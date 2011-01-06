Ridley Scott will profile ‘Prophets of Science Fiction’ for Science

Science Channel has enlisted Ridley Scott to executive produce “Prophets of Science Fiction,” a new series project.

The eight-part “Prophets of Science Fiction” will explore some of the genre’s legendary figures — the press release lists Isaac Asimov, Gene Roddenberry and George Lucas as examples — and how their fiction informed future scientific fact.

Scott is no science fiction slouch himself, of course, having directed genre landmarks “Alien” and “Blade Runner.”

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Science Channel on this exciting new series. I hope that the audience will find the subjects as interesting and inspiring as I do,” Scott states.

Although his sci fi bona fides are less formative, Ridley’s brother Tony Scott will also serve as producer.

Adds Science Channel General Manager Debbie Myers, “Quite simply, Ridley Scott is a titan in the world of science fiction — and the perfect personification of ‘Prophets of Science Fiction.’ Science Channel is thrilled to go on this journey with Ridley beyond imagination into the world of the unknown. Science is sparked by creativity, and the remarkable individuals we cover in this series actually inspired future generations of scientists.”

Science Channel plans to premiere “Prophets of Science Fiction” in the second half of 2011. The network promises the series will be told in a “dynamic, hyper-stylized way.”