Watch: Rick Ross-Young Jeezy BET brawl caught on tape

In the mood to watch a bleep-heavy, mirror-smashing brawl between two famous rappers and their respective entourages as you wind down the weekend? Then have we got the video for you.

Rick Ross and Young Jeezy aired their anger management issues in a big way at tonight’s BET Hip-Hop Awards in Atlanta, and the always-reliable TMZ managed to snag some footage of the heavily-publicized incident. Though it’s hard to make out who anyone is for the majority of the video’s 1:24 running time, at one point a shirtless Rick Ross can be seen yelling and waving his arms before quickly being led away.

According to TMZ, no arrests were made at the scene.

You can watch the full video below.