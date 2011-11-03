Rihanna finds her 11th No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘We Found Love’

Rihanna found not only love, but her way to the top, once again, as “We Found Love” becomes the artist”s 11th No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song, featuring Calvin Harris, displaces Adele”s “Someone Like You” at the top. In reaching the summit again, she becomes the seventh artist in the 53-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 to chart 11 No. 1s. She”s in good company: the other artists are the Beatles, who lead all acts with 20; Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson, Madonna, the Supremes, and Whitney Houston, according to Billboard.

The other big winner in this week”s top 10 is the first “American Idol” winner, Kelly Clarkson, whose “Mr. Know It All” surges 19-10. It marks her 8th Top 10 hit and her first since 2009″s “My Life Would Suck Without You.”

After five cumulative weeks at No. 1, “Someone Like You” slips to No. 2. Rounding out the top 5 are LMFAO”s “Sexy and I Know It” at No. 3, Maroon 5″s “Moves Like Jagger” featuring Christina Aguilera at No. 4 and Foster the People”s “Pumped Up Kicks” at No. 5.

Maroon 5″s Adam Levine makes his second appearance in the top 10 as Gym Class Heroes” “Stereo Hearts,” featuring Levine, hangs at No. 6, while David Guetta”s “Without You” featuring Usher remains at No. 7. LMFAO”s mega-hit “Party Rock Anthem” featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock rises 10-8 and Cobra Starship”s “You Make Me Feel…” featuring Sabi falls 8-9.