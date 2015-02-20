Ranking all 131 Rihanna songs

Rihanna‘s reign won”t let up.

Since she hit the scene in 2008, she”s had 13 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100-tying her with Michael Jackson for the third most No. 1 songs on the chart.

And she”s achieved all this before her 27th birthday, which just so happens to be today, Feb. 20.

While we anxiously await the release of RiRi”s next album-her eighth, oh so cleverly titled, R8-to drop, we decided to take stock of her entire career so far. From Barbadian dancehall queen to a good girl gone bad to a Beatle‘s new bestie, we”re ranking every single song she”s ever put her stamp on.

All 131 of Rihanna”s tracks-every single solo track, collaboration and guest feature on an Eminem song that”s out there.

So, from worst to best, here is Radio.com‘s guide to Rihanna”s discography.

127. Whatever by Raggmobb

Super-Cali-Swaga-Listic (2010)

Sounding a bit like something Kidz Bop would re-make using a Ja Rule impersonator (or maybe even the real Ja Rule, if he”s free), our guess is Rihanna-spelled here with one “n”-wants to deny this track even exists. Your secret is safe with us.

126. Numb feat. Eminem

Unapologetic (2012)

The world deserves an apology for this monotonous stinker, which has RiRi droning on about feeling numb while Em raps about being a member of the butt police. He may brag about ending up in the back of a squad car for checking out your rear, rear, rear, but his biggest crime to date was making this song right here, here, here.

125. Final Goodbye

A Girl Like Me (2006)

This lute-filled track off her second album sounds like it should be the soundtrack to an epic jousting battle at Medieval Times. As much as we”d love to see Rihanna go all Game of Thrones on us (she”d make a great Khaleesi) we”re happy this fair maiden chose not to go the Renaissance route.

124. Red Lipstick

Bonus track on Talk That Talk (2011)

When we think about Rihanna and red lipstick, we choose to think about her MAC Viva Glam campaign, not this bonus track from Talk That Talk, which is a bratty ode to leaving lip prints on your guy. Waste of good lipstick, honestly.

123. Now I Know

Music of the Sun (2005)

This was Rihanna”s Whitney Houston moment, but “Didn”t We Almost Have It All” this was not. This bland-beyond-her-years ballad sanitized all the Rihanna-ness out of our favorite bad girl, turning her into a lounge act best suited for the Catskills.

122. Cockiness (Love It)/ Cockiness (Love It) Remix feat. A$AP Rocky

Talk That Talk (2011)

Coy is not a word to describe this track, which has Rihanna robotically asking for you to “suck my cockiness, lick my persuasion, eat my poison,” pausing at just the right moments to make this track the least veiled reference to oral sex ever. Cool, but unfortunately, A$AP Rocky just adds to the noise with the remix that has him rapping, “I go cuckoo for your cookoo/ Your flying fish is my favorite dish.” Jesus Christ I”m joining a convent.

121. ROCKSTAR 101 feat. Slash

Rated R (2009)

There”s a whole lot of misplaced bravado on this one-note track featuring Slash, whose guitar solo sounds like it was meant for the Vincent Price Halloween special. According to Rihanna, the rules of being an all-caps ROCKSTAR are simple: you must be rockin” a skirt in the club while waving your middle finger in the air. Actually the first rule of being a rock star is you do not talk about being a rock star.

120. Birthday Cake/ Birthday Cake Remix feat. Chris Brown

Talk That Talk (2011)

Before Jay Z was shouting about different kinds of cake, Rihanna gave the concept a try. But, and this may surprise you, Rihanna”s song is not actually about cake, it”s a euphemism. Clever, huh? Add Chris Brown into the (re)mix where he”s singing about licking the icing off and it”s back to the convent again.

119. The Hotness by Shontelle

Save The Last Dance 2 Soundtrack (2006)

Rihanna has definitely brought the fire before, but this track with fellow Barbadian singer Shontelle, who wrote RiRi”s “Man Down,” is not an example of one of those times. The Lukewarmness, more like.

118. Roll It by J-Status

The Beginning (2007)

This song, written by Shontelle and originally recorded by Alison Hinds as “Roll It Gal,” was intended to be a female empowerment anthem. Then it was re-written for the band J-Status and became something entirely, sexually different. In our dreams, Rihanna would have recorded that original one, you know, the one that would have had her singing, “If ya know ya smart and ya sexy/ Never let dem abuse ya body” instead of her singing about guys putting it on her.

117. The Last Time

Music of the Sun (2005)

Rihanna”s debut is filled with bloated, Spanish guitar-infused ballads like this one. It”s a three-day snooze festival. We”re getting tired even thinking about this track that has her saying goodbye to an ex. It”s 2005, send a text instead.

116. Love the Way You Lie (Part II) feat. Eminem

Loud (2010)

Like Alicia Keys‘ solo version of “Empire State of Mind” before it, this is an example of thoughtless re-promotion. Sometimes it”s best to leave well enough alone and not record a rap-less track to capitalize off a familiar hook.

115. Lemme Get That

Good Girl Gone Bad (2007)

This horn-heavy track produced by Timbaland and featuring a very shouty Justin Timberlake has Rihanna singing about five-car garages and all-day massages, making it the Treat Yo Self anthem no one wanted. Though we could go for a mimosa right about now.

114. Bad Girl by Chris Brown

Leak (2007)

This Chris Brown track, which leaked in 2007, features an uncharacteristically nasally Rihanna singing about being addicted to shopping. Seriously, she details her need to buy designer shoes and bags-and not at discount prices. No surprise to hear the song was written for the soundtrack to the 2007 film Confessions of a Shopaholics. But in the end, the Pussycat Dolls ended up recording the final version for the film and Rihanna got the deal of a lifetime.

113. Say It

Good Girl Gone Bad (2007)

Rihanna, you asked what”s buggin us and it”s this song. What”s with the wind-chimes and lasers?

112. Crazy Little Thing Called Love feat. J-Status

A Girl Like Me (2006)

For all those people thinking, ‘Oh no, is this a cover of Queen‘s ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love” by Rihanna?” Know that it isn”t, but that it would have been much more interesting if it actually was.

111. G4L

Rated R (2009)

As in “Gangster 4 Life.” This sounds as gangster as West Side Story. Even with all their grand jetés, the Sharks had more bite than Rihanna does on this track that has her claiming she”s licking guns because, you know, she”s down for life. The best thing to come out of this song was her fan group”s name, the Rihanna Navy. Now they are really down for life.

110. Wait Your Turn

Rated R (2009)

Is it just us, or does Rihanna sound like she could really care less about this track that uses a lot of different sports metaphors? Luckily, we feel about the same about it. Seriously, total swing and a miss with this one.

109. Nobody”s Business feat. Chris Brown

Unapologetic (2012)

In theory, this song isn”t that bad. Sure, it sounds like a Michael Jackson knock-off, specifically “Leave Me Alone,” but who doesn”t love the King of Pop? It gets bumped to the bottom of the list because honestly, any song that has Rihanna teaming up with Chris Brown post-abuse leaves a bad taste in the mouth. And seriously guys, if you think this collaboration will stop us from talking about your on-again/off-again relationship, you don”t get how the internet works, like, at all.

108. P.S. (I”m Still Not Over You)

A Girl Like Me (2006)

P.P.S. (This song is bad.)

107. Stranded (Haiti Mon Amour) by Jay Z, Bono & The Edge

Hope for Haiti Now (2010)

We just really, really hope this song raised a whole lot of money for Haiti. That”s all we”re going to say about that.

106. Numba 1 (Tide Is High) by Kardinal Offshall

Not 4 Sale (2008)

105. Dem Haters feat. Dwane Husbands

A Girl Like Me (2006)

104. Haunted

Good Girl Gone Bad (2007)

103. Mad House

Rated R (2009)

102. You Don”t Love Me (No, No, No) feat. Vybz Kartel

Music of the Sun (2005)

101. First Time by Fabolous

From Nothin” to Somethin” (2007)

100. Cheers (Drink To That)

Loud (2010)

99. Who Ya Gonna Run To

Bonus track on A Girl Like Me (2006)

98. Here I Go Again feat. J-Status

Music of the Sun (2005)

97. Willing to Wait

Music of the Sun (2005)

96. Let Me

Music of the Sun (2005)

95. If It”s Lovin” That You Want – Part 2 feat. Cory Gunz

Music of the Sun (2005)

94. Just Stand Up! by Various Artists including Beyoncé, Fergie, Miley Cyrus & More

Just Stand Up! single (2008)

93. Cry

Bonus track on Good Girl Gone Bad (2007)

92. If I Never See Your Face Again feat. Maroon 5

Good Girl Gone Bad Reloaded (2008)

91. Farewell

Talk That Talk (2011)

90. We Ride

A Girl Like Me (2006)

89. A Million Miles Away

A Girl Like Me (2006)

88. Question Existing

Good Girl Gone Bad (2007)

87. Boom Boom by Baby Cham

Ghetto Story (2006)

86. Get It Over With

Unapologetic (2012)

85. Hole In My Head feat. Justin Timberlake

Bonus track on Rated R (2009)

84. Man Down

Loud (2010)

83. Fool In Love

Bonus track on Talk That Talk (2011)

82. Photographs feat. will.i.am

Rated R (2009)

81. Take a Bow

Good Girl Gone Bad Reloaded (2008)

80. Breakin” Dishes

Good Girl Gone Bad (2007)

79. Unfaithful

A Girl Like Me (2006)

78. Throw Your Hands Up by Elephant Man

Let”s Get Physical (2008)

77. Fire Bomb

Rated R (2009)

76. Watch n” Learn

Bonus track on Talk That Talk (2011)

75. Princess of China by Coldplay

Mylo Xyloto (2011)

74. I”m Back by The GRNTS

eLECTRIK p-Y (the chix tape) (2009)

73. Stupid in Love

Rated R (2009)

72. Fly by Nicki Minaj

Pink Friday (2010)

71. Coulda Been The One

Bonus track on A Girl Like Me (2006)

70. Should I feat. J-Status

Bonus track on Music of the Sun (2005)

69. Can”t Remember to Forget You by Shakira

Shakira (2014)

68. A Girl Like Me

A Girl Like Me (2006)

67. Right Now feat. David Guetta

Unapologetic (2012)

66. Love The Way You Lie by Eminem

Recovery (2010)

65. Skin

Loud (2010)

64. Bad (Remix) by Wale

The Gifted (2013)

63. Talk That Talk feat. Jay Z

Talk That Talk (2011)

62. No Love Allowed

Unapologetic (2012)

61. Lost In Paradise

Unapologetic (2012)

60. Hypnotized

Bonus track on Music of the Sun (2005)

59. Break It Off feat. Sean Paul

A Girl Like Me (2006)

58. That La, La, La

Music of the Sun (2005)

57. If It”s Lovin” that You Want

A Girl Like Me (2006)

56. Rehab ft. Justin Timberlake

Good Girl Gone Bad (2007)

55. Roc Me Out

Talk That Talk (2011)

54. Raining Men feat. Nicki Minaj

Loud (2010)

53. Russian Roulette

Rated R (2009)

52. Half of Me

Bonus track on Unapologetic (2012)

51. Hate That I Love You (Spanglish Version) feat. David Bisbal

Good Girl Gone Bad Reissue (2008)

50. Good Girl Gone Bad

Good Girl Gone Bad (2007)

49. What Now

Unapologetic (2012)

48. Music of the Sun

Music of the Sun (2005)

47. Livin” a Lie by The-Dream

Love/Hate (2007)

46. Te Amo

Rated R (2009)

45. California King Bed

Loud (2010)

44. The One by Memphis Bleek

534 (2005)

43. We All Want Love

Talk That Talk (2011)

42. Where Have You Been

Talk That Talk (2011)

41. Shut Up and Drive

Good Girl Gone Bad (2007)

40. Selfish Girl

A Girl Like Me (2006)

39. Rush feat. Kardinal Offishall

Music of the Sun (2005)

38. Jump

Unapologetic (2012)

37. Kisses Don”t Lie

A Girl Like Me (2006)

36. Push Up On Me

Good Girl Gone Bad (2007)

35. There”s a Thug In My Life feat. J-Status

Music of the Sun (2005)

34. What”s My Name? feat. Drake

Loud (2010)

33. Pour It Up

Unapologetic (2012)

32. Sell Me Candy

Good Girl Gone Bad (2007)

31. Run This Town by Jay Z

The Blueprint 3 (2009)

30. The Last Song

Rated R (2009)

29. Live Your Life by T.I.

Paper Trail (2008)

28. Hate That I Love You feat. Ne-Yo

Good Girl Gone Bad (2007)

27. The Monster by Eminem

The Marshall Mathers LP 2 (2013)

26. Do Ya Thang

Talk That Talk (2011)

25. Shy Ronnie 2: Ronnie & Clyde by Lonely Island

Turtleneck & Chain (2011)

Hearing Rihanna, in her signature cadence, say things like “Use your outside voice,” “Please, please use your words” and “Boner alert!” will win you over. RiRi”s got mad comedic timing. Seriously, Saturday Night Live, enlist Rihanna to host once R8 is officially announced.

24. Phresh Out the Runway

Unapologetic (2012)

Rihanna”s style is often imitated, never duplicated, so her claims on this electro beast of an opening track that she owns the place as soon as she struts in seem pretty legit. Seriously, just watch her performance at the Victoria”s Secret Fashion Show in 2012, it will make you forget any other Angels exist.

23. FourFiveSeconds feat. Kanye West & Paul McCartney

FourFiveSeconds single (2015)

With her new album, R8, Rihanna seems to be taking a go big or go home approach, teaming up with Paul McCartney and Kanye West for a song that has her shouting about losing her cool. But, from the looks of the denim-filled video, she”s never been more in control.

22. Love Without Tragedy/ Mother Mary

Unapologetic (2012)

This is the gospel according to Rihanna. The seven-minute long opus off her latest album has her talking about being someone”s Marilyn Monroe before asking for forgiveness from Mother Mary. But, it”s her questioning, “What”s love without tragedy?” and swearing, “I”m prepared to die in the moment” that really exposes Rihanna as more than just a good girl gone bad but perhaps a little girl lost, just looking for a little spiritual guidance when it comes to love.

21. You da One

Talk That Talk (2011)

Dr. Luke celebrates Rihanna”s island roots on this reggae/dancehall/dubstep-infused love song that just seems tailor made for the aughts. “ydo” might not dethrone “bae,” but it definitely has a nice ring to it.

20. Complicated

Loud (2010)

Rihanna belts to the rafters in this dedication to a guy who definitely isn”t making her life any easier. Luckily, his indecisiveness gave us Rihanna singing at her most confident.

19. Pon de Replay/Pon de Replay Remix feat. Elephant Man

Music of the Sun (2005)

The title of Rihanna”s debut single almost seemed like a command or perhaps even a subliminal message. With its dancehall-pop beat that just won”t quit, it was hard not to put it on repeat and listen to it over and over and over again. Even a decade later, it”s hard to press play just once.

18. Umbrella feat. Jay Z

Good Girl Gone Bad (2007)

It”s the song that made Rihanna a household name and forever changed the way we say the word “umbrella.”

17. Loveeeeeee Song feat. Future

Unapologetic (2012)

Sorry Beyoncé, but this is how being drunk in love should really sound. Future and his wobbly delivery own this loveeeeeee song, dragging out that “E” like he”s Stanley Kowalski shouting for Stella after a little too much sizzurp.

16. Fading

Loud (2010)

Taking a page from Bey”s “Irreplaceable,” Rihanna sweetly sings about a guy whose stuff is definitely in a box to the left. This classical sounding track is for any girl who is ready to say so long, ta-ta to that no-good guy in her life. We wish Rihanna would take her own advice on this one.

15. Drunk On Love

Talk That Talk (2011)

Built upon The xx‘s track “Intro” off their 2009 self-titled debut, this trancey drum and synth track is the most indie way for Rihanna to declare she”s just a hopeless romantic. Romy Croft must be so proud.

14. Hard feat. Jeezy

Rated R (2009)

This track off Rated R has Rihanna claiming her throne at the top of the pop charts. Seriously, if you try to knock her off her pedestal she will find a way to cut you down. Like she said, “That Rihanna reign, just won”t let up.” At least not without a fight it won”t.

13. Rude Boy

Rated R (2009)

This icy raggamuffin track with its incessant repetition should be really annoying. Instead it”s the definition of an earworm, one you can”t help but try and mimic. Come on, you know you”ve spent more time then you”d like to admit trying to say “want” like she does. Don”t even lie.

12. All of the Lights by Kanye West

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010)

This track off My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is one of Kanye”s best, so we don”t blame you for wondering why it gets such a high spot on a list dedicated to Rihanna”s discography. Well, that”s because RiRi”s hook is what keeps this whole thing in check. Anyone who can rein Kanye in should be celebrated.

11. S&M Remix feat. Britney Spears/S&M

Loud (2010)

Before Fifty Shades of Grey, there was Rihanna expressing her love for whips and chains on a track that samples the synthesizer line from Depeche Mode‘s 1984 “Master and Servant.” What makes this raunchy number work-and it manages to work even better when Britney Spears comes onboard for the remix-is RiRi”s assertive tone. It”s empowering, not submissive.

10. Take Care by Drake

Take Care (2011)

Drake shows off that sensitive soul of his on this track-his second with Rihanna-that has him trying to talk her into taking a chance on him over a sample of Jamie xx”s remix of Gil Scott Heron”s song “I”ll Take Care Of You.” Rihanna on the other hand sounds a little skeptical. Drake sounds a little too-good-to-be-true here, saying things like, “You hate being alone well you ain”t the only one.” This realistic back and forth gets at all the insecurities of a real romance, maybe even perhaps Rihanna and Drake”s own. No matter how Drake”s mom feels about Rihanna in real life, we”re still shipping these two in our dreams.

9. Stay feat. Mikky Ekko

Unapologetic (2012)

Rihanna”s early ballads range from the overly melodramatic to the just plain vanilla, both of which end up washing away all the Rihanna-isms that make her such an interesting artist. But with this bittersweet track off Unapologetic, Rihanna finally finds a ballad that honors her unique voice, allowing her to meander around the scale till she hits all the notes that feel right for her. Mikky Ekko makes for a good duet partner, following her lead. When they finally come together at the end of the song, we can”t help but get a few chills.

8. Who”s That Chick? by David Guetta

One More Love (2010)

Maybe it”s the candy-coated video or the talk of perhaps drug-addled disco divas, but something about this song makes us feel like we”re on a acid trip led by a very Auto-Tuned Rihanna. And it”s the ride of a lifetime.

7. Disturbia

Good Girl Gone Bad Reloaded (2008)

One man”s trash is Rihanna”s treasure. Added to the extended edition of Good Girl Gone Bad after Chris Brown, who co-wrote the track, decided he didn”t want it for himself, Rihanna turned it into a masterpiece of paranoia and confusion. Crazy never sounded so good.

6. Don”t Stop The Music

Good Girl Gone Bad (2007)

Rihanna wanted to be starting something with this single that makes good use of the “mama-say, mama-sa, ma-ma-ko-ssa” hook that MJ used on his Thriller track “Wanna Be Startin” Somethin.'” Turns out that line cost her record label nearly $570,000 after Cameroonian musician Manu Dibango claimed she used that hook from his 1972 track “Soul Makossa” without his permission. Small price to pay for a big hit.

5. Cold Case Love

Rated R (2009)

This was Rihanna”s farewell to a very public relationship. It”s also one of the few bright spots on a very dark album that came out months after the Chris Brown assault. Written by Justin Timberlake, this track has Timbaland”s stamp all over it. He somehow mixes in some beatboxing, an organ and a Phil Collins “In The Air Tonight”-like drum solo while still making it feel rather spare. But it”s Rihanna”s pleas of “I”m torn apart and you know what you did to me was a crime” that make this song all hers. Unfortunately it wouldn”t be the final word on Chris Brown, but it always felt like the most honest one.

4. SOS

A Girl Like Me (2006)

This song, which was originally supposed to go to Christina Milian, helped launch Rihanna as the girl most likely to be played at the club. It also made us all remember how much we love Soft Cell”s “Tainted Love.”

3. Only Girl (in the World)

Loud (2010)

Compared to the dark tones of Rated R, this track off Loud was a welcome boost. Sure, she”s none too happy with the way you”ve been treating her-she deserves all your attention, buddy!-but with a ton of upbeat bass and synthesizers the song becomes the perfect soundtrack for a night out dancing with your girls who all agree that he”s lucky to have you. All we wish is that Rihanna actually wanted us to love her like a hot pie. Who doesn”t love pie with all their heart?

2. Diamonds

Unapologetic (2012)

With a little help from Sia-who wrote this song in 14 minutes-Rihanna made the phrase, “Shine bright like a diamond,” sound like the best piece of advice anyone”s ever given since “Be all you can be.”

1. We Found Love feat. Calvin Harris

Talk That Talk (2011)

“We found love in a hopeless place.” Those words, which she repeats nearly 20 times, seem to conjure images of Rihanna after she was attacked by her then boyfriend Chris Brown. Though this song came out nearly two years after that assault, Rihanna never refuted that she alluded to Brown when she sang those words. Even casting a bleached blonde Brown lookalike in the video, which shows a couple”s descent into addiction that includes a violent episode. Calvin Harris controls the EDM festival-ready sound, but it”s Rihanna that controls the song”s message, playing with the listener a little. She doesn”t want to be seen as a victim anymore. She”s moved on and wants you to do the same. It”s all been said, so she”s just keeping it very simple: “We found love in a hopeless place.” Do whatever you want with that.