Rhino loses his pants in new ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ photos

#Jamie Foxx #Spiderman #Emma Stone
and 01.16.14 5 years ago

(CBR) “Amazing Spider-Man 2” is just a few months away from arriving in theaters, and British film magazine Total Film debuted seven new photos Thursday from Sony’s Marvel-based movie — including Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) on a giant gear, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan) and Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) having a chat, Electro (Jamie Foxx) in full force and Rhino (Paul Giamatti) losing his pants.

Directed by Marc Webb, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” opens May 2, 2014 and stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Paul Giamatti, Sally Field and Chris Cooper.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jamie Foxx#Spiderman#Emma Stone
TAGSAmazing SpiderMan 2ANDREW GARFIELDDANE DEHAANemma stoneJamie FoxxMARC WEBBMarvel ComicsPAUL GIAMATTISONYSPIDERMAN

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP