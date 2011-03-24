Review: Zack Snyder’s ‘Sucker Punch’ swings and misses with big images and muddled ideas

From the very first frames of the film, “Sucker Punch” rejects reality. There is a naked theatricality to the staging of the first few images, and then writer/director Zack Snyder drops us into the worst night in the young life of Baby Doll (Emily Browning). It’s a specific decision, as is practically everything in every frame of the film, and it’s one of many choices where I think Snyder the writer may have let down Snyder the director in ways that make the film a grand fascinating almost, a near-miss, an ambitious just-this-close.
The story the film tells is fairly straightforward, but the way the story is told is anything but. Baby Doll had a younger sister until one awful night after their mother died when their stepfather (the suitably toadlike Gerard Plunkett) went crazy and terrible things happened. Baby Doll is taken to an asylum for women, a gothic mental hospital where she’s basically handed off to Blue (Oscar Isaac) with a payment that guarantees that in a few days, a specialist will show up to give her a lobotomy, taking any secrets she might have out along with the grey matter. Baby Doll can’t handle what she sees going on around her, and she has a break with reality. To her, it’s not an asylum. It’s a brothel. And it’s not run-down and disgusting, it’s opulent and lush. The other girls aren’t mental patients, they are girls pressed into dancing (and more) for rich clients in an elaborate theater. Dr. Vera Gorski (Carla Gugino) isn’t a psychiatrist trying to reach the girls through therapy, but is instead the madame, teaching these girls how to dance for their lives, literally. And Blue isn’t just an abusive orderly who will do anything for money, he’s actually a pimp, the man in charge, and the main obstacle between Baby Doll and freedom.
Before we ever get to the elaborate fantasies that make up much of the film’s ad campaign, we are given two different levels of reality to digest, and some of what didn’t work for me regarding the film deals with that set-up. As portrayed onscreen, the first two levels of reality are not distinct enough, nor is the transition between them clear enough, for audiences to really get their heads around what is going on. The film throws a lot of information at you, much of it non-verbal, and one of the keys to making it work is being clear about which reality is which, unless you want to play with ambiguity, in which case you still need to be able to keep them distinct. This film makes these first two levels look similar, and then when you add in the lack of any sort of establishing beats where it’s made clear how the transitions from “real” to “fantasy” work, it all feels like one level of reality where the rules just don’t quite add up.
It doesn’t help that the girls all seem to be playing icons and variations on themes rather than fully formed characters. Sweet Pea (Abbie Cornish) and Rocket (Jena Malone) are sisters, protective of one another. Blondie (Vanessa Hudgens) and Amber (Jamie Chung) round out the main group, although they’re certainly not the only girls in the hospital. It’s never clear why these particular girls end up becoming Baby Doll’s cohorts in a possible escape, but they all seem to just happily jump right into a broad, vague plan that is made to feel complex. The imagery that you see in all of the trailers and commercials of the dragons and the WWII battles and the mech-suits and the zombies and the Nazis and the robots… all of that is yet another level of reality, dreams within the first dream, and they are each meant to be a stylized version of something that really happens. The problem there is that I can’t make sense of what is logistically happening in the real world during those dreams, and as a result, while I appreciate the imagery, it doesn’t make sense to me as a narrative.
One of my favorite films is “Brazil,” the Terry Gilliam film about a man being crushed by the system and dealing with it through flights of fantasy, and looking at “Sucker Punch,” it’s obvious that it’s one of Snyder’s favorite films, too. In “Brazil,” Sam Lowry’s fantasies of flight are brief escapes from what is very clearly a reality that is breaking him a little more every day, and while the “reality” is also heightened, there is a distinct difference, and you’re always aware which is which. The fantasy material in the film also only takes up a few minutes, brief punctuation marks in the film, while in “Sucker Punch,” they dominate the film, and when you factor in the split levels of “reality” that aren’t even part of the big fantasy scenes, there’s very little in the film that you can actually call “real,” and that becomes a problem. It makes it hard to care about what’s happening, and while that’s not my favorite criticism of a film (I think “caring” is overrated as a reason to either like a film or not), in this case, we should invest in what’s happening. These girls are being terrorized, abused, mistreated, and with escape as the ultimate goal, we need to understand why that escape matters. I think there were specific ideas and beats and images that were important to Snyder as a director, and as a writer (working with Steve Shibuya), he never quite figured out how to organize all the ideas into something that worked coherently from start to finish. It strands those big gestures because without context, they don’t carry the weight they otherwise could.
The cast certainly gives it everything they’ve got, and I think there is some nice work in the film. It’s interesting that a film which fetishizes these characters as much as this one does also serves to comment on that tendency, putting the viewer on the spot as much as possible. You’ve got girls running around in skimpy schoolgirl outfits and hot nurse costumes, but the film also wants you to feel bad about ogling these girls because they are powerless in this situation. It’s strange because the film is set in the ’60s, but these fantasies, which are supposedly in the head of this teenage girl, all involve robots and clockwork Nazis and dragons, iconography that doesn’t seem period or character specific, at least not based on what little bit we see of Baby Doll. The fantasies are Snyder’s, not Baby Doll’s, and again, it serves to distance the viewer instead of draw them in. Again, looking back at “Brazil,” each of those fantasies of flight makes perfect sense when you see who Sam Lowry is and what it is that wants from his life. In this film, the fantasies all serve as elaborate forms of obfuscation of the things that are actually going on, which is frustrating as a viewer. I want to invest in what these girls are going through, and when they are empowered through these wild dreams, I want to feel that power. I want to understand the stakes, and I want to feel like there’s weight to what’s going on.
Overall, “Sucker Punch” will end up an interesting digression, a movie that Snyder had to make to move forward. He has pushed his stylistic concerns as far as he possibly can with this film, and my hope is that as he moves forward into “Superman” and whatever’s beyond that, he starts using his considerable visual gifts to find the best way to tell a story, rather than tell a story that is built to showcase those visual gifts. This feels like a case where the style is driving everything, which I’ve never said about Snyder’s work before, and in some ways, it feels like he has finally made the film his harshest critics claim he’s been making all along. In my opinion, it is only when you are willing to embarrass yourself completely that you are capable of making something great, and I can’t fault him for the ambition of what he’s done here. It’s the execution that feels like a swing and a miss, and I’d say this is the least successful thing he’s done overall. That’s hard to say for someone who feels like Snyder has been growing from picture to picture, but I’m glad he made it.
“Sucker Punch” opens tomorrow in theaters and IMAX everywhere.
This is what I was afraid of. The film LOOKS awesome, but it just never seemed like there was a great narrative thread to pull it all together. Something felt “off” about it. It sucks because I won’t be able to see this any time soon, and I’m going to feel like I’m voting with my wallet because of it. I just hope plenty of other people go see it, the last thing I want is for original (take that how you will) films like this to get buried.
Excellent review, Drew, and it’s somewhat as suspected – brilliant comparison of the excellent Brazil too. I doff my cap.
Drew, thanks for the really well-thought out review. It’s refreshing to read a genuine analysis such as this in an increasingly Twitter-ized “this sucks” or “this rules” mindset that dominates most people’s review of things.
This was pretty much my reaction to the film, too. The shift from “reality” into the first dream state – I thought he might be going for a “Chicago” sort of thing – and then into the crazy battle scenes didn’t seem to have any understandable rules. Say what you will about “Inception” going one level too deep at the end, it made sense most of the way because the script did a good job of explaining itself. “Sucker Punch” never did this and I was forced to just look at the incredibly detailed effects in service the thinly sketched script.
I’ll probably see it again this weekend and can’t wait to study the Blu-ray, but it’s just another reminder that Hollywood can’t restrain itself from hurling hundreds of millions of dollars at special effects houses to gild scripts that could’ve been scribbled on a napkin. Learn to write compelling stories and characters, people!
Why would they do that, when people who say they didn’t like the film plan to see it at least three times? That’s not snark – that’s a serious question.
I really *REALLY* hope that this movie acts as form of therapy for Snyder to get it out of his system before he tackles Superman.
Sadly, this is all I care about. Superman is my favorite hero and I hope that Nolan and company put it in good hands. This is a critically important movie and it has to be right. Otherwise the Superman franchise is dead for the foreseeable future.
Snyder definitely has a visual style. I just hope it is a good fit for Superman.
Drew, did the animated film he made give you that same feeling?
Is it too late to take Superman away from him?
If you pay money to watch this, you deserve every bad thing that happens to you.
No, don’t take Superman away from him. I believe Drew when he says this film doesn’t quite work, its also the fourth negative I’ve read. But this will only position Snyder to make the story in Superman count more. He pushed whatever he needed to push, and maybe he’s not great a writer, but he should have purged himself with Suckerpunch. Superman really needs the kind of kinetic energy Snyder handles so well. And Nolan gave him a script that Nolan really believes in.
definitely a troubled film. they had to re-edit the film after a lackluster test screening.
Sounds like it should have been re-edited a lot more than it was.
saw it. now i konw what you meant. the 3 levels of reality/fantasy has no connection to each other. they managed to make TRON:Legacy looks like a masterpiece.
this movie reminds me of 10,000 B.C. — so pretty and yet so empty at the same time.
I wouldn’t call 10,000 BC pretty…
Sometimes it’s good for a big time director to get a smack down; it gets their ego in check and puts them back on track. After “1941” flopped, Spielberg made “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Just saying.
Looked terrible from the start. Pretty pictures, zero involvement. Although there is nothing wrong with aspiring to the work of greats like Gilliam, no trailer cutter could hide the obvious: Snyder got the gloss, not the substance.
Gilliam always aims for the big picture and the big issues, which is why his films look and feel the way they do. Take the big thinking away and all you have is another dull FX reel. Then dropping in scantily-clad women barely out of their teens toting guns? Still boring, but now reprehensible as well.
I think the wider critical reaction to this movie is kind of embarrassing personally and betrays a great deal of laziness. I can understand personal rejection the movie as a whole but all I see is dismissal of either the form or the content, based on limited (or no) acceptance of one or the other.
The number of critics saying the audience got “sucker punched” or “lobotomized” is a good indicator of the collective effort put into critical evaluation of this movie.
Snyder has nothing to be ashamed of with Sucker Punch, though I do look forward to an expanded version that expands on obviously truncated bits.
I don’t understand the people who are defending the movie citing content, or subtext, or form. It fails to achieve a higher standard of any of those.
And if it was meant to be taken at the Avatar-like “ooh, that’s pretty” level, it should never have tried to be anything more. But it did, and it opens itself up to being judged at a deeper level when it pretends to be deep. It’s not.. The message, the story, everything about it is either muddled, unbalanced, or sloppy.
I was very excited for this movie. Greatly disappointed.
I see now that I wasn’t clear about not lumping you in with the many other reactions I was citing. I actually think your take is pretty measured and thoughtful. Especially so in context of the consensus out there, which I think is cartoonish.
Drew, the Hunny Bunny and I think this is the nicest way of saying, “Hey man, your movie kind of sucked.” You were, of course, much more eloquent and helpful in your criticism. But it was still pretty funny. Which is why I enjoy reading your reviews. Well in!
Finally saw this tonight and thought it was laughable. Actually didnt care if I saw it finish or not and despite all the visuals I could have fallen asleep. Something I can rarely say I’ve said about films.
It just doesn’t deserve to be taken seriously at all. The dialogue is cringe worthy. The characters are images and nothing more… Scott Glen: WTF? I wanted to block my ears and close my eyes everytime he was on screen. The 3 worlds have no real connection and when you learn how they work together / on top of each other the movie loses all meaning and the audience with it because it would be more interesting to see what is actually happening than all this fantasy painted over the top of it.
Zack has failed with this film, and as much as I hate that word and this one coming, I have to say he did so ‘epically’.
He even made the action and fantasy boring by choosing tame shots, build ups that don’t pay off and sloppy choreography that was clunky and had no real style.
Im not one to slam a film with some hidden agenda or sound like i have fanboy rage, but with an awful script, shoddy direction, the broadest characters, boring action and no real story, narrative or attempt to connect to the audience this film doesn’t deserve any respect imo. Just awful and I have to say anyone who says otherwise sounds like a Snyder apologist.
It just sucks. 300 was ok, Watchmen was cool with weaknesses, haven’t seen Owls but so far Snyders record ain’t great, especially with story and dialogue/scripting execution and direction. My hopes for Superman have faded immensely. How disappointing.
Oh Drew, I can always count on you! As much as I love Snyder, I couldn’t bring myself to watch this after hearing the things I did. I’ve been thinking about it lately, though, and I’ve got enough faith in him to believe there’s no way he’d make an intentionally misogynistic movie. I figure he was probably trying to do something really specific and it just didn’t work. I’ll definitely check it out on DVD. Thanks for doing what you do!!
I’ve got one word for you, McWeeny: “AMUSEMENTS”. Shut the fuck up, you miserable, hypocritical, untalented HACK.