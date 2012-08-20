Ridley Scott halts production on ‘The Counselor’ following brother’s death

The tragic death of his younger brother Tony Scott yesterday has prompted director Ridley Scott to halt production on his latest film “The Counselor.”
Starring Michael Fassbender, Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Cameron Diaz and Penelope Cruz, the Cormac McCarthy-scripted thriller centers on a lawyer (Fassbender) who finds himself in over his head when he becomes involved in the drug trade.
Scott was shooting the film in London when he learned of his brother’s death, the result of an alleged suicide jump off the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro, California. He cancelled this week’s shoot in order to travel to Los Angeles where his brother’s family resides.
The story was broken by The Hollywood Reporter.
Principal photography on “The Counselor” began late last month. It does not yet have a release date.
