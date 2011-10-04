Rihanna reveals new album title

Rihanna has revealed the title to her newest effort via Facebook. “Talk That Talk” is the singer’s sixth album in seven years, and — as previously reported — due out on Nov. 21 in time for the holiday shopping season.

“Talk That Talk” is preceded by Ri-Ri’s single “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris, which bowed at No. 16 on Billboard’s Hot 100 songs chart last week. Check out what we thought of that track here.

Rihanna has wasted no time between her efforts, and even her hits, as “Cheers (Drink to That)” has only recently fizzled out from radio. It was latest from “Loud,” which dropped pre-Thanksgiving last year, too.

Fans of the Bajan star should keep a close eye on her Facebook account, as that’s been the origin of most of her announcements — along with Twitter — lately, in an effort to keep her the No. 1 solo female artist on the website, ahead of Lady Gaga.

The video to “We Found Love” was shot in Northern Ireland last week; her outfits apparently caused a stir, particularly for the man whose field in which she shot the clip.