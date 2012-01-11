Rihanna finds her way back to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Rihanna”s “We Found Love” finds its way back to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, as it pushes LMFAO”s “Sexy and I Know It” out of the top spot.

“Sexy” slips back to No. 2, flanked by Rihanna and Bruno Mars” “It Will Rain,” which rises to No. 3. Adele”s “Set Fire To The Rain,” zooms 8-4, making it her third top 5 hit from “21,” which remains at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week. Flo Rida”s “Good Feeling” stays at No. 5.

Katy Perry”s “The One That Got Away” falls 3-6, asking the question if the song is prophetically titled: Will it be the song that keeps her from achieving an unprecedented sixth Hot100 No. 1 from “Teenage Dream?” The song increases in radio airplay, but falls in digital sales, according to Billboard. https://www.billboard.com/#/news/rihanna-renews-love-affair-atop-hot-100-1005842352.story

Jay-Z and Kanye West hold at No. 7 with “Ni**as in Paris,” while Jason Mraz has reason to celebrate as “I Won”t Give Up,” his first single from his fourth studio album, comes in at No. 8 based on strong digital sales. The song, which hasn”t gone to radio yet, sold 229,000 copies this week.

LMFAO still has two tracks in the Top 10 as “Party Rock Anthem” slides 6-9, celebrating its 29th week in the Top 10. Similarly, Adele also has a pair of tunes in the top 10, just barely, as “Someone Like You” slips one spot to No. 10.

In a side note, little Blue Ivy, the scion of Jay-Z and Beyonce, officially becomes the youngest person ever to land on any of Billboard’s chart. “Glory,” from Jay-Z featuring B.I.C. debuts on Billboard’s Hip-Hop/Rap Songs at No. 74. I guess that answers the question of what do you get the baby who has everything.