Rhino loses his pants in new ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ photos

(CBR) “Amazing Spider-Man 2” is just a few months away from arriving in theaters, and British film magazine Total Film debuted seven new photos Thursday from Sony’s Marvel-based movie — including Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) on a giant gear, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan) and Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) having a chat, Electro (Jamie Foxx) in full force and Rhino (Paul Giamatti) losing his pants.

Directed by Marc Webb, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” opens May 2, 2014 and stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Paul Giamatti, Sally Field and Chris Cooper.