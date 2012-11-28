Rihanna, Phillip Phillips and Taylor Swift lead Billboard 200 after Black Friday

After Black Friday and a slew of new releases, Rihanna”s “Unapologetic” takes the cake at No. 1 on The Billboard 200. As previously reported, it”s the pop star”s first chart-topper on the album sales tally, after a slew of No. 2 debuts. “Unapologetic” sold 238,000 copies.

Taylor Swift”s “Red” stays at No. 2 with 185,000, a 28% increase in sales. One Direction”s “Take Me Home” falls No. 1 to No. 3 (176,000, -67%).

Phillip Phillips” “The World From the Side of the Moon” bows at No. 4 with 169,000. It”s his first album for Universal/19 Recordings since he won the latest season of “American Idol,” pushed by the added success of his single “Home.”

Kid Rock”s “Rebel Soul” enters at No. 5 with 146,000. It”s his smallest opening week since 1998″s “Devil Without a Cause.” His last album “Born Free” (2010) also debuted at No. 5, but with 189,000.

Rod Stewart”s “Merry Christmas, Baby” sticks to No. 6 (117,000, +47%) and Pink”s “The Truth About Love” darts up No. 22 to No. 7, with a little help from her exciting performance at this year”s American Music Awards and a sales sticker at many retailers. That effort moved 114,000, up 334%.

Jason Aldean”s “Night Train” moves No. 13 to No. 8 (103,000, +157%).

Led Zeppelin”s “Celebration Day,” their live album from the 2007 reunion concert, enters at No. 9 with 101,000.

Keyshia Cole”s “Woman to Woman” debuts at No. 10 with 96,000. Her last album was 2010″s “Calling All Hearts,” and it made it to No. 9 with 128,000.

Album sales were up 44% compared to last week and down less than 1% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 4% so far.