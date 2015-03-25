Riff Raff’s tweet may make One Direction fans cry

#ONE DIRECTION #Twitter
03.25.15 3 years ago

Once again, Riff Raff starts a Twitter trend, proving himself to be a social media genius. This one may upset some One Direction fans.

RiFF RAFF JOiNS ONE DiRECTiON

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“RiFF RAFF JOiNS ONE DiRECTiON” is trending on Twitter. The entire tweet is trending. That's impressive.

This isn't the first time either. Back in December, “iM GOOD AT 2 THiNGS” was trending for most of the day. The originator of that trend: none other than the Twitter mastermind himself 

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#ONE DIRECTION#Twitter
TAGSone directionRIFF RAFFTwitterzayn malik

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP