Ridley Scott and Hampton Fancher developing ‘Blade Runner’ sequel script ideas

Whether you like the idea or not, that new “Blade Runner” project is indeed moving forward.

It was announced today that Hampton Fancher, who wrote the first draft of the 1982 film (it was re-written by David Peoples) is in talks to reunite with Ridley Scott to develop the idea for an original screenplay.

After unsubstantiated rumors, it’s also been officially confirmed that the project will indeed be a sequel to the original film, which centered on a Blade Runner named Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who hunted down rogue replicants in a futuristic L.A. While on the hunt, he begins to question his own existence. It also starred Rutger Hauer, Sean Young and Daryl Hannah.

According to the press release, the sequel will take place “some years” after the original’s ending.

In the ’80s, Scott and Fancher originally conceived of “Blade Runner” to be merely the first in a series of films inspired by Philip K. Dick’s cult SF novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?,” although the film has stood on its own for more than thirty years now and the acclaimed 1982 film is fairly self-contained. Several novel sequels were written by K.W. Jeter in the ’90s.

The pricey “Blade Runner” was re-worked by Scott at least twice after its initial underperformance at the box office. A sequel may provide answers to some long-standing unanswered questions.

Scott is likewise revisiting his other SF landmark, 1979’s “Alien,” in next month’s quasi-prequel “Prometheus,” starring Charlize Theron, Idris Elba and Michael Fassbender.

Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free, and Bud Yorkin are producing the “Blade Runner” sequel, although there’s been no word on plot details, shooting plans or whether star Harrison Ford will return.



What do you think of the idea of a “Blade Runner” sequel?

