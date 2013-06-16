‘Riddick: Rule the Dark’: Feast your eyes on the film’s official Comic-Con poster

Riddick is coming to Comic-Con 2013.

Vin Diesel – who first starred as the above-named interstellar antihero in 2000’s “Pitch Black” – is bringing “Riddick: Rule the Dark” to the annual San Diego pop-culture festival this summer, and as a tease for fans he’s revealed the film’s gorgeous graphic novel-style Comic-Con poster via his official Facebook page.

The rain-soaked one-sheet is undeniably eye-catching, featuring a close-up of Riddick bathed in blood-red light and with one glow-in-the-dark eye shining like a white-hot star. It’s a striking image that will be sure to excite aficionados of the long-running series, of which “Rule the Dark” is the long-awaited third installment.

So what do you think of the poster? Check it out below and then sound off in the comments.

“Riddick” is slated for release on September 6. San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 18-21.



