Riff Raff’s tweet may make One Direction fans cry

Once again, Riff Raff starts a Twitter trend, proving himself to be a social media genius. This one may upset some One Direction fans.

RiFF RAFF JOiNS ONE DiRECTiON

– JODY HiGHROLLER (@JODYHiGHROLLER) March 25, 2015

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“RiFF RAFF JOiNS ONE DiRECTiON” is trending on Twitter. The entire tweet is trending. That's impressive.

This isn't the first time either. Back in December, “iM GOOD AT 2 THiNGS” was trending for most of the day. The originator of that trend: none other than the Twitter mastermind himself

iM GOOD AT 2 THiNGS 1. EATiNG PiZZA 2. SLEEPiNG – JODY HiGHROLLER (@JODYHiGHROLLER) December 6, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js