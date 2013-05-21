Ricky Gervais’ comedy-drama ‘Derek’ to air this fall on Netflix

Ricky Gervais isn’t normally associated with semi-cuddly characters, but he takes a turn toward the sort of lovable with “Derek,” which makes its Netflix debut Sept. 12 at 12:01 a.m. PT. All seven 30-minute episodes will be available at launch.

Everyone who’s already signed up for Netflix in order to see “Arrested Development” will be able to watch the show, except for viewers in the U.K. The show already aired on Channel 4 there and was recently renewed for a second season, so don’t worry. Netflix has nothing against the British.

David Earl, Karl Pilkington and Kerry Godliman star in “Derek,” along with Gervais. “Derek” is produced by Derek Productions Ltd. for Netflix.

A bittersweet comedy-drama about a group of outsiders living on society”s margins, “Derek” centers around Derek Noakes (Gervais), a tender, innocent man whose love for his job at a retirement home shines through.

Working alongside Derek is Dougie (Pilkington), his landlord who is one of life”s unlucky individuals; Kev (Earl), a loveable train wreck; and Hannah (Godliman), a care worker in the home and Derek”s best friend. She is smart, witty and hard-working, but unlucky in love, and, like Derek, always puts other people first.

Creator and star of ‘The Office’ and ‘Extras’, Ricky Gervais has won three Golden Globes, two Primetime Emmys, and seven BAFTAS. ‘The Office’ is the most successful British comedy of all time, shown in more than 90 countries with seven remakes.