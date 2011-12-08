Review: ‘Young Adult’ is a smart, sour anatomy of a bitch

There”s a single line-make that a single word-in the opening reel of “Young Adult” delivered with such pointed lack of empathy as to immediate wipe clean any cosier expectations we might have had of a second collaboration between director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody. Staring disconnectedly into her glass while on a blind date with a seemingly decent chap wittering on about his experience of teaching in South East Asia, Charlize Theron”s divorced, 37 year-old youth fiction novelist Mavis Gary screws up her face and spits out the question, “Why?”
The guy doesn”t acknowledge the question; indeed, it doesn”t break his flow for a second. But after Theron”s drolly apathetic tone gets the required laugh from the viewer, her sourly confused expression seals the moment as more than a snarky throwaway: this isn”t just a woman who disdains people who help others, it”s one who sincerely doesn”t comprehend them. A kind of high-functioning autism invisible beneath her snippy intelligence and immaculate lipstick, Mavis”s misanthropy makes in her mind a gigantic ‘why” of all human relationships, though she”s sufficiently self-possessed enough not to care about the answers. We never see the face of her hapless date in that early exchange; in a sense, one doubts she does either.
If not quite a brilliant film itself, “Young Adult” is nonetheless shot through with such brilliant flashes of testy insight: it”s certainly as daringly ungenerous a mainstream comedy as American cinema has served up in recent memory, somehow standing on both sides of the mirror as it initially ridicules both Mavis for her unearned snobbery and the white-bread Midwestern society around her for allowing itself to be ridiculed. Like the pithily condescending character comedies of Alexander Payne, Cody”s script places immense stock in social and geographical limitations: Mavis assumes the classic American character mantle of the small-town-girl-made-good, returning home from the big city, but the film”s greatest unarticulated joke is that big-city life in this case lies only as far afield as Minneapolis.
In a series of tersely edited, beigely art-directed scenes at the outset, Reitman swiftly establishes the contained sense of failure surrounding the former high-school prom queen”s supposed urban self-realization: living in a boxy new-build high-rise with only Starbucks-flavored friends and a virtually clockwork Pomeranian for company, ghost-writing Sweet Valley High clones using dialogue cribbed from unwitting local teens and routinely passing out on unmade beds, Mavis”s city life seems so scaled-down, unambitiously tethered to lifelong bad habits, that it”s no surprise when, at a supremely loose end post-divorce, she returns to the smaller but similarly sterile pond of her hometown.
The ostensible, wholly deluded goal of this trip may be to win back Buddy, the jockish high-school sweetheart (Patrick Wilson) who gave Mavis her few isolated years of emotional security-that he”s blissfully married with a newborn child is but a minor irritation to her-but while the film plays the spiky farce of this scenario for good, nasty laughs, the moving, more complicated subtext is that she”s competitively chasing a life she knows she doesn”t want for herself.
Theron is superb at registering Mavis”s split-second shifts in awareness with a single facial movement, and there”s a key one when she arrives, ludicrously overdressed, at the synthetic sports bar where Buddy has scheduled a friendly reunion: the fall in her face says everything as she realizes the ex she”s held up all her adult life as the tantalizing road not taken is not just unavailable, but a dullard to boot.
Wickedly funny as it so often is-Cody”s voice has hardened and settled since her Oscar-winning work on “Juno,” now choosing its moments to be strident or smartass-“Young Adult” works best as a tricky small-town tragedy in which everyone wants someone else”s life, but no one”s life looks particularly desirable in the first place. A safer film (Reitman”s own “Up in the Air,” for example) might cast its moral lot on one side of the net, idealizing either warm domesticity or no-strings irresponsibility, but “Young Adult” is too wary and too searching for that.
Buddy”s backyard-barbecue lifestyle looks no more appropriate a solution to Mavis”s malaise than that of her disabled former classmate and unlikely kindred spirit Matt, played with wry, whisky-marinated warmth by Patton Oswalt in full-schlub mode. Ingrained codes of Hollywood romance tell us her redemption lies in a choice between them, but the film”s courageous, potentially divisive third act suggests that self-awareness, once attained, needn”t be accepted.
This is a bold narrative endgame, but Cody”s script makes some specious judgments to get there: her even-handedness is commendable, but she risks patronizing everyone in the film to exhausting effect, notably in a climactic bar-seduction scene where Mavis”s would-be cosmopolitan sluttiness and the low-rent naïvete of Buddy”s wife”s dopey garage band are pitted against each other to equally cruel effect. There”s a tonal thinness to such stretches where, far less sophisticated construction that it was, some of the open-hearted humanism of “Juno” wouldn”t go amiss.
Happily, these rare instances of undue meanness in the writing are elegantly papered over by Theron”s ferocious star turn: her sharpest, most fluidly capricious work since her career-shifting performance in “Monster” eight years ago, and a welcome workout for the vinegary comic timing that”s been curiously underused since a few far less worthy early-career vehicles. (It”s also arguably the first role of the actress”s career to make interesting, counter-thematic use of her traffic-stopping beauty.)
It”s to Theron”s considerable credit that, as inscrutably unlikeable as Mavis remains for nearly three-quarters of the film”s running time, we”re never really off her side: even in her worst moments, there”s a kind of purposeful poise to her brazenly atrocious behaviour that”s inexplicably admirable. It”s easy to imagine an actress like Katherine Heigl humiliating Mavis by playing down to her; it”s Theron”s sympathy for the devil that makes this pleasingly peppery, savagely sad character study fly. Even to the ugly end, not everyone sees through her: when a sweet loner confesses to Mavis how much she covets her life, it”s the audience”s turn to bewilderedly ask, “Why?”
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Someone on twitter posted the other day that they weren’t so sure they still wanted to see this film after figuring out Katherine Heigl wasn’t the lead. Seems the poor girl mistook Queen Theron for… that other blonde.
*Pounds head against desk*
Great review, Guy. Young Adult is in my top five of the year.
I want to see this so much that I stopped reading the review to keep the details new. But I’ll come back to it.
Sorry, are u planning to watch IN THE LAND OF BLOOD AND HONEY soon? I’m really looking for a review…thanks!
I have no opportunities lined up to see it this month, sorry. Now, back to Young Adult…
Glad to hear you liked it, Guy. I’m curious, given that Cody established such a distinct style of dialogue in “Juno” that continued over into “Jennifer’s Body”, does that style stay intact in “Young Adult”? because I get the sense that it’s been abandoned almost entirely
Literally every review I’ve read even from the toughest critics have raved Charlize Theron’s performance. Should she get nominated for an Oscar? It seems to me this kind of performance is one of the hardest to pull off. We can count on Theron to add layers and a dark tinge to the character that Cameron Diaz and Katherine Heigl simply can’t.
Yes, she should get nominated for an Oscar. I was amazed at her performance. I’ll go out on a limb here and say she tops her ‘Monster’ performance. It’s that good.
“Should she get nominated for an Oscar?”
Given some of the performances that inevitably will be? Yes.
I’m really excited for this. I’ve loved every Reitman film so far (even the too-cutey-hipster Juno has grown on me – it turns out to be way more nuanced and sophisticated than its lippy dialogue initially suggests) and I’m even more excited that he has gone in such a new direction.
And, at the risk of being a little bit of a suck up, as always you’ve delivered a great and impeccably written review. They are always worth reading.
Glad to hear that you’ve turned the corner on “Juno”, because it is a much more nuanced movie that it initially seems and works well on repeated viewings because of that.
Do you read P.G. Wodehouse, Guy? I see traces of his influence in your writing.
I’ve read Wodehouse, yes. I can’t say I’ve ever thought of him as an influence, but I’m flattered by your comment.
I loved this film! I think it’s better than Juno. Theron is incredible and the script is powerfully witty.
Okay man, you got me. I want to see it now.
Love this review. Guy Lodge’s tweets and film reviews are so sharp and to the point with a tinge of the acerbic. As a young gay cinephile I am throughly attracted to him, too bad he’s straight haha.
Makes me want to watch Young Adult asap.
I love that you started with this moment. I was *just* talking about that very scene and not seeing her dates face with a member of the Academy acting branch last night. Her response was really interesting — i thought it was brilliant that you don’t get a look at him but the actor was not happy that you didn’t. Sympathy for another actor perhaps?
Great revew! It’s not your responsibility, but I wish there was a male equivalent for ‘bitch.’ I already hate myself for posting this.