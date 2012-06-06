Rihanna returns to Hot 100 as Gotye remains on top

Pop princess Rihanna returns to the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 this week with her latest single “Where Have You Been,” but she’s still a long way from knocking Gotye off the top spot.

“Someboday That I Used to Know,” Gotye’s collaboration with Kimbra, is currently enjoying its eighth week at No. 1.



This week, “Where Have You Been” jumps from No. 11 to 9 (a 17% gain), making it Rihanna’s 22nd top 10 song. The news means that the singer is one step closer to breaking the record for the female with the most top 10 songs. Madonna owns the record with a whopping 38, while Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson each have 27. It’s Rihanna’s second top ten hit from “Talk That Talk.”

Higher up on the chart this week, once again just beneath Gotye, is Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe” coming in at No. 2 for the second week in a row. It’s been No. 1 on the Digital Songs chart for three weeks now. The song is building momentum and may soon be able to overtake Goyte for the top spot.

The rest of the top five is identical to last week. Maroon 5 and Wiz Khalifa’s “Payphone” stays at No. 3 (also passing the 2 million mark in download sales), while fun. and Janelle Monae’s former No. 1 champ “We Are Young” stays anchored at No. 4. Nicki Minaj’s “Starships” also remains at No. 5, the song’s highest position.

One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” and Flo Rida’s “Wild Ones” swap spots, landing in slots 6 and 7, respectively.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber’s “Boyfriend” moves up from No. 9 to 8, followed by Rihanna’s “Been” at No. 9, and the Top 10 is rounded out by The Wanted’s “Glad You Came,” which falls two spots from No. 8.