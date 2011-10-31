Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne confirmed for Drake’s ‘Take Care’

Drake’s breakthrough album “Thank Me Later” featured a bevy of special guests, and his sophomore set, it seems, will boast about as many.

Rihanna, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Outkast’s Andre 3000, Rick Ross and The Weeknd are confirmed on the 17-track set “Take Care,’ due on Nov. 15.

Weezy appears on two tracks — three, if you count the deluxe tracks — and one of which is shared with Andre 3000. But suspiciously absent from the guest list is Stevie Wonder, with whom the Canadian singer/MC boasted he worked on more than one track. Perhaps Wonder is performing piano or is going uncredited on tracks.

Tracks like “Headlines” and “Marvin’s Room” are already out in the ether, while the “Make Me Proud” featuring Minaj is already rising at radio. Listen below.

Drake’s “Thank Me Later” bowed at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 in 2010; “Take Care” is expected to make a close run for the top of the chart next month.

Here is the tracklist for “Take Care”:

1. Over My Dead Body

2. Shot For Me

3. Headlines

4. Crew Love ft. The Weeknd

5. Take Care ft. Rihanna

6. Marvins Room

7. Under Ground Kings

8. We’ll Be Fine

9. Make Me Proud ft. Nicki Minaj

10. Lord Knows ft. Rick Ross

11. Cameras

12. Doing It Wrong

13. The Real Her ft. Andre 3000 & Lil Wayne

14. Look What You’ve Done

15. HYFR ft. Lil Wayne

16. Practice

17. The Ride

Deluxe Edition

18. Hate Sleeping Alone

19. Untitled ft. Lil Wayne