted anywhere? They’re just written on the side of a barn, like graffiti? I don’t understand this concept… how have you seen it three times now when screenings just started tonight? Am I being too LOGICAL for you?
This person obviously has no soul, or a sense of humor.
Given that Drew’s been very positive on some great comedies — This is the End, most recently — that’s untrue. But where can we read your review telling us how great the movie is? I’m sure your very studious comment is just the tip of a very insightful review you’ve prepared of this movie.
Maybe the movie was so bad that his soul actually left his body during the movie.
What a bizarre comment. You didn’t like a movie that I liked? YOU HAVE NO SOUL!!!
I always liked Sudeikis on SNL, but I can’t imagine audiences saying “I gotta see the new Jason Sudeikis movie” the way they do for, say, Will Ferrell or Adam Sandler.
I disagree. I think Sudeikis could be huge, if he gets an iconic comedy role like Ferrell in Anchorman. He’s built up a lot of goodwill on SNL over the years, and it seems like audiences really like him on screen. I actually liked him a lot in that orgy movie (don’t judge) that no one saw, and even in Hall Pass. He just needs to carve out a definite persona for himself.
I don’t think this is the one that’s going to do it though. It looks like one of those comedies where all of the good jokes are in the trailer. The weirdest one is when he tells Emma Roberts she looks like Eminem from 8 Mile. Because… that’s exactly what she looks like. I’m not even sure that’s a joke. It seems like more of an observation.
Anyway, this is Elysium’s weekend.
I saw a test screening of this and found it very funny. The ‘tug on the heartstrings’ moments were exceptionally fake, but that didn’t ruin the rest of the movie for me.
I also really love Dodgeball so…
Drew, you are right, Jeniffer Aniston choose this kind of sexy roles and then she doesn’t do the nudity, Sarah Jessica Parker used to do the same thing…..
Wait, seriously, is this a thing we’re supposed to complain about now?
I don’t think he’s complaining that she doesn’t get naked. He’s saying, if a role clearly calls for nudity, then don’t take it if you’re not willing to do the nudity. Like, say, Neve Campbell in Wild Things. That’s the example I always use. Imagine Basic Instinct if Sharon Stone took the part but then showed up on set and said, “I don’t care what my contract says, I’m not taking my clothes off.” See what I mean? It wouldn’t be the same movie. And it would be a much lamer, watered-down movie.
I’ve complained about the glut of actresses having sex with their bras on (in the real world the FIRST thing that comes off, even if it’s the only thing that does, is the bra) and playing strippers who wear as much clothes as Taylor Swift does to the beach.* It’s like signing up to play a soldier in a war movie and refusing to hold a gun. (Or pulling what Jim Carrey did with Kick-Ass 2. Return your paycheck or STFU.)
Aniston has been a particularly cynical exploiter of curiosity over her body. First there were the rumors of nudity in The Breakup. Then the rumors of nudity in Horrible Bosses. Tease, tease, tease…whoops, sorry kids. No goodies to be seen here. Please come again. This time she’s not even trying to pretend – she’s been boasting about how much clothing she wore for her “stripping” scenes which makes me wonder if she’s forgotten her old promo tease moves?
The sad irony is that all they needed to do is MAKE HER CHARACTER SOMETHING OTHER THAN A STRIPPER and all these problems not only go away, but it would be potentially funnier. Go broad and offensive by making her a prudish motivational speaker for a teenage abstinence program and she has to do the lapdance. That way, it’s internally logical that she’d only strip so far and Justin Theroux doesn’t sit home crying, “THERE ARE FRAME GRABS OF YOU EVERYWHERE!!!!”
When did script development in Hollywood stop actually developing scripts?
* Let’s give props to Jessica Biel, Demi Moore, Marisa Tomei, Jessica Chastain, Gillian Jacobs and the cast of Dancing at the Blue Iguana for understanding what their parts required. Namely, their parts.
I’d agree to some degree, but then I’d also say it’s not the fault of the actress as much as it is the producers/filmmakers who, for some reason, put up with it.
I mean, they’re paying a lot of money for someone who
a) Is not, and have never been, a box office draw
b) Won’t do what the role calls for
If your demand is to get paid millions of dollars and then to not do what the role asks of you, I’d say that we need to address the people who are enabling this before anyone else.
I realize complaining about actresses who take roles that require nudity and refuse to actually get nude comes across as prurient fanboy whining, but it IS a notable trend. There have been literally DOZENS of movies in recent memory with young actresses playing strippers who never actually strip (Natalie Portman in Closer, Jessica Alba in Sin City), and countless “sex” scenes with the actress keeping her bra on at all times. If she doesn’t want to show her tits, just frame the scene with the traditional “guy’s shoulders block off the tits” camera angle and be done with it. Aniston’s disdain for nudity is particularly weird, as she apparently had no problem with her nipples getting iced down before every take on Friends. And for a still-attractive actress aging into her mid-40s, it seems like this is the last time anyone will ever WANT to see her topless before gravity takes its toll. Rene Russo didn’t go topless until age 45 in The Thomas Crown Affair, and it was GLORIOUS.
Drew, you are right, Jennifer choose this kind of roles and then don go through the nudity, Sarah Jessicar Parker used tu do the same thing…..
The tangent about the bloopers reminds me of when Siskel and Ebert reviewed “Liar Liar” and felt “cheated” by the blooper reel during the credits that shows a lack of confidence on the studio’s part of how funny the film is…I guess, their principle still holds up.
I don’t dislike Jennifer Aniston, but she’s terrible at picking movies. The last thing of hers that I saw and liked was Office Space. Since then, it’s been pretty much an unbroken chain of mediocrity. Even when a movie of hers has looked kinda sort of promising, it’s always found a way to be meh.
Saw this last night with my wife, but only because the on-line theater listing was wrong and “Heat” wasn’t available.
I can’t really take much issue with anything you wrote Drew, but I still enjoyed it (well, obviously) more than you did. I generally agree about Aniston but maybe because I read your review first, I kind of had this little backstory going in my head that she was broke and getting evicted because she just wasn’t a very good stripper.
Other than that, it was more amusing than I expected. Mostly because of Poulter. And I’m kind of a sucker for Molly Quinn, who’s adorable even if not given much here.
I think I’m at something like a C+, but in fairness we did have a nice meal and a couple of drinks before the movie. And part of the Rose character I sort of supplied myself.
The movie was okay. Every set up and joke was predictable, and the jokes that weren’t predictable largely depended on the f-word to bring the funny. The biggest laughs from the audience came from scenes from the trailer.